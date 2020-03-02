Could Russia's ‘Sovereign Internet’ go international?

Friends and foes of internet freedom are watching Russia closely.

Last November, Moscow's “Sovereign Internet” bill came into force . This series of amendments allow the Russian authorities to sever the RuNet — Russia's section of the internet — from the global network in hazily defined times of crisis, giving them control over in- and outward bound flows of data. It also mandates internet service providers to provide the state greater monitoring capacities over internet traffic, and calls for the creation of a national domain name system.

Since the law's implementation, analysts worldwide have been attempting to make sense of the Kremlin's long term strategy for digital policy. In January 2020, Alena Epifanova, a researcher at the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP), published a widely discussed paper considering how the move would “accelerate splinternets” globally. The term ”splinternet” is used by experts to describe the splintering of the internet along geographic and commercial boundaries (also sometimes referred to as the ”internet balkanisation”.)

Epifanova's paper provides the first insight into how Russia's “Sovereign Internet” drive fits into international trends — and wonders whether Moscow might set a precedent if the move proves successful.

I spoke with Epifanova after a panel discussion on digital rights in Russia in Berlin on February 20. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Maxim Edwards: Your report was the first to stress the international dimension of Russia’s Sovereign Internet initiative. If, as you say, other authoritarian regimes might be watching closely, could there be a diffusion of digital authoritarianism if Moscow succeeds with this experiment? What countries could be the most at risk?

Алена Епифанова: Я думаю, что это одна из целей так называемого закона о суверенном интернете – сделать призыв Кремля к государственному управлению интернетом более конкретным и громогласным. Речь идет не только о государственном контроле над информационным потоком внутри страны, который, конечно, может быть привлекательным для других авторитарных стран. Если российская модель относительно недорогого наблюдения, по сравнению с китайской, сработает, то она может послужить прецедентом и быть адоптирована другими авторитарными режимами, и таким образом усилить их власть и ослабить демократические силы внутри этих стран. Но речь идет также и о возможной альтернативной модели управления интернетом. Принимая закон и пытаясь реализовать суверенный интернет, Россия ставит под вопрос существующую модель и институты управления интернетом с участием многих заинтересованных сторон, такие как ICANN, и активно продвигает форму управления интернетом, основанную на ведущей роли государства. Россия стремится не изолироваться от остального мира, а создать прецедент, которому могли бы последовать другие государства, стремящиеся к суверенитету над своими сегментами интернета. Я думаю, что республики Центральной Азии могут стать «цифровым союзниками» российской модели. Россия все еще имеет значительное влияние в бывших советских нелиберальных республиках и выстраивает сотрудничество между своим Евразийским экономическим союзом (ЕАЭС) и китайской инициативой «Один пояс, один путь» в этом регионе. Россия также передает знания и техническую помощь этим странам в рамках Шанхайской организации сотрудничества (ШОС). Россия также заинтересована в создании параллельного сегмента и формировании ядра стран для альтернативной модели управления интернетом в рамках БРИКС. В ноябре 2017 года Совет Безопасности России предложил разработать идеи по созданию отдельной интернет-инфраструктуры и собственной системы корневых серверов DNS независимых от ICANN для стран БРИКС. Пока неясно, удастся ли России убедить другие страны использовать альтернативную модель. Но наверняка их может заинтересовать модель управления интернетом с сильным государственным влиянием. В долгосрочной перспективе такой «объединенный авторитаризм» может привести к фрагментации глобального интернета и смещению сил.

Alena Epifanova: I think this is one of the goals of the so-called sovereign internet law: to make the Kremlin’s call for state-centred internet governance more concrete and vocal. This is not just about state control of the flow of information within the country, which of course could be attractive to other authoritarian states. If Russia’s model of relatively low cost surveillance (in comparison to the Chinese one) works out, it could serve as a precedent and be adopted by other authoritarian regimes in order to strengthen their power and weaken democratic forces. It's also about a possible alternative model for internet governance. By passing this law and trying to implement the sovereign internet, Russia is putting into question the existing multi-stakeholder model and institutions such as ICANN (Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers), thereby actively promoting a state-centred form of internet governance. Russia is not seeking to isolate itself from the rest of the world, but rather to create a precedent which other states aspiring to sovereignty over their segments of the internet can follow. I think the Central Asian republics could become “digital allies” for Moscow. Russia still has influence in the more illiberal republics of the post-Soviet space and is linking its Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) with Chinese’s Belt and Roads Initiative (BRI) in the region. Russia also provides expertise and technical assistance to these countries in the framework of the Shanghai Coordination Organization (SCO). Russia is also interested in establishing a parallel network and building the core of an alternative model of internet governance with BRICS countries. In November 2017, Russia’s Security Council proposed a separate internet infrastructure with its own DNS root server system for the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), independent from ICANN. It is still unclear whether Russia will manage to convince other countries to use this alternative. But they certainly could be interested in having a greater stake in the state-centred model of internet governance. In the long term, such “networked authoritarianism” could lead to the fracturing of the global internet and a shift in power and in stakeholders.

ME: What risk would a successful “Sovereign Internet” pose to comparatively democratic societies, such as the EU and USA? After all, it’s no secret that not only authoritarian regimes want to constrain digital freedoms.

AE: Несмотря на некоторые законы о контроле над интернетом в Великобритании или Германии (например, Акт о полномочиях следствия, The Investigatory Powers Act, Закон о контроле над сетями, The Network Enforcement Act), комплексный и целенаправленный подход России к контролю над интернетом невозможно отождествлять с этими законами. Но Россия предлагает альтернативное видение управления цифровым пространством в эпоху пост-Сноудена. Ее успех может привести к неправомерному убеждению в том, что растущий государственный контроль является необходимым элементом суверенитета. Это могло бы укрепить позицию сторонников усиления контроля над интернетом, что могло бы привести к ограничению цифровых прав.

AE: Despite some internet control laws in UK or Germany (e.g. the Investigatory Powers Act of 2016 and the Network Enforcement Act of 2017), they simply cannot be compared to the extent of Russia’s comprehensive and targeted approach towards internet freedom. Nevertheless, Russia is offering an alternative vision of managing digital space in the post-Snowden era. Its success could lead to the wrongful belief that growing state control is a necessary element of sovereignty per se. This could strengthen supporters of more control over the internet, leading to further restriction of digital rights.

ME: You suggest that Russia will collaborate more closely with China in the field of digital governance. I wonder whether we could already speak of a growing Russian dependency on Beijing — which is far more technologically advanced than Moscow. What risks could this partnership pose to Russian netizens?

AE: Я полагаю, что амбициозная интернет-политика России может потребовать более тесного сотрудничества с Китаем, поскольку Россия находится в конфликте с западными партнерами и критикует существующую модель управления интернетом. В то же время России нужны технологии и ресурсы для построения своего суверенного интернета, которых у нее недостаточно. Россия и Китай провели несколько встреч на высоком уровне по вопросам кибербезопасности и контроля над интернетом, между компаниями Huawei и МТС заключен контракт на развитие российской сети 5G, обе страны продвигают идею государственного суверенитета в киберпространстве на международном уровне. Новому российскому технократическому правительству, возможно, потребуется быстро показать результаты и успехи, и они могли бы извлечь выгоду из китайского опыта в области регулирования и цензуры интернета, а также перенять китайские технологии. Однако все еще неясно, будет ли пренебрегаться вопросом безопасности ради быстрой реализации, что может привести к конфликту между российскими службами безопасности и правительством. Трудно сказать, растет ли зависимость России от Пекина и какие риски это партнерство представляет для российских пользователей, так как доступна лишь малая часть информации о практической стороне этого сотрудничества. Много написано о декларировании стратегического партнерства и встречах президентов на высшем уровне, а о конкретной реализации и результатах – очень мало. Я бы сказала, что пока еще нет уверенности, что Россия будет опираться на китайские технологии. В то же время я не уверена, что Россия сможет развить собственные технологии. В долгосрочной перспективе России необходимо будет решать, какую сторону выбрать между двумя гигантами ИТ-технологий – Китаем или США, которые определяют будущее киберпространства.

AE: Russia’s ambitious internet policy could require closer cooperation with China, as Russia is diverging from its western partners and criticising the existing model of internet governance. At the same time, Russia needs technology and resources to build its sovereign internet. Russia and China have had several high level meetings on cybersecurity and internet control; there is a contract between Huawei and (mobile network operator) MTS to develop Russia’s 5G network, and both countries promote the idea of state sovereignty in cyberspace on the international level. Russia's new technocratic government might need to show results quickly and could benefit from China’s experience in internet regulation and surveillance as well as technology by adopting them in Russia. However, it is still unclear if the security issue will be neglected for the sake of fast implementation, which could lead to a conflict between Russia’s security services and the government. It is difficult to say whether there is a growing Russian dependency on Beijing, or what risks this partnership poses to Russian netizens. Very little information is available about the practical aspects of this cooperation. One can read a lot of proclamations about the strategic partnership and about meetings between the two countries’ presidents, but very little about its concrete implementation and results. I would say that for now it is still unclear that Russia will rely on Chinese technology. At the same time, I am not sure Russia will be able to develop its own technology. In the long term, Russia will need to decide which of the two IT technology giants it will choose: China or the USA.

ME: Much of the Sovereign Internet law is technically ambitious if not infeasible — for now. But it does create a legal framework for further shutdowns and surveillance. What is to stop this going the way of, say, the Yarovaya Laws of 2018 (allowing greater scrutiny of users’ communications in the name of counter-terrorism) — a bold statement of intent which is too expensive and tricky to realise?

AE: Интернет имеет стратегическое значение для нынешнего российского режима, поэтому я думаю, что Кремль постарается если не полностью реализовать закон о суверенном интернете, то хотя бы расширить государственный контроль над интернет-инфраструктурой и потоком данных в пределах российской границы. Я думаю, что Кремль будет использовать прагматичный и избирательный подход, который заставит интернет-акторов сотрудничать с российским государством по правилам Кремля и будет договариваться, извлекая для себя наибольшую выгоду (например, реализация закона о локализации данных).

AE: The internet has a strategic dimension for the current Russian regime, so I think the Kremlin will try if not to fully implement the sovereign internet law, then at least to gain greater state control over the internet's infrastructure and the flow of data within Russia’s borders. I think there will be a pragmatic and selective approach which will make digital actors cooperate with the Russian state on the state’s terms: negotiating and making the most of the situation (e.g. for example, the implementation of the data localisation law)

ME: Russia may not be able to take on the big western digital giants immediately. But these mounting regulations could become so cumbersome that, in the long term, they hurt business opportunities. What are the long term consequences of the Sovereign Internet law for foreign digital companies operating in Russia?

AE: В рамках реализации закона DPI или аналогичные технологии должны быть установлены на сетях провайдеров интернет-серверов. DPI может использоваться, в частности, для установки приоритетов и дискриминации трафика, поэтому государственный орган, управляющий интернетом в России, может замедлить скорость трафика нежелательных соединений и увеличить для других. Это может поставить под угрозу сетевой нейтралитет и привести к дискриминации компаний, не защищенных российским государством. Это может быть риском для иностранных компаний, так как будет только один регулятор, государственный орган Роскомнадзор, и существует большой простор для маневров и практически никакого контроля над внедрением технологии и ее использованием. С помощью этого и других законов об интернете Россия пытается подчинить существующие правила национальным нормативным актам. Параллельно российское правительство отдает предпочтение российским крупным интернет-компаниям. Рынок в России становится более непредсказуемым и менее защищенным для иностранных компаний.

AE: In the framework of the law, deep packet inspection (DPI) or similar technologies should be installed on the networks of internet server providers. Among other functions, DPI can be used to prioritise and select certain traffic, so a state authority managing the internet in Russia could slow down the traffic speed of all undesired connections and prioritise others. This could compromise net neutrality and lead to discrimination against companies not protected by the Russian state. The risk I see is that there will be only one regulator, the state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor, which means more room for manoeuvre and less control of implementation. With this and other internet laws, Russia is trying to subordinate the existing rules to national regulations. In parallel, the Russian government gives preferential treatment to big Russian internet companies. That means that the market in Russia is becoming more unpredictable and less secure for foreign companies.

ME: You said at a recent panel discussion that the best response to the “Sovereign Internet” is for supporters of digital rights worldwide to “explain their own vision of a sovereign, and democratic, internet in contrast to the Russian model.” What might that look like?



AE: Необходимо широкая общественная дискуссия о будущем интернета, интернет-грамотности и правах человека в цифровую эпоху внутри стран, а также более тесное сотрудничество между заинтересованными сторонами, выступающими за экономические и политические преимущества свободного и глобального интернета. Необходимо снова усилить легитимность ICANN. Internet Governance Forum должен получить более широкую поддержку, признание и влияние. Стандарты транснационального правового регулирования в киберпространстве должны быть разработаны широкой коалицией стран, бизнеса, технологических компаний и гражданского общества.