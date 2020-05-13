Close

COVID-19 in the Caribbean: ‘Looking out, not going out’

Photographs of in and around home during "life under COVID"
Posted 13 May 2020 15:05 GMT

Living online in Jacks Hill, Jamaica. Photo courtesy of Dennis Jones.

The Caribbean remains under varying levels of curfew and restrictions as a result of COVID-19. While some countries are starting to lift limits on movement and gatherings, many citizens are still staying home for now — but have been recording and sharing their thoughts and photographs while in relative isolation in various ways.

Retired economist and blogger Dennis Jones, for instance, has reached chapter 27 of his “COVID Chronicles,” from his hillside home in Kingston, Jamaica. Like many others online, he has also photographed what is in and around his yard, during “life under COVID,” as he puts it.

Online church service at home. Photo courtesy of Dennis Jones.

Jones shared a photo of his living room and also took photos of the much-anticipated ice cream van that ventures through his neighborhood. Home deliveries of groceries, farm goods — and ice cream — have increased during COVID-19.

The ice cream van cometh! Home deliveries of groceries, farm goods — and ice cream — have increased during COVID-19. Photo courtesy of Dennis Jones.

Blogger, commentator and human rights advocate, Susan Goffe, has also been heeding the admonition to tan ah yuh yaad or “stay home” while carefully documenting the Jamaican government's orders regarding COVID-19.

As the sun rises and sets, Goffe is “looking out, rather than going out,” she says from her Kingston home.

Staying in, looking out from a blogger's Kingston home. Photo courtesy of Susan Goffe.

Kingston-based independent journalist Kate Chappell shared photographs from past family walks, while looking forward to meeting up with friends again — one day.

Remembering a walk in Kingston's Hope Gardens. Photo courtesy of Kate Chappell.

Admiring the beauty of nature at home. Photo courtesy of Kate Chappell.

Even Global Voices contributors got involved, with Caribbean regional editor, Janine Mendes-Franco, taking some time to enjoy her beautiful tropical garden.

Desert Rose. Photo courtesy of Janine Mendes Franco.

Begonias. Photo courtesy of Janine Mendes Franco.

Japanese Hat. Photo courtesy of Janine Mendes Franco.

And Global Voices contributor Emma Lewis has been posting COVID-19 updates on her blog, and sharing thoughts and photographs during the pandemic.

As the region makes tentative steps to emerge from the fog of COVID-19, Caribbean nations are seeking to “save jobs while saving lives.”

Whether this balancing act will be successful —even as COVID-19 lingers among the population — remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, social media users choose to see the positive side of staying home, through their camera lens.

A White-chinned Thrush catches the early morning sun in a Kingston yard. Photo courtesy of Emma Lewis.

After a rain shower. Photo courtesy of Emma Lewis.

