Justice elusive for nine victims of funk party police raid in São Paulo favela

This post is an aggregation of several stories by Agência Mural. It is published here via a content-sharing partnership between Global Voices and Agência Mural.

On December 1, nine people aged between 14 and 23 died in Paraisópolis, a favela in São Paulo that is home to more than 100,000 people, during a police operation in a funk street party.

Since then, residents have been demonstrating, demanding answers and accountability for the police's actions at the popular “Baile da 17” which attracts thousands of partygoers every weekend.

Authorities claim that the police were chasing two men who were on a motorcycle. The men allegedly fled to the area where the dance was being held amid a gunfight with police officers, triggering a tumult. In the rush, people were trampled. It is estimated that 5,000 people were at the party when the commotion began.

But footage contradicting that version surfaced online on the night of the incident. The video below, published by public security reporter André Caramante, shows police officers cornering and beating people in an alleyway:

The fatal victims that night were Gustavo Cruz Xavier, 14; Dennys Guilherme dos Santos Franco, 16; Marcos Paulo Oliveira dos Santos, 16; Denys Henrique Quirino da Silva, 16; Luara Victoria Oliveira, 18; Gabriel Rogério de Moraes, 20; Eduardo da Silva, 21; Bruno Gabriel dos Santos, 22; and Mateus dos Santos Costa, 23.

The specific circumstances of their deaths are still unclear. Thirty-one police officers are being investigated. Some residents speculate that the raid might have been retaliation for the murder of a police officer in the area in November 2019.

Hundreds of residents protested on December 2, carrying posters and crosses. Motorcyclists sounded their horns, and a minute's silence and a prayer were also held.

They also sang the “Rap of happiness”, a classic funk song whose lyrics say: “I just want to be happy and walk peacefully in the favela where I was born, and be able to be proud and know that poor people have their [own] place.”

In the following week, life in the neighbourhood was quieter than usual, according to residents; still afraid, most avoided giving interviews.

On the other hand, family members protested throughout the week. Chants such as “the hood wants peace”, “stop oppression”, and “justice” were heard at one of the events, which also criticised São Paulo state governor João Doria (from PSDB, a centre-right party).