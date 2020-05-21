Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Nepal’s first 360 degree virtual contemporary art exhibition

Works of 19 Nepali artists are showcased in the virtual exhibition
Posted 21 May 2020 8:02 GMT

Screenshot of the Museum of Nepali Art webpage.

Check out Global Voices’ special coverage of the global impact of COVID-19.

The COVID-19 outbreak that has engulfed the world has not only affected Nepal's health sector but it has also brought all cultural activities to a halt.

Nepal extended its lockdown measures until June 2, and all cinema halls and theatres are closed. However, for art enthusiasts forced to spend most of their time at home, Nepal’s first virtual art exhibition can be explored from the comfort of their homes.

Created by 19 renowned Nepali artists, the artwork is being showcased in an online virtual exhibition named ‘Tangential Stress’ by the Museum of Nepali Art (MoNA). By definition, it means a force acting in a generally horizontal direction especially, invisible energy that produces mountain folding and over thrusting. The original versions of the artwork in the collection can be seen at MoNA’s gallery in Kathmandu Guest House.

‘Tangential Stress’ features work by leading Nepali artists such as Batsa Gopal Baidya, Erina Tamrakar, Rajani Singkhwal, Manish Lal Shrestha, and more. A full list of the artists involved can be found here.

According to Rajan Sakya, the exhibition curator and director of MoNA:

Most people [facing the stress due to COVID-19] have absorbed and tolerated these unseen energies, coping and reacting accordingly. These energies have emitted in many ways for many people; some have gained weight, some have lost weight, some have exercised, some have become couch potatoes, some have become selfish, some have helped other people, and these “Nepalese ARTISTS” have expressed themselves in colors, strokes and mediums.

This exhibition, entitled “Tangential Stress”, is a paroxysm of emotions, hoping we become less complacent, more appreciative of our nature and life, and teaching us humility.

View this post on Instagram

Why did it take a pandemic to make us realize who the real life heroes are ?? People have been blindly idolizing celebrities and influencers with a few thousand social media followers. The superficiality of it all !!! Medics don’t even have time to be on social media … they are busy doing the “real work.” . . “This painting is a portrayal of a real-life female doctor who shouldered the responsibility of saving lives. A mother of a 6-month-old child leaves the safety of her house and her love for her newborn, to save someone else’s. What do we call this kind of selflessness? The artist, Pramila Bajracharya dedicates this painting to all the fearless health workers who risk their life for someone else’s.” . . Covid 19 has made us realize to NOT idolize people who are working only to boost themselves all the time …but to give more RESPECT to those selfless souls serving humanity … . . Do look at the first online MONA exhibition presenting Covid lockdown expressions from Nepal’s top contemporary artists. . . insta – @museum_of_nepali_art FB – Museum of Nepali Art visit www.mona.com.np for 360 virtual tour !!! ……Thank you !!! #museumofnepaliart #tangentialstress #firstexhibition #onlineart #kathmanduguesthouse

A post shared by Museum of Nepali Art (MoNA) (@museum_of_nepali_art) on

In the foreword for the exhibition, Dr. John Clarke, curator of the Himalayan & Southeast Asian Art and Victoria & Albert Museum in the UK, writes:

The local cost of the virus and lockdown to the people of Nepal are echoed in several works yet the global nature of the pandemic is also often featured.

One of the participating artists, Ranju Yadav, conceived her second child last October, and has been struggling to protect herself and her baby from the coronavirus. She mentioned:

[…] millions of pregnant women, including me, have been in a close fight with the Corona Virus [sic] by shielding and taking care of their own wombs.

As a pregnant artist, I depict the above-mentioned idea in my Mithila artwork. The pregnant woman in the artwork is protecting her unborn baby by covering the womb by her hands. She dares not to wear a mask because she has to take double breathe [sic] for herself and her baby. […]

When will audiences visit cultural spaces, art galleries, and theatres again? No one has the answer to this question yet. But, in this time of uncertainty, these Nepali artists are just a click away.

Creative Commons License
Written bySanjib Chaudhary
Written byMahesh Shrestha

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent South Asia Stories

More »

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site