A conversation with Udmurt language digital activist Artyom Malykh

Udmurt is a Uralic language spoken in Russia's autonomous Republic of Udmurtia, where it shares official status with Russian. Speakers can also be found across a large area between the Volga River and Ural Mountains, such as in the Perm and Kirov Regions and neighbouring autonomous republics of Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, and Mari El. It is one of several related Uralic languages spoken in this diverse area of Russia, such as Mari, Erzya, Moksha, and Komi.

Russia's 2010 census recorded 324,338 Udmurt speakers, a number which has almost certainly decreased substantially over the following decade. According to the UN's Atlas of the World's Languages in Danger, it is classed as “definitely endangered.”

Nevertheless, there are some young Udmurts who are fighting to change that, increasingly online. Artyom Malykh is one such activist. He spoke to Global Voices about digital activism and language preservation, and his hopes for the future of the Udmurt language.

Global Voices (GV): Last year, the Russian government passed a law which removed obligatory study of other languages in schools. In practice, this means that many under-resourced schools could simply stop offering studies in indigenous languages. How was that move interpreted by Udmurt speakers? How are language activists working to advocate for the use of the Udmurt language?

Artyom Malykh (AM): The new system has resulted in even more Russian language study. But it's important to remember that despite its official status, Udmurt has never been taught as an obligatory subject in every school across the region. In fact, it was only ever taught to ethnic Udmurt pupils in the rural areas of the republic where Udmurts are in the majority; meaning 30 percent of all the region's schools. After the law was passed, the total number of Udmurt language lessons was cut back to one or two hours a week, and parents had to indicate Udmurt as their child's native language in order to ensure that they received an education in it. But in some places, parents chose Russian as Russian language proficiency is an obligatory part of the final school exam. Most people understood that the language's position would worsen as a result of the law. However, in comparison to nearby regions with indigenous languages such as Tatarstan and Mordovia, Udmurt already had a negligible place in state institutions so the loss was not felt as painfully as elsewhere. Likewise, Albert Razin and other Udmurt intellectuals urged local politicians to make a stand against the new amendments. Online petitions with the same demand also appeared. Unfortunately, the politicians didn't pay attention.

GV: The suicide of the Udmurt linguist Albert Razin in 2019 attracted worldwide attention to the plight of indigenous languages in Russia. How has Razin’s death changed the discussion, several months on? AM: There were different interpretations. Russian nationalists and some from the mainstream of society tried to portray his self-immolation as an act of madness. In general, people were shocked but also surprised that the fate of the Udmurt language was the reason for his suicide. The language issue never had a place in politics; most residents of Udmurtia are aware that the language is disappearing but don't acknowledge that its disappearance has any connection with institutions and the state. They believe that the only reasons for the vulnerable position of the language are the Udmurt people's failure and laziness in protecting it. Nevertheless, many Udmurts are worried that due to Razin's act, the language issue has become newly politicised. They fear that there will be more scrutiny towards them, which will harm minority and linguistic institutions and projects. Researchers and intellectuals at state academic institutions generally weren't allowed to voice their positions in public or provide contextual information about the state of the Udmurt language. Nevertheless, some activists launched a petition demanding that the regional government support the Udmurt language. Their only response claimed that the Udmurt language faces no problems. Activists from other indigenous peoples in Russia showed a lot of support and empathy for the Udmurt people, particularly since many of their languages face the same existential crisis. Their organisations sent official condolences to the Udmurt people, claiming that Razin's act was devoted to all Russia's indigenous languages and demanding that Russia's state policy towards its languages must be changed.