Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Slovenian protesters channel Katie Melua to explain anti-corruption bicycle movement

The bike protesters are wearing masks and observing social distancing as they ride
Posted 22 May 2020 14:11 GMT

Slovenian bicycle protesters including a man with banners reading “Death to fascism” and “Freedom to the people.” Photo: Screencap from video by Bajk Štrajk/YouTube.

Check out Global Voices’ special coverage of the global impact of COVID-19.

А Slovenian protest song with a mellow melody uncharacteristic of its genre has gone viral across the Balkans.

The song's authors describe it as:

Protestna pesem proti korupciji, proti zlorabi moči, proti nasilju nad državljankami in državljani, proti nasilju nad demokracijo in različnostjo.

A protest song against corruption, against abuse of power, against violence against female and male citizens, against violence against democracy and diversity.

Thousands of cyclists have been riding out weekly protests on the streets of the Slovenian capital, Ljubljana, and other towns to protest against the new administration, which took office on March 13.

The song “10,000 bicycles in Ljubljana” by Prešerne Misli, which has Slovenian and English language versions, was published on the Bajk Štrajk (Bike Strike) YouTube channel.

The government of the Republic of Slovenia is headed by controversial Prime Minister Janez Janša, who has made a political comeback after spending six months in jail on bribery charges in 2014.

His Slovenian Democratic Party is part of an informal and illiberal alliance of populist and pro-autocratic parties — the European People's Party headed by Hungaria's ruling party Fidesz.

PM Janša's government announced a new “anti-Corona law” on April 30, to protect the health of their citizens and “revive the economy — especially the building sector.”

However, the government snuck in measures to completely undermine environmental safeguards, causing environmental organizations to protest.

According to BirdLife International:

This new law is so outlandish, it has been sent to Slovenia’s Constitutional court for review. Parts of it may be in direct violation of both the Slovene Constitution and the Aarhus convention.

The protest song also targets the divisive populist policies practiced by the ruling party, including promotion of hate speech by affiliated media.

Nehajte nas deliti že na pol
Kot zareza
Desnica ali levica
Ta razdor vam služi le kot pretveza

Dear government please stop dividing us in half,
right and left.
It doesn't matter any more.
All that matters is for you to show respect.

On March 27 Reporters Without Borders (RSF)  and six other press freedom organizations warned that Slovenian investigative journalist and correspondent of Blaž Zgaga had been targeted by a hate campaign fuelled by the government on social networks and in the media.

The campaign began after Zgaga sent an official Freedom of Information Request on the COVID-19 pandemic to authorities in Ljubljana.

International and local civil society organizations have urged the European Commission to do everything in its power to guarantee Zgaga's and to ensure that death threats and attacks against him are treated with the utmost seriousness by the Slovenian authorities.

Protestiramo v miru
Z maskami čez obraz
Kljub epidemiji
Treba reči, da dovolj je na glas.

We'll protest in peace,
with masks on our faces.
And we'll keep distance.
We won't let our health system collapse.

Cultural context and origins

The Slovenian bicycle protest song is a cover of the song “Nine Million Bicycles” written and produced by Mike Batt for the Georgian-British singer-songwriter Katie Melua in 2005.

Slovenians are fiercely proud of their cultural heritage, in particular their language as expressed through poetry and other literature.

The band Prešerne misli (Prešern's Thoughts) derives its name from France Prešern, an acclaimed 19th century poet whose works are considered European classics, and were required reading in the educational curricula of former Yugoslavia.

Creative Commons License
Written byFilip Stojanovski

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Eastern & Central Europe Stories

More »

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site