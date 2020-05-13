COVID-19 in the Caribbean: ‘Looking out, not going out’

The Caribbean remains under varying levels of curfew and restrictions as a result of COVID-19. While some countries are starting to lift limits on movement and gatherings, many citizens are still staying home for now — but have been recording and sharing their thoughts and photographs while in relative isolation in various ways.

Retired economist and blogger Dennis Jones, for instance, has reached chapter 27 of his “COVID Chronicles,” from his hillside home in Kingston, Jamaica. Like many others online, he has also photographed what is in and around his yard, during “life under COVID,” as he puts it.

Jones shared a photo of his living room and also took photos of the much-anticipated ice cream van that ventures through his neighborhood. Home deliveries of groceries, farm goods — and ice cream — have increased during COVID-19.

Blogger, commentator and human rights advocate, Susan Goffe, has also been heeding the admonition to tan ah yuh yaad or “stay home” while carefully documenting the Jamaican government's orders regarding COVID-19.

As the sun rises and sets, Goffe is “looking out, rather than going out,” she says from her Kingston home.

Kingston-based independent journalist Kate Chappell shared photographs from past family walks, while looking forward to meeting up with friends again — one day.

Even Global Voices contributors got involved, with Caribbean regional editor, Janine Mendes-Franco, taking some time to enjoy her beautiful tropical garden.

And Global Voices contributor Emma Lewis has been posting COVID-19 updates on her blog, and sharing thoughts and photographs during the pandemic.

As the region makes tentative steps to emerge from the fog of COVID-19, Caribbean nations are seeking to “save jobs while saving lives.”

Whether this balancing act will be successful —even as COVID-19 lingers among the population — remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, social media users choose to see the positive side of staying home, through their camera lens.