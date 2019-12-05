Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Hong Kong protest artwork: Yellow Objects

HK police referred to a protester as a yellow object
Posted 5 December 2019 10:35 GMT

Cropped from the “Yellow Object” exhibit. Public domain image.

Street posters and graffiti have been an essential component of the prolonged anti-government protests in Hong Kong. This month, a group of 18 designers has a joint exhibition titled “Yellow Objects”.

The exhibition shows 18 posters following the theme “yellow object is ______” and it provides a maker space for participants to draw their own version of “yellow and black” street posters to display in the exhibition space.

The term “yellow object” has become an Internet meme in Hong Kong after a group of riot police officers was videotaped kicking a protester in a dark alley in Yuen Long on 21 September 2019. The next day, the superintendent of the police operation, Vasco Gareth Llewellyn Williams, told reporters that the video “shows what appears to be an officer kicking a yellow object on the ground”. A journalist yelled out on the spot, “He is a human, not an object!”

One of the 18 “Yellow Object” posters. Public domain image.

The incident is another example of the dehumanization of protesters by the police force, which previously used the word “cockroaches” to refer to protesters during operations. Pro-establishment groups and media outlets further spread the term on social media. Many have pointed out such dehumanising terms could create hostility and incite the police into the use of violence when dealing with peaceful protesters.

One of the 18 “Yellow Object” posters. Public domain image.

At the same time, the verbal violence against protesters has also inspired a huge amount of street art. The city landscape has brought the 18 graphic designers together for the exhibition:

Inspired by this emerging, painfully beautiful cityscape, 18 graphic designers speak up with the language of visual arts, in the format of poster in yellow and black.

The exhibition “ YELLOW OBJECTS” is a mockery of the brutal and ruthless authority that refers human being as object, and a reminder to defend and uphold human dignity. […]We hope that the audience could bring the message back to their community, by putting up these posters in their neighbourhood. It will be a perfect demonstration of our outcry for freedom, that will not be silenced by violence.

“Protect our kids”. One of the 18 exhibit. Public domain.

The exhibition is being hosted by Openground Cafe from November 21 to December 8, 2019. The exhibits are all copyright free for download and distribution.

Entrance of the exhibition space via Openground Cafe's Facebook page.

Creative Commons License
Written byOiwan Lam

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent East Asia Stories

More »

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved