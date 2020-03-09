In photos: #8M throughout Latin America

On 2020's International Women's Day, women around the globe protested for their lives and their rights. World headlines focused on the marches in Latin America, which gathered hundreds of thousands of women—while some estimates point to one million protestors in Santiago, Chile, alone. Women marched against femicide, gender violence, inequality, and voiced their support for abortion rights.

The photos below were taken by members of the Global Voices community.

Ecuador

Women in Quito, Ecuador, made performances symbolizing violence committed against women.

Brazil

Women in Brazil focused on the country's high femicide rate, abortion rights, transwomen's rights, sexual harassment and, of course—against president Jair Bolsonaro. In the lead up to his election in 2018, women protested under the slogan “not him” (“ele não,” in Portuguese). Recently, Bolsonaro made a sexist remark against an award-winning female journalist as she was facing a smear campaign led by his supporters.

Protesters at 8M also took aim at recent defunding of public policies that aid victims of gender violence, and many paid tribute to Marielle Franco—a black woman, activist and politician who was killed in 2018. To this day authorities haven't resolved her case.

Chile

In Chile's capital Santiago, over one million women marched the streets on March 8.

In some areas of the capital, police repressed the march, according to the photographer who took this photo. She said that police shot tear gas and water cannons shortly after this photo was taken near the University of Chile.

In Chile and elsewhere in Latin America, women protested femicide with bare breasts smeared with red paint symbolizing blood.

Guatemala

In Guatemala, too, women marched the streets. The sign below reads: “How I wish I was a wall so you would be outraged when they touch me without permission”.

Colombia

In Colombia, women also protested with their bodies.

Mexico

Women in Mexico protested the country's high rate of femicide and the alleged inaction of the state.

Indigenous women in Mexico also protested against violence, such as the Otomi women.

Bolivia

Women in Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia, met on March 7. The sign in the back reads: “Congratulations Bolivia, we are first in gender violence because of machismo.”

International support

In Brussels, Belgium, Latin American women also showed their support. The sign on the back reads: “In support to the national strike from Brussels #onedaywithoutus.” On March 9, women from Mexico also striked. The sign on the right reads: “A woman who fights. The future of all women is changing.”