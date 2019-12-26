What lies ahead for the RuNet in 2020?

The year 2019 has been fateful for the RuNet. The Russian government has further tightened the screws on cyberspace, culminating in the much discussed Sovereign Internet Bill, which entered into force at the end of November. That month, the government also passed a law forbidding the sale of digital devices without pre-installed (and state approved) Russian software, and expanded the legal definition of “foreign agents” to include any individual disseminating information online. In December, the government increased fines against digital companies which refuse to hold user data on Russian territory and provide it to law enforcement when requested. And that's only over the past three months.

You could be forgiven for thinking that it's over for freedom of expression online in Russia. There are plenty of grounds for concern — not least because the pace of new laws regulating cyberspace has markedly increased in recent years. Nevertheless, some digital rights defenders and commentators in Russia suspect that these plans are too ambitious to implement, and in some cases, such as the attempt to ban the popular Telegram messenger, possibly even politically counterproductive.

This view is shared by Alexander Isavnin, a researcher with the Internet Protection Society, a Russian NGO which is attempting to defend the RuNet against censorship and excessive regulation. As Isavnin put it during a December 3 panel discussion on digital rights in Russia organised by the Centre for Liberal Modernity, a German think tank: “[President Vladimir] Putin learned the lessons of his time in Germany. He knows the political risks of building a wall: the youth will tear it down.”

I met Isavnin on the sidelines of the 2019 Internet Governance Forum (IGF), also held in the German capital from November 25-29. He shared his views about what's in store for the Russian internet in the near future:

ME: How realistic are these grand plans to disconnect the RuNet from the global network? Can the authorities follow through?

Краткое резюме закона о суверенном интернете таково: государство дало себе право регулировать некоторые аспекты технического функционирования интернета – маршрутизация, IP-адреса, работа системы DNS, межоператорские связи, связь за границей. То есть, государство хочет знать про это всё и иметь возможность включать, выключать, согласовывать, контролировать, и т.д. Закон написан очень поверхностно, необходимо принять ещё кучу подзаконных актов, при этом не все из них разработаны… Но конкретные детали того, каким образом это будет реализовываться, будет расписывать Министерство связи России и Роскомнадзор. Подзаконные акты проще писать, проще реализовать. То, что подготовлено сейчас — не даёт конкретного понимания того, что будет происходить… Государство обеспечило себе возможность фактически регулировать сферу применения закона с помощью подзаконных актов, которые принимаются по более простой схеме и не настолько публично, как крупные законы. Подзаконные акты можно менять быстро. В теории, государство в состоянии отключить интернет, объявив при необходимости чрезвычайное положение, вмешаться в маршрутизацию, и вот всё отключено. Или, допустим, зная всё про трансграничную инфраструктуру и международное взаимодействие, перерубят кабелеи. Но Россия довольно большая страна. И хотя у нее более миллиона работников спецслужб, к сожалению я не в состоянии увидеть миллион топоров, которыми могут перерубить кабели. Миллион кабелей – даже если бы это был миллион кабелей, но их, конечно, меньше.

So here's the essence of the “sovereign internet” law: the state has given itself the right to regulate several of the internet's technical functions, such as routing, IP-addresses, the functioning of the DNS system, connectivity between [internet] operators, and international connectivity. That is to say, the state wants to know everything it can about [this infrastructure] and have the ability to turn it off or non, to coordinate and to control it. The law is written very superficially; a whole series of by-laws will have to be adopted, and not all of them have been developed yet. In any case, the concrete details of how all this will be implemented will be filled in by Russia's Ministry of Communications and [Russia's state communications watchdog] Roskomnadzor. Anyway, by-laws are easier to write and easier to implement. That means that what has already been prepared up until now does not give any concrete understanding of what will happen next… The state has guaranteed itself the right to regulate the implementation of the law with the aid of by-laws, which are passed with much more ease and not nearly as publicly as important new laws. By-laws can also be quickly amended. So in theory, the state is already able to switch off the internet, declaring it a necessary step during an emergency situation; it can interfere in routing and there, everything's shut down. Or, for example, once it knows everything about transnational [digital] infrastructure and international cooperation, it can simply cut the cables. But even then, Russia is a pretty big country. And even though its secret services have over a million employees, I'm unable to see that they have a million axes with which to cut those cables. Even if there were a million such cables, and of course they are fewer in number.

ME: What's the political logic behind these moves?

Проект интернета во всём мире, собственно говоря, стал настолько успешным, потому что до этого никакого государственного регулирования не существовало… Работали чисто рыночные механизмы. И тут они в это вмешиваются. Во-первых, рынок рушится, во-вторых, закон даёт возможность построить полностью монопольный рынок, только через Ростелеком, допустим. Они могут это сделать. Но будут ли? Это другой вопрос. Мы считаем, что нет, несмотря на то, что у них в рукаве останется такая возможность. Зато она может быть использована для того, чтобы шантажировать как местные компании, так крупные западные платформы угрозой отключения. У нас блокировано уже многое. Довольно быстро, довольно просто — заблокировали ресурсы, чтобы показать, что они могут… Тем более, выборы, которые проходили в течении последнего года, показали, что политическая оппозиция мобилизует сторонников через интернет. И несмотря на то, что оппозиционные кандидаты не были допущены до городских выборов в Москве, тот же Навальный мобилизует публику через интернет таким образом, что любой альтернативный кандидат, если он существует, получит свои голоса… вот так началось сейчас, эта осень демонстрации. Прошлая осень уже показала, что любое противодействие официальным властям через интернет приводит к тому, что кандидаты властей проваливаются. И чиновники будут, конечно же, бороться с этим. Понятно, что этот закон — большая пугалка. Во власти полных идиотов нет, поэтому вряд ли нас ждут массовые блокировки.

Across the world, the internet as a project has been so successful because [before its emergence] no government regulation for it really existed… Purely market mechanisms were at work. And that's where they're starting to interfere. Firstly, the market is collapsing, and secondly, the law allows for the creation of a nearly entirely monopolised [digital] market, for example, only through [state-owned digital services provider] Rostelekom. They can do that. But will they? That's another question. We believe that they won't, despite the fact that the opportunity to do so is still up their sleeve. But it can be used as a threat, to blackmail both local and large western firms under threat of disconnection. They've already blocked a lot. It can be done quite easily and quite quickly. They've blocked some online resources simply to prove that they can… Furthermore, the elections which were held this year demonstrated that the political opposition is mobilising its supporters over the internet. And despite the fact that opposition candidates were not permitted to run for city elections in Moscow, [opposition politician Alexey] Navalny was still able to mobilise the public over the internet in such a way that any alternative candidate, if one exists, receives their votes… that's how it began, this autumn of demonstrations. This autumn has already demonstrated that any resistance to the authorities enacted online leads to failure for the authorities’ candidates. And state officials will, of course, fight against that. So it's clear that this law is a scarecrow. But the government aren't complete idiots, so it's unlikely that there will be large-scale shutdowns.

ME: How do you assess the cases of internet blackouts in Russia this year? By my count there have been three.

Есть два кейса, которые мы определили — это Москва и Ингушетия. Про Бурятию окончательной уверенности нет. В Москве, давление привело к тому, что в первом случае интернет не работал, во втором, даже если это была не блокировка, то работа была прекращена. В Ингушетии известен случай, когда Роскомнадзор подал в жалобу на мобильных операторов. Соответственно, пришел документ о том, что это был запрос от ФСБ. Закон о связи позволяет спецслужбам по борьбе с терроризмом такое сделать. На самом деле, этот пункт закона сформулирован совсем не так, как его применяют, формулировка такова: если тот, кто перед нами, является террористом, то его можно отключить.

We've established two cases: Moscow and Ingushetia. Nothing has been determined with any certainty about Buryatia. In Moscow, pressure [on internet service providers] led in the first instance to the internet not working, and in the second to a cease in connectivity (even if it was not formally a block). In Ingushetia, it is known that Roskomnadzor filed a complaint against mobile operators. A document then emerged which suggested that this was due to a request from the FSB. The Law on Communications allows anti-terrorism security services to do this. But in fact, the [text of the] law was not formulated quite as it is implemented. It is actually formulated to mean that if somebody before us is a terrorist, then he can individually be disconnected [from the internet.]

ME: How might the “sovereign internet” drive affect the big social media platforms?

Мы считаем, что не только не будет масштабных блокировок, но и не будет отключений больших платформ. То есть, никто не будет блокировать YouTube или Facebook. Но, конечно, благодаря этому закону (плюс закон об иностранных агентах и какие-нибудь ещё законы) появится возможность на законных основаниях требовать удаления конкретного контента от платформ. Очень прицельно. Чтобы Facebook и Google всегда могли сказать своим американским акционерам — «нет, мы просто соблюдаем местное законодательство». И удаления контента будут очень точечными. Не весь Навальный, но отдельные его посты, что-то другое, допустим, про нарушения авторских прав.

We believe that not only will there not be wide-scale shutdowns, but there will also be no blocks of large digital platforms. That is, nobody is going to block YouTube or Facebook. But of course, thanks to this law (plus the law on foreign agents and some other laws), the possibility will appear, with legal grounds, to demand the deletion of particular content from these platforms. It will be targeted. It will allow Facebook and Google to still be able to tell their American shareholders, “no, we're simply respecting local laws.” So deletion of content will be very specific. Not all of [Alexey] Navalny's content, but a few of his posts specifically and on other grounds, for example, concerning copyright infringement.

ME: As I understand it, the Sovereign Internet law allows the state to take IXPs (Internet Exchange Points) which allow communication with the global network, under closer control. How many of them are there?

Их около 30. Семь — это, наверное, только московские. На самом деле, есть ряд коммерческих провайдеров, которые в том числе предоставляют такой функционал. То есть, вы можете использовать его как IXP в пределах своего города, или вы можете купить полный транзит. Они не называют себя IXP, но фактически такими являются. IXP — это бизнес модель оператора связей. Очень долго власти хотели поставить под контролю московские IXP. Как всегда появляются новые правила, согласны которым интернет IXP должны регистрироваться. Закон про это написали, но в нерабочем виде. Проблем в том, что операторы, российские операторы или владелей автономной может получаться только за регистированием интернет-ексчейнджа. Но крупные, или даже средные или, с использованием транзитных операторов, даже маленькие операторы могут включаться к западному интернет эксчейнджам. Формально получается, что для того, чтобы российские операторы могут включиться к западному интернету экчейнджу, они должны регистироваться. И если западный IXP хочет сохранить своих российских клиентов, он вроде как должен зарегистрироваться в Роскомнадзоре, и соответственно он обязан выполнить требования ФСБ. Как бы получается такая Уловка-22. С одной стороны, надо регистрироваться, с другой стороны, нельзя регистрироваться. Возможно, идея реальных авторов закона (о суверенном Рунете) была заставить всех московских IXP регистрироваться, отключить от западных, и следовательно заставить покупать больше каналов от Ростелекома. Вот такой экономический момент.

There are around 30 IXPs in Russia. The number seven probably means just those in Moscow. Actually there is a whole series of commercial providers who also provide that function. That means that you can either use it as an IXP within the boundaries of your own city, or you can buy full transit. They don't call themselves IXPs, but that's basically what they are. IXP or internet exchange is also a business model for telecommunications operators… And as always, new rules are appearing according to which they have to register in order to preserve their right [to provide that service.] A law was even written about it, but it can't be properly implemented. So what's the problem? The problem is that IXP operators, whether Russian or owners of their own autonomous IXPs, can only formally maintain access by registering as an internet exchange point. Nevertheless, large, medium, and even small operators can simply join a western IXP instead. But formally, it turns out that in order for Russian IXP operators to stay connected to the western internet, they have to register with the authorities. And if the owner of a western IXP wants to keep his Russian clients, seemingly he also has to register with Roskomnadzor, and therefore comply with the requirements of the FSB. It's a kind of Catch-22. On the one hand, they have to register. On the other hand, they simply can't. It's possible that the real idea of the authors of the Sovereign Internet Bill was to force all the Moscow-based IXP providers to register, disconnect them from western ones, and then make them buy more channels (for international internet exchange) exclusively from Rostelekom. There's an economic factor.

ME: This brings me onto a law passed this year which, interestingly, demanded that foreign owners hold no more than 20% of shares in Russian digital companies. Once that happened, Yandex's shares fell massively. And there are big parallels between similar laws passed concerning foreign ownership of television stations and print media. Do you see a parallel between legislation to control cyberspace today and legislation to control the press in the 2010s?

Нет, я думаю, что мотивация была иной. Когда дело дошло до «национализации» независимых СМИ, правительство осознало разницу рынков. Власти хотели контролировать всё, поэтому законы были целенаправленно приняты, чтобы независимые СМИ можно было продать Ковальчуку, НТВ, Национальной Медиа Группе и так далее. Но есть понимание того, что если сделать то же самое с цифровыми компаниями, это определенно остановит инвестиции в Россию и изгонит все интеллектуальные компании с большим доходом и квалифицированными специалистами. Так что в этом случае министр экономики заявил, что правительство не может контролировать всё, иначе рынок полностью рухнет. Политическое намерение могло быть таким же, но правительство осознаёт разницу.

No, I think there was a different motivation. When it came to “nationalising” independent media, the government understood the difference of the market. They wanted to control everything, so these laws were definitely done to independent media to allow them to be sold to [the Russian billionaire, Yuri] Kovalchuk, to NTV, to the National Media Group and so on. But there is an understanding that doing the same thing to digital companies would definitely stop investments into Russia and would exile all intellectual companies with deep revenue in capital and skilled professionals. So in this case, the Minister of Economic Affairs has said that the government cannot control everything, otherwise the market will completely collapse. The political intention could have been the same, but the government understands the difference.

ME: There have been many, many new laws passed in recent months, such as banning the sale of digital devices without pre-installed approved software, more than doubling the fines against digital companies who refuse to hold user data on Russian territory, and so on. It seems to be a constant attempt to increase pressure, which has started to accelerate. Can we expect further legislation on digital rights over the coming year?

«Суверенный интернет» и прочие законы может постичь судьба закона Яровой, который просто не работает. Но не заставляйте меня предсказывать глупости. А, как мы видим, самые глупые законы исполняются. Посмотрите последние сообщения о введении запрета на Telegram. Жаров [глава Роскомнадзора] может сказать, что Telegram ухудшился на 25%, 35%, 75%, но он всё ещё работает. Но власти добавляют законов, всё больше и больше.

The Sovereign Internet and these other laws could end up like the Yarovaya Law [on counter-terrorism online], which simply isn't working. But don't make me predict stupidity. As we can see, the most stupid laws are being enforced. Look at the recent reports about the implementation of the ban on the Telegram [messaging service]. Mr. Zharov [head of Roskomnadzor], can say that Telegram has degraded 25%, 35%, 75%, but it's still working. Nevertheless, they're still adding legislation, more and more.

ME: The journalist Andrey Loshak recently remarked that corruption and stupidity will be the main obstacles to the state's full control over cyberspace…

Да, безусловно! На форуме я говорил, что мы надеемся на коррупцию, потому что тогда деньги на эти инициативы будут украдены из бюджета, и власти ничего не будут реализовывать.