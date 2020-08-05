Ahead of elections in Trinidad & Tobago, one party promises to build a dome to limit ‘illegal outsiders’

Trinidad and Tobago's general elections are carded for August 10, and with less than a week to go, electioneering has reached a fever pitch.

Despite the country's rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, it is not uncommon to see political supporters of both major parties — the incumbent People's National Movement (PNM) and the opposition United National Congress (UNC) — gathered around music trucks that parade through neighbourhoods canvassing votes.

While voters may be interested in hearing about candidates’ COVID-19 strategies, no one quite expected the seemingly futuristic proposal, put out by the UNC, of “creating a dome around T&T” to “protect our country from all illegal outsiders and activity.” The idea was put forward in an advertisement detailing the party's COVID-19 response plan.

Widely shared on social media, the ad claimed that the party, if elected, would have said dome “partly operational within 1 month and fully operational in 6 months”:

Reaction was swift — and humourous. In short order, a hashtag — #KamlaDome2020 — was trending locally:

Several Twitter users poked fun by wondering how exactly the dome would be constructed:

Construction companies trying to figure out how to build the dome #KamlaDome2020 pic.twitter.com/Jzv7DiNQUG — Nickolas Roberts (@nickwrld1997) August 4, 2020

So Shuri from Black Panther getting the contract to construct that dome awa #KamlaDome2020 — Deep (@Griffs44) August 4, 2020

Facebook user Quweina Roberts, tongue firmly in cheek, felt that the new dome would create amazing new employment opportunities:

A whole new set of jobs to be created. Dome operator, Dome inspector, Dome janitor, Dome developer, Dome manager, Dome attendant, Dome support officers etc. #KamlaDome2020 — Quweina Roberts (@Quweina) August 4, 2020

It was only a matter of time before The Simpsons reference got a local spin:

Kamla – have you seen the Simpsons? CMO – Say no more#KamlaDome2020 pic.twitter.com/m141eXahUW — 🎵 Ꮢ Λ Ι (@RaiKhanMusic) August 4, 2020

Other movie references soon followed:

The Dukes of Tobago, Watson and Winston will finally have home field advantage when they lead the troops into Venezuela East/Gulf of Paria West, in the Battle for Helms Deep. #KamlaDome2020 pic.twitter.com/10ooQIMf6b — Republic of Anthony (@BissieSmalls) August 4, 2020

Meanwhile, one Twitter user kept thinking up scenarios of all the things that could go wrong once the dome was installed:

When current gone August 11th..and we mc steam up like fish broth #KamlaDome2020 pic.twitter.com/2DvgaydzCB — 🏴Black Kryptonian (@Dao_D8z) August 4, 2020

Men trying to seduce the female security guard to open up de hatch after yuh break de Dome Curfew.. #KamlaDome2020 pic.twitter.com/DpMTK81kkF — 🏴Black Kryptonian (@Dao_D8z) August 4, 2020

Several Twitter users were concerned about their health:

We need air filters in the dome for the Sahara dust tho #kamladome2020 — Shaquille Oatmeal (@Nick_Wildman91) August 4, 2020

Rising temperatures were also a consideration:

I’m just hoping the Dome would have some AMAZING A/C yes because the way the sun set up these days; I’ll be unable to can. #Kamladome2020 😂😂😂 — fry_plantain (@fry_plantain) August 4, 2020

There were hilarious parallels to US President Donald Trump's proposed border wall with Mexico, prompting one Twitter user to quip:

Others had questions — so many questions:

How they gonna try to spin this dome statement? 360° radar coverage? Satellites? An actual done made of drones to watch us all? 🤣 #KamlaDome2020 pic.twitter.com/IFaMBiL1PD — Caleb (@d1_dadu) August 4, 2020

UNC leaders explaining to the nation how de Dome go build with Wakandan vibranium #KamlaDome2020 pic.twitter.com/w5i8erJihD — 🏴Black Kryptonian (@Dao_D8z) August 4, 2020

Soon after the UNC realised the dome idea was becoming a national joke, it changed the wording of the ad, and its supporters subsequently claimed that the meaning was misconstrued and that it was really a “radar dome”.

While a handful of Twitter users were prepared to have a serious discussion about the dome idea, the majority just couldn't let it go: