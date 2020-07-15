Freedom of expression in Kazakhstan still a distant prospect, says prosecuted activist

On the surface, there have been many changes in Kazakhstan in recent years. On March 19, longtime President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who had ruled the country since independence in 1991, stepped down. His successor, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, promised to liberalise the political space and pursue reforms.

Yet the arrest of activist Alnur Ilyashev suggests that freedom of expression remains a distant dream under Kazakhstan's new president. On June 22, the activist and human rights defender was sentenced to three years of “restricted freedom” on charges of disseminating “false information.” Ilyashev was detained on April 17 after writing Facebook posts accusing officials from the ruling party Nur Otan of corruption and incompetence in their response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was eventually released from detention on the date of his verdict, on June 22.

If Ilyashev violates any of these restrictions, he is likely to face a prison sentence.

I interviewed Ilyashev to hear his thoughts on the Kazakh authorities’ approach to critics and the future of civic activism in this Central Asian state. The interview has been edited for brevity.

Madina Aimbetova (MA): Alnur, what are your impressions on what has happened to you?

Альнур Ильяшев (АИ): Все началось с того, что в 2018 году я несколько раз подавал в суд на акимат Алматы в связи с отказами в проведении митингов и загрязнением воздуха. Затем в начале 2019 года активистка Санавар Закирова решила создать политическую партию «Наше право», и мы с активистом Маратом Турымбетовым поддержали ее. Однако учредительный съезд был сорван. При этом нас вызвали в полицию и предупредили, что если люди все-таки соберутся, это будет расценено как несанкционированный митинг со всеми вытекающими последствиями. После этого мы подали на акимат, департамент полиции и партию Nur Otan в суд.

Alnur Ilyashev (AI): It all started in 2018, when I sued several times the city government of Almaty [the largest city in Kazakhstan and former capital – ed.] for denying the right to hold demonstrations and on the issue of air pollution. Then in early 2019, the activist Sanavar Zakirova decided to establish the political party Our Right (Наше право in Russian), and we supported her, alongside the activist Marat Turymbetov. Yet the founding congress was disrupted; we were summoned to the police station and warned that should people gather again, it would be considered as a demonstration held without approval from the authorities, with all the consequences that meant. After that, we sued the city government, the department of police and Nur Otan.

MA: How was this related to the Nur Otan party?

АИ: Мы посчитали, что партия Nur Otan препятствовала созданию партии «Наше право», опасаясь появления неудобного конкурента. Но наш уточненный иск, в котором упоминались председатель партии Нурсултан Назарбаев и его заместитель Бауыржан Байбек, на момент всех этих событий вокруг создания партии занимавший пост акима Алматы, суд не принял. Помимо этого я попытался через суд лишить Байбека звания почетного гражданина Алматы, обосновав это тем, что человек, который активно продвигал спорный проект по строительству горнолыжного курорта «Кок-Жайлау» и переименовал одну из центральный улиц в честь еще живого (обычно такое делается посмертно) Нурсултана Назарбаева, недостоин носить это звание. Но и этот иск у меня не приняли. Думаю, это очень задело Байбека. Затем осенью 2019 года на нас подали в суд партия Nur Otan и четверо ее членов, которые посчитали наши публикации с заявлениями о воспрепятствовании созданию партии «Наше право» со стороны Nur Otan порочащими их честь, достоинство и деловую репутацию. Этот процесс тоже закончился не в нашу пользу: суд обязал нас опровергнуть эти сведения и выплатить каждому из истцов-членов партии по 1,5 миллиона тенге. А в апреле 2020 года в отношении меня было начато досудебное расследование, причем в основу обвинения лег суд с Nur Otan и его членами.

AI: As we saw it, the Nur Otan Party was obstructing the creation of Our Right, as it feared competition from a new and inconvenient challenger. But our specific accusation, in which we mentioned head of the party Nursultan Nazarbayev and his deputy Bauyrzhan Baybek, who at the time was mayor of Almaty, was not accepted by the court. I also tried to have Baybek stripped of his title of honorary citizen of Almaty, based on two facts: he had actively promoted the construction of the controversial Kok-Zhaylau ski resort, and he renamed one of Almaty's main streets after Nursultan Nazarbayev, while the former president was still alive (this is usually done after their death). I argued that Baybek did not have the moral authority to bear the title, but that was also dismissed by the court; the issue really affected him personally. Then in the autumn of 2019, the Nur Otan party and four of its members sued us. They believed that an article in which we said that they had obstructed our party's registration constituted an attack of their dignity, honour, and professional reputation. The trial did not end in our favour: the court obliged us to withdraw our statements and pay each of the plaintiffs the sum of 1.5 million tenge (US$2,460). Then in April 2020 a pre-trial investigation procedure was initiated against me, based on this backstory with the Nur Otan party and its members.

MA: And how is that previous case related to your current legal issues?

АИ: В обвинительном акте сказано, что я не сделал выводы из того суда и продолжил распространять ложную информацию. В частности, написал три критических поста о Nur Otan в Facebook, которые могли привести к тяжким последствиям. И на основании этого меня приговорили к трем годам ограничения свободы.

AI: The prosecution claimed that I had not taken the court's ruling on that case into account and had continued to spread false information. In fact, I wrote three critical posts about Nur Otan on Facebook, which could have been the cause. On that basis, they sentenced me to three years’ imprisonment.

MA: You were also barred from participating in public activities for five years. How does that make you feel?

АИ: Я выпадаю из активной общественно-политической жизни на предстоящий электоральный период — в скором времени у нас должны состояться выборы в мажилис и маслихаты. А это демонстрирует политическую подоплеку моего дела. Ранее я через СМИ говорил о том, как действовать в отношении нарушителей принципа честных выборов. Дело в том, что результаты парламентских выборов будут влиять на количество получаемых той или иной партией денег из бюджета. Согласно существующим правилам, за каждый голос, отданный за партию, которая войдет в парламент, будет даваться по 3% от минимальной заработной платы, то есть около 1,3 тысячи тенге (3,2 доллара по текущему курсу). Например, за 2018 год партия Nur Otan получила из бюджета свыше 5 миллиардов тенге именно по этому принципу финансирования. В этой связи, если на предстоящих выборах будут нарушения (кто-то будет делать вбросы, приписывать голоса, подделывать протоколы и т.д.), они, по сути, будут соучастниками в мошенничестве с целью хищения бюджетных средств в пользу конкретной партии. И, может быть, из-за того, что я был автором идеи привлекать нарушителей за мошенничество, меня решили нейтрализовать. Чтобы я не мог заниматься продвижением этой тактики и осуществлять наблюдение за выборами. Кроме того, я не смогу участвовать в выборах как кандидат — и из-за запрета, и из-за наличия судимости. Да что там выборы — я, юрист, теперь даже не смогу вступить в палату юридических консультантов, чтобы заняться частной практикой, потому что для этого требуется справка об отсутствии судимости. Получается, мне и в политическом, и в экономическом смысле «подрезали крылья». Но ничего, переживем, – не я первый, не я последний.

AI: I am cut off from any active engagement in socio-political life for the next election period — as we will soon have elections for our national and local parliaments, this is proof that my trial is politically motivated. I used to speak up via media platforms about violations of the principle of free and fair elections. The issue is that the result of parliamentary elections will influence the amount of financing available to each party from the state budget. According to existing rules, the state offers three percent of the minimum monthly salary, meaning 1,300 tenge or $3.2 for each vote received by parties which make it into parliament. For example, in 2018 the Nur Otan Party received over five billion tenge ($12.2 million) from the state budget thanks to this system. Thus any violations of the electoral code, such as ballot-stuffing, falsifying vote tallies or the ballots themselves, can also be tied to attempts by individuals to steal more funds from the state budget for their party. Perhaps because I was the one to come up with the idea of accusing the culprits of electoral fraud, they decided to render me inactive, so that I couldn't promote this idea and monitor elections. Moreover, because of the ban imposed on me and my criminal record, now I cannot participate in elections as a candidate. Beyond elections, even though I am a lawyer by training I cannot be a member of the Chamber of Legal Consultants and open a private practice. To do that, I need a certificate confirming that I do not have a criminal record. As a result, they have “clipped my wings,” shutting down any economic or political activities I might be involved in. Of course, I will survive. I am not the first to end up in this situation and I will not be the last.

MA: Were all your efforts in civic activism worth this?

АИ: Меня сейчас уже называют политиком новой формации. Если это так, то я, скорее всего, «политик по принуждению». Я долгое время был очень лоялен к властям, даже голосовал за Назарбаева, потому что не видел ему альтернативы. Но потом понял, что все эти ребята во власти не справляются с возложенными на них задачами. Да, на госслужбе есть много грамотных, честных граждан. Но в то же время есть и немалое количество некомпетентных и корыстолюбивых людей, о чем свидетельствуют громкие задержания, приговоры за коррупционные преступления и вообще кризисная ситуация в стране, которой он управляют. Но если конкретная политическая сила не справляется, то она должна уступить место другим. И кто-то должен это потребовать вслух. У меня хватило на это знаний и смелости. И, видимо, я действовал достаточно эффективно, раз получил такую реакцию властей. Мне иногда говорят: зачем тебе это надо, ведь ты рискуешь собой, своим здоровьем и, может, даже жизнью? На это я отвечаю: в нынешней ситуации молчать уже невозможно.

AI: People say I am a new kind of politician. If that really is the case, I am most likely “a politician by obligation.” I was very loyal to the authorities for a long time: I voted for Nazarbayev, because I didn't see any alternative. But then I understood that those power have no way of carrying out their duties. Yes, there are many honest and well-educated citizens working in the government. But there is also a large number of incompetent people who are just there to enrich themselves. That can be seen in all the scandalous arrests, corruption allegations, and the general crisis affecting the country they rule. But if a political force is unable to cope, it must step aside and make space for others. And somebody has to say that aloud. I had enough awareness and courage to do so. And it seems I was quite efficient, given the authorities’ reaction. Sometimes people ask me: why do you need all this? Why risk your health, even your life? To that I say: in the current situation, it is impossible to remain silent.

MA: You mention the need to let others step in. But that's happened: we have a new president, Kasym-Jomart Tokayev. How do you assess his presidency?

АИ: У меня есть определенные ожидания, особенно в связи с его бэкграундом. Токаев – дипломат. Он прекрасно знает механизмы защиты прав человека и понимает, насколько это важно. Понимает, какую роль это играет для сохранения мира и стабильности не только в стране, но и во всем мире. Плюс у него хорошее образование, хорошая база. Он – выходец из интеллектуальной среды. У меня есть надежда, что он может что-то сделать. Но мы понимаем, что в текущий момент это не всегда возможно, тем более что он сам подписал указ о необходимости согласования назначений на ряд важных государственных постов с председателем Совета безопасности, которым сейчас является Нурсултан Назарбаев. Этим он, на мой взгляд, подчеркнул, что Назарбаев, который также возглавляет партию Nur Otan, по сути, остается в управлении государством. Токаев же выполняет больше представительскую функцию. В принципе, это нормально для некоторых форм правления, например, в Германии делами заведует канцлер, а президент только документы подписывает. Конечно, Токаев какие-то решения самостоятельно принимает. Но он сам ранее говорил в интервью, что советуется с Назарбаевым по ключевым вопросам. Полностью независимый политик так не делал бы.

AI: I have certain expectations, particularly given his background. Tokayev is a diplomat. He knows human rights mechanisms very well, and knows their importance. He knows how important they are in maintaining peace and stability not just in Kazakhstan, but around the world. He is very well-educated, and comes from an intellectual background, so I hope that he can achieve something. But we must understand that this is not always possible, given the current situation. He himself signed an order which means that all appointments to high government posts have to be approved by the head of the Security Council, that is Nursultan Nazarbayev. By doing this, he makes it clear that Nazarbayev, who remains the head of the Nur Otan, is still the person in charge of this country. Tokayev plays a representative role. That's normal under certain forms of governance; for example in Germany the Chancellor governs, and the president is there just to sign papers. Of course, Tokayev does take his own decisions, but he has himself acknowledged that he asks for Nazarbayev's input on key issues. A truly independent politician would not act like that.

MA: Is the time ripe in Kazakhstan for civil society to start a dialogue with the authorities?

АИ: В начале 2000-х годов шел рост цен на нефть, на сырьевые товары. Соответственно, росла наша экономика. И тогда системные проблемы немного смазались, их было не так видно на том фоне. Но это оказалось кратковременным везением. А потом все посыпалось, и после 2009 года мы пребываем в перманентном кризисе. Ситуация все сложнее и сложнее. Дошло до того, что сейчас государственные мужи вынуждены обращаться к гражданам, чтобы они делали пожертвования на борьбу с коронавирусом. Где наши хваленые резервы? Часть активов Национального фонда арестованы в рамках судебной тяжбы нашего правительства с молдавским бизнесменом Анатолом Стати. Это деньги народа, заработанные на наших ресурсах, и мы не можем ими полноправно воспользоваться! Все эти экономические проблемы заставляют людей открывать глаза. Еще важную роль сейчас играют социальные сети. Есть книга Мойзеса Наима «Конец власти», где говорится, что активисты, блогеры, журналисты уже воспринимаются как микровласть — эти граждане в отсутствие больших ресурсов могут оказывать влияние на политические процессы. И именно Интернет и соцсети дают им такую возможность. Сейчас люди могут самостоятельно найти ту или иную информацию, провести фактчекинг, выразить свое мнение и т.д. А на этом фоне перемены неизбежны. Тем более что масса людей, которые хотят изменений, растет с каждым годом. И от того, будут ли власть и гражданское общество действовать сообща или, наоборот, противодействовать друг другу, зависит, какими будут эти изменения.

AI: In the early 2000s, the price of oil and other raw materials rose, and Kazakhstan's economy grew along with them. At the time, these systematic problems were not so apparent. But it was a short period of good fortune, and it all came tumbling down. We have been in a state of permanent crisis since 2009. The situation has become more and more difficult, to the point that government officials have had to ask citizens to contribute money to the fight against COVID-19. What has become of the country's financial reservers that were praised for many years? Some of Kazakhstan's National Oil Fund is frozen as part of a lawsuit between our government and the Moldovan businessman Anatol Stati. That money belongs to the people, earned from Kazakhstan's national resources, and yet we can't use it! All of these economic problems are forcing people to open their eyes. Social media also plays a key role. In his book “The End of Power” Moisés Naím writes that activists, bloggers and journalists can be considered a micro-power in their own right — meaning that those citizens who are deprived of large resources can influence the political process. The internet and social media provide them with this opportunity, allowing people to find out things by themselves, checking facts, and expressing their opinions. In this context, changes are inevitable, given that the number of people wanting change grows every year. The nature of those changes will be defined by whether there is cooperation or a conflict between the state authorities and civil society.

MA: So what does the future hold for Kazakhstan?

АИ: Я думаю, общество способно помочь президенту запустить реальные реформы, когда у него созреет соответствующий запрос. Поэтому пора начинать равноправный, полноценный, открытый диалог со всеми силами, которые сейчас есть на политической арене. Я считаю, что при наличии каких-то проблем в государственном управлении о них надо говорить честно и в лицо.