Post-crisis hackathon: Ecuadorian NGOs crowdsource for a world after COVID-19

This story was initially published on the Ecuadorian site Ojo al Dato (Eye on Data) and then republished and edited by Global Voices. Here are the first and second articles in the original series.

Many countries are slowly starting to emerge from lockdown and they are being forced to confront the hard realities of a world with COVID-19. In Ecuador, a country hit hard by coronavirus, NGOs organized a hackathon in April to crowdsource project ideas that would address some of these realities. On May 30, the winners were announced via a live YouTube broadcast, bringing public exposure as well as funding prizes to the successful projects.

Crowdsourcing the fight against coronavirus

In late April, Ecuador had the third-highest number of registered cases in Latin America; and at the time of writing, official figures reported 3,642 deaths.

The Post-Crisis Hackathon, which took place from April 29-30, was attended by 549 people who brainstormed solutions to the issues that would affect the economy and society in a post-COVID Ecuador. Hackathons are collaborative spaces that seek solutions to specific challenges and this one focused on challenges related to ten areas: environment, work and employment, daily life and social practices, cultural industries, education, health and well-being, economy and production, and government and citizenship.

The event was organized by developer and sociologist Iván Terceros along with his colleagues from MediaLab (connected to the NGO CIESPAL) as well as various organisations and business networks. In an interview with Ojo al Dato, Terceros spoke about the motivation behind the event:

“Creo que no se está viendo claramente qué es lo que va a ocurrir el día después de la crisis […] Puede ser que esos sean los momentos más críticos”.

It is not clear what will happen the day after the crisis […] It could be that those are the most critical moments [for society].

Hackathon projects making change

The participants shared 116 projects and organizations participating in the Hackathon helped choose 19 finalists.

There were two votes: one from the public — which elected WiyaPoint and ChasquiCheck as winners of the public's vote — and one of from the jury. Nearly all the finalists received prizes.