Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Jamaican activists spent Earth Day at home, online

A call to apply lessons from COVID-19 to climate change
Posted 23 April 2020 23:04 GMT

Sunset in Negril, Jamaica. Photo by VV Nincic on Flickr, CC BY 2.0.

April 22, 2020, was an extraordinary day — not just because the Earth Day movement celebrated its 50th anniversary, but because, as COVID-19 continues to affect lives the world over, the day was recognised through online activity.

The virus has cast a huge shadow over the Caribbean, with most territories in various stages of lockdown. As of the time of publication, the number of positive cases in the region has passed 9,000, with 385 deaths. On Earth Day, the Jamaican Government reported 19 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the island’s total to 252, with 131 of these originating from one workplace cluster.

Throughout the day, Jamaican netizens explored the connections between COVID-19 and climate change. In his Earth Day message, Daryl Vaz, the minister of parliament with responsibility for the environment, likened the determination needed to tackle climate change to the fight against COVID-19:

In this period of COVID-19, we have had to make significant adjustments to our lifestyles and our livelihoods. In like manner, we must consider the lessons from this new paradigm and apply it to tackling climate change. It demands the same commitment from all of us to guarantee the future we want. We all need to embrace the change if we are to realize the transformation necessary for a climate resilient and low carbon society.

Jamaican activist Jhannel Tomlinson, the most recent winner of the prime minister's youth award for environmental protection, also saw strong links between climate change and the virus. On Twitter, she urged her compatriots to post short videos on the topic, and ended up gathering a range of views:

She even managed to enlist the support of the local United Nations Development Programme office:

On her YouTube channel, mental health advocate Tameka Coley saw the COVID-19 crisis as an opportunity to “really reassess what we are going to do going forward” in terms of environmental protection, which she views as closely linked to mental well being. Envisioning a world post-COVID, she urged Jamaicans to rethink society in general and to make a change for the better.

Another young climate activist and podcaster, Dainalyn Swaby, used the hashtag #GirlsCARE to highlight her own thoughts on climate change and food security, as well as the views of other Caribbean women:

One young Twitter user reminded her followers:

(Fifty Jamaican dollars is equivalent to about .36 USD cents.)

There was so much enthusiasm for Earth Day that online events are continuing all week in Jamaica. On April 24, activists and creatives will host a Zoom meet-up to brainstorm innovative ways in which to respond to environmental issues, and members of the public are invited to register and join the discussion.

The Kingston Creative team, which regularly organises free artistic events in the country's capital city and has established a vibrant street art presence in its historic downtown district, has moved its activities online and is going ahead — via IGTV on April 26 — with its chosen theme of arts and the environment in honour of Earth Day’s 50th anniversary.

While the optimistic days of Jamaica being a signatory to the historic Paris agreement on Earth Day 2016 may seem distant in the COVID-19 era, young Jamaicans are taking up the torch of environmental activism.

Now, it seems more important than ever to keep that flame alight and to hold it aloft.

Creative Commons License
Written byEmma Lewis

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Caribbean Stories

More »

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved