Uyghur emojis help spread message of cultural resistance over social media

Emojis representing Uyghur characters and culture are now available on the encrypted messenger platform Telegram in an effort by the Uyghur diaspora in Russian-speaking countries to raise visibility.

While Uyghurs living in China are experiencing unprecedented attacks on their most basic human rights, the Uyghur diaspora in Russian-speaking countries (an estimated 350,000 people mostly in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Uzbekistan) enjoy relatively greater freedom of expression, and are able to advocate for their rights. One group, called Biz Uyghurlar (We are Uyghurs) based in Russia, publishes information about Uyghur politics, history and culture, mostly in Russian on their website. In late June, the group also launched an initiative to promote Uyghur visibility on-line by releasing a series of stickers for Telegram, which is particularly popular in the post-Soviet space. To understand what motivated Russia's Uyghur diaspora to engage with social media, Global Voices spoke to Regina Uygur, the coordinator of the sticker project with Biz Uyghurlar.

The interview was edited for brevity.

Filip Noubel (FN) How did you come up with the idea of making stickers for Telegram celebrating Uyghur people and culture?

Регина Уйгур (РУ) Эта идея пришла к нам очень давно, мы просто продумывали как её реализовать. Во-первых, хотелось открыть пользователям богатую уйгурскую культуру, во-вторых привнести и некоторый социальный посыл. Сегодня, когда на нашей исторической Родине уйгуры подвергаются геноциду, а уйгуры в СНГ чувствуют давление и дискриминацию, мы надеемся, что наши стикеры наполнят сердца уйгуров надеждой и гордостью за культуру и историю своего народа. Мы хотим, чтобы и другие пользователи, увидев наши стикеры или пользуясь ими, заинтересовались нашей культурой. Именно отсутствие стикеров с уйгурской тематикой и подвигло нас разработать их. Нам всегда хотелось чтобы уйгурские пользователи русскоязычных платформ могли делиться с другими частичками своей культуры.

Regina Uygur (RU) We had the initial idea a long time ago, we just needed time to work out how to develop it. Our first goal is to introduce the rich Uyghur culture to netizens, our second goal is to send a specific social message, since today, in our historical Uyghur homeland, Uyghurs are victims of a genocide, and the ones living in post-Soviet states feel pressure and discrimination, thus we hope our stickers will fill the hearts of Uyghurs with hope and pride for their culture and history. We want other users to see our stickers, use them and get interested in our culture. The fact that nothing like this existed is what motivated us to develop them. We always wanted Uyghurs who use online Russian-language platforms to be able to share elements of their culture with others.

FN Do you know how many people have downloaded them?

РУ На сегодняшний день (30 июня) стикеры скачало 437 человек, они были использованы 1028 раз.Они доступны с 26 ого июня, но разработаны они были гораздо раньше. Мы хотели одновременно разместить их на разных платформах, но потом решили запустить сначала в Телеграмме и услышать отзывы пользователей. Если нас попросят добавить определенные эмоции, костюмы и тд, то мы будем добавлять, а потом уже загружать стикерпак на другие платформы.

RU As of June 30, 437 people have downloaded our stickers and they have been used 1,028 times. They have been available since June 26, but were ready much earlier. We wanted to offer them on different platforms, but eventually decided to launch them first on Telegram, and get feedback from users. If people want us to add specific emotions, traditional clothing, etc, we will, and later we plan to make them available on other platforms.

FN Who created them and based on what criteria?

РУ Над стикерами работала многонациональная группа художников. Разработка проекта началась с определения эмоциональных типажей и бытовых ситуаций знакомых уйгурам: веселый, бунтарский, довольный, удивленный, влюбленный. Идеи разрабатывала Регина Уйгур, а реализовывали их уже художники. Далее это все обсуждалось и редактировалось. На самом деле чтобы разработать уйгурские стикеры, нам пришлось подробно изучить историю и все тонкости нашей культуры. За богатую многовековую историю уйгуров образ национального костюма постоянно менялся, отражая черты той или иной местности. Каждый город на нашей исторической Родине знаменит уникальным национальным нарядом. Поэтому разрабатывая наши стикеры мы хотели передать не только определенную эмоцию, но и отразить всё разнообразие национального колорита. Именно по этой причине у персонажей меняются головные уборы и костюмы. Еще мы хотели передать интересные моменты уйгурского быта: нашу любовь к чаю с молоком (Əткян чай) и лагману, популярную в прошлом веке соколиную охоту, наш музыкальный талант и тд. Мы постепенно будем пополнять коллекцию по мере появления отзывов от пользователей. RU A multi-ethnic group of artists worked on them as a team. The process started with selecting emotions and situations from daily life that Uyghurs are familiar with: happy, rebel, satisfied, surprised, in love. Those ideas were developed by me, and then turned into drawings by the artists. Then they were discussed and edited. In fact a very detailed understanding of Uyghur history and all the nuances of our culture went into making these stickers. Throughout our history, certain details of our national costumes changed frequently, reflecting different regions. That's why, when we developed our stickers, our goal was to represent not just emotions, but all the variations of our ethnicity. That is why our characters wear different hats and clothes. We also wanted to present interesting aspects of our traditions: our love for tea with milk (Əткян чай), and lagman, our famous hand-made noodles, hunting with eagles that was popular last century, our talent for music, etc. We will continue to expand our collection as we get more feedback from users.

FN What is your project and website about?

РУ Этот проект был изначально создан в далеком 2015 году в виде групп в социальных сетях, как эксперимент. Дело в том, что мы, русскоязычные Уйгуры СНГ все знаем нашу великую историю, поддерживаем нашу богатую культуру и чтим древние традиции. Но к сожалению, политические обстоятельства сложились таким образом, что мы были информационно оторваны от нашей исторической Родины. Нам были доступны только новости западных СМИ связанных с политикой и ущемлениями прав человека в Синьцзянском-Уйгурском Автономном Районе. В 2015 было очень мало сайтов которые бы регулярно публиковали интересный контент связанный с интересными личностями и событиями в Уйгурской Автономии. Поэтому в 2015-2016 годах мы сделали упор именно на этот контент, практически не затрагивая политику, которой, итак, было много на других ресурсах. Эта инициатива вызвала позитивный отклик и нам удалось развить проект благодаря активной поддержке наших подписчиков. Ситуация изменилась в 2017, когда стало известно о новом секретаре Компартии в Синьцзяне, Чэнь Цюаньго который проводит «репрессивную кампанию» против уйгуров, направленную на полное уничтожение уйгурской национальной идентичности. А потом стало известно и о проблемах уйгурских общин в Средней Азии, которые тоже страдают из-за китайского влияния. Мы не стали ломаться под вездесущей цензурой, которая так душит уйгуров как в Китае так и в СНГ, и начали переводить и публиковать материалы связанные с нарушениями прав человека.