All topics 

In photos: #8M throughout Latin America

Women from the Global Voices community share their photos
Posted 9 March 2020 20:10 GMT

“And the fault was not mine, nor where I was, nor how I was dressed,” on a sign during #8M in Quito, Ecuador, March 8, 2020. Photo by Belén Febres, used with permission.

On 2020's International Women's Day, women around the globe protested for their lives and their rights. World headlines focused on the marches in Latin America, which gathered hundreds of thousands of women—while some estimates point to one million protestors in Santiago, Chile, alone. Women marched against femicide, gender violence, inequality, and voiced their support for abortion rights.

The photos below were taken by members of the Global Voices community.

Ecuador

Women in Quito, Ecuador, made performances symbolizing violence committed against women.

#8M in Quito, Ecuador, March 8, 2020. Photo by Belén Febres, used with permission.

Brazil

Women in Brazil focused on the country's high femicide rate, abortion rights, transwomen's rights, sexual harassment and, of course—against president Jair Bolsonaro. In the lead up to his election in 2018, women protested under the slogan “not him” (“ele não,” in Portuguese). Recently, Bolsonaro made a sexist remark against an award-winning female journalist as she was facing a smear campaign led by his supporters.

Protesters at 8M also took aim at recent defunding of public policies that aid victims of gender violence, and many paid tribute to Marielle Franco—a black woman, activist and politician who was killed in 2018. To this day authorities haven't resolved her case.

#8M in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. The sign says: “to live without violence is a women's right.” Photo by Fernanda Canofre, used with permission.

#8M in Belo Horizonte, Brazil: A feminist collective embroidered names of women killed in femicide cases in 2019. Photo by Fernanda Canofre, used with permission.

#8M in Belo Horizonte, Brazil: Marielle Franco, the councilwoman killed nearly two years ago, was also homaged by the women marching. Photo by Fernanda Canofre, used with permission.

#8M in Belo Horizonte, Brasil. The sign says: “instead of flowers, we want: respect, dignity, voice!” Photo by Fernanda Canofre, used with permission.

Chile

In Chile's capital Santiago, over one million women marched the streets on March 8.

In some areas of the capital, police repressed the march, according to the photographer who took this photo. She said that police shot tear gas and water cannons shortly after this photo was taken near the University of Chile.

“Gender violence kills more than coronavirus,” #8M in Santiago, Chile, March 8, 2020. Photo submitted by a contributor who wished not to be identified, used with permission.

In Chile and elsewhere in Latin America, women protested femicide with bare breasts smeared with red paint symbolizing blood.

#8M in Santiago, Chile, March 8 2020. Photo by Gabriela Mesones Rojo, used with permission.

Guatemala

In Guatemala, too, women marched the streets. The sign below reads: “How I wish I was a wall so you would be outraged when they touch me without permission”.

#8M in Guatemala City, Guatemala, March 8 2020. Photo submitted by a contributor who wished not to be identified, used with permission.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Colombia

In Colombia, women also protested with their bodies.

#8M in Bogota, Colombia, March 8, 2020. Photo by Cacería Violeta, used with permission.

Mexico

Women in Mexico protested the country's high rate of femicide and the alleged inaction of the state.

#8M in Mexico City, Mexico, March 8, 2020. Photo by Anette Eklund, used with permission.

Indigenous women in Mexico also protested against violence, such as the Otomi women.

#8M en Mexico City, Mexico. Photo by Giovanna, used with permission.

Bolivia

Women in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia, met on March 7. The sign in the back reads: “Congratulations Bolivia, we are first in gender violence because of machismo.”

#8M in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia, March 7, 2020. Photo by Belén Pereira, used with permission.

International support

In Brussels, Belgium, Latin American women also showed their support. The sign on the back reads: “In support to the national strike from Brussels #onedaywithoutus.” On March 9, women from Mexico also striked. The sign on the right reads: “A woman who fights. The future of all women is changing.”

#8M in Brussels, Belgium. Latin American women community. Photo by Melissa Vida, used with permission.

Creative Commons License
Written byMelissa Vida

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved