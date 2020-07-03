Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Justice, inclusion and an economy for all: Australian activists mobilise at Virtual Progress 2020

The online conference explored intersecting crises facing the country and the planet
Posted 3 July 2020 13:57 GMT
Virtual Progress 2020 Final Plenary

Virtual Progress 2020 Final Plenary – Courtesy Australian Progress with permission

You would think that activists, especially those working for nonprofits, would be fed up with online meetings after months of video communication from home due to COVID-19. Think again!

The Centre for Australian Progress is a progressive change organisation, supporting change agents with training programs and networking. Its flagship event attracts 1500 participants every second year at Melbourne Town Hall. This year it went online for two full days (June 23-24).

Promoted as ‘a rapid response online conference being urgently organised to respond to intersecting crises’, Virtual Progress 2020 certainly lived up to expectations. Some 1500 people paid to register for the two-day event that involved 225 speakers, with many from overseas, more than 60 sessions, and more than 5000 live chat messages.

There were surprisingly few glitches during the live streamed plenaries, panel discussions, case studies and Zoom-based interactive workshops, plus a few side events and live performances. #VirtualProgress2020 trended on Twitter.

There were few surprises regarding the topics and issues covered. Australian Progress will be posting full recordings from plenaries and breakouts for participants over the next couple of weeks.

First Nations and racial justice

The impact of #BlackLivesMatter was everywhere. Recent nationwide public protests in Australia have highlighted black deaths in custody, policing and indigenous incarcerations. The story of Aunty Tanya Day illustrated the depths of these ongoing issues. Tanya died in a police cell in 2017 after hitting her head several times. She had been arrested for public drunkenness after falling asleep on a train:

Post coronavirus

Many aspects of COVID-19 recovery were explored such as the economy (stimulus, public debt, disaster capitalism, workers’ rights); the environment and climate change.

Business as usual was not seen as an option:

Michele O’Neil, President of the ACTU (Australian Council of Trade Unions), highlighted the ongoing struggle against trends such as casualisation and exploitation of the workforce:

Other key issues included domestic violence, refugees and people seeking asylum; disability, accessibility and tackling ableism.

Carly Findlay is an appearance activist who led a discussion about the best principles and practical takeaways to make projects and communications more accessible. Afterwards, she shared some her ideas on her blog:

Many words are ingrained into our vocabulary as casual ableism – especially “idiot” and “lame”, and mental illness slurs like “crazy” and “OCD”. There are also turns of phrase like “tone deaf”, “crippling”, and “blind to” that are harmful.

…I ask you to stop using disability slurs please. Don’t justify them. Call them out when family and friends use them.

Disability Activist Carly Findlay at Progress 2017

Disability Activist Carly Findlay at Progress 2017 – Screenshot from author's video

A side event considered the implications of the fight for democracy in Hong Kong:

There were many shared themes throughout the two days.

Activism

There was considerable focus on the best practice for change. Marshall Ganz, who is well-known for his work in community organising, led the way:

Lived experience

A message shared by many participants was that those with lived experience of the issues must be a central part of addressing solutions. As Kera Sherwood-O’Regan, indigenous and disabled multidisciplinary storyteller and rights advocate from Aotearoa (New Zealand), put it: “Nothing about us without us. We know our community.”

U.S. disability rights and inclusion activist Imani Barbarin agreed: “We’re not here for decoration. We have something to say.”

Feminist economic recovery plan

At the final plenary, All in for a feminist recovery, Tuisina Ymania Brown, LGA (International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association ) World Co-Secretary General spoke powerfully about the challenges:

Do what WOMEN have done for millenia! We weave. We merge. We intersect. We connect. We interlace. We rinse and REPEAT until we have one gigantic unseverable umbilical cord connecting us to the mother of us all – ONE HUMAN RACE – ONE PLANET – ONE HUMANITY.

Positive Feedback

Despite endless whining on social media about online meetings during the pandemic, Virtual Progress was extremely well received.There appeared to be little criticism of the running of the conference and no trolling. Well known Melbourne activist and advocate Asher Wolf, who was a speaker on a couple of panels, had previously raised issues about registration costs, accessibility and inclusion during past Progress events.

Australian Progress promised to act on these and has done so for this conference.

Wolf was prominent in exposing the Federal government’s Robodebt program, which has since been declared illegal. Her determination has been an example for many:

Nicole Paris, a panellist in 2019, was fulsome in her praise of this year's event:

Linh Do tweeted this cartoon by Desiree Llanos Dee (@deslikesdoodling on Instagram):

Nevertheless, many activists will be looking forward to the next “in the flesh” event at the town hall.

Creative Commons License
Written byKevin Rennie

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Oceania Stories

More »

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site