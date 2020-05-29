‘Indonesia, whatever’: Frontline staff express frustration over COVID-19 response

The Twitter hashtag #IndonesiaTerserah (Indonesia, whatever) trended in Indonesia after health care workers expressed frustration over the relaxing of restrictions and the failure of many to observe social distancing protocols.

Tirta Mandira Hudhi, a doctor and social media influencer, popularized the hashtag after reacting to crowded airport scenes. Twitter users adopted the hashtag to show solidarity with health care workers.

Doctor and prominent social media user Tirta Mandira Hudhi holds up a sign saying “Indonesia??? Whatever!!! Do whatever you want.”https://t.co/kjhHpM1bDF pic.twitter.com/BMwrAY2jGW — Langkir Kliwon (@LangkirKliwon) May 18, 2020

Health professionals later clarified that they have no intention of giving up, and they will continue to serve the public despite the non-compliance of some people with health guidelines.

An infamous example of this breach in guidelines is the gathering of a crowd to bid farewell to a popular McDonald’s branch in Jakarta, the nation’s capital, which is closing.

Indonesia is struggling to contain the spread of new COVID-19 clusters. According to government data, there are 24,538 confirmed cases and 1,496 COVID-19 deaths.

COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the country’s 34 provinces.

The Indonesian Pediatric Association said that the number of children dying there from COVID-19 is the highest in Asia.

The Indonesian government imposed movement restrictions only on April 10, which some observers believe was too late to prevent the spread of the virus. President Joko Widodo had earlier said that a total lockdown approach would harm the economy and displace millions of informal workers.

There are suspicions that Indonesia is trying out the controversy-laden herd immunity approach, although this has been denied already by a government official.

Nevertheless, the government approach has been criticized by several scientists. Biostatiscian Dr. Pandu Priono is one of them:

Terserah lah, mungkin tidak ada niat untuk mengendalikan pandemi di Indonesia secara serius. Ingat bahwa pemerintah RI berkewajiban melindungi segenap Bangsa Indonesia & Seluruh tumpah darah Indonesia..dst sesuai dg Pembukaan UUD NKRI 1945. https://t.co/M3mgtw3sVG — Pandu Riono (@drpriono) May 25, 2020

Whatever, perhaps there's no serious will to control the pandemic in Indonesia. Bear in mind that the Indonesian government has the obligation to protect the nation and homeland, etc. in accordance with the Constitution.

Meanwhile, biomedical scientist Dr. Indra Kusuma warned that a herd immunity approach without vaccines will unleash a catastrophic event.

Saya ulangi: Herd Immunity tanpa Program Vaksinasi Massal adalah Genosida https://t.co/nnZe0JBOi8 — Indra Kusuma (@indrakusuma) May 22, 2020

Let me repeat: Herd immunity without mass vaccination is genocidal.

The delay in rolling out COVID-19 measures by the central government has left provincial governments across the archipelago scrambling for solutions they can apply in their constituencies.

The lack of coordination between the central and local governments has put an additional strain on frontline health workers, many of whom are exposed to dangerous working conditions while receiving inadequate benefits.

“Taruhan kami nyawa, tapi upah ala kadarnya”. Ratusan perawat di Indonesia tak dapat tunjangan hari Lebaran bahkan gajinya dipotong. Ini masalah yang juga dialami pekerja lain dengan status lepas 🇮🇩 https://t.co/3SOaywF967 — Andreas Harsono (@andreasharsono) May 26, 2020

“We risked our lives, but are being paid less than is adequate. Hundreds of nurses faced pay cuts and their thirteenth-month salary was withheld. Similar to others working on contractor status.