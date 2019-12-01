Chilean photographers continue legacy of documenting human rights violations

In 1981, during Augusto Pinochet's US-backed dictatorship in Chile, a group of photographers that included co-founder Paz Errázuriz created the Association of Independent Photographers (AFI for its initials in Spanish) to visually document human rights abuses happening on the streets of the capital Santiago.

Almost thirty years later, during the 2011-2013 student protests across Chile, another group of professional and amateur photographers revived the name and created AFI Santiago for a similar purpose. Sharing their photos on social media, the group has an extensive gallery on their Facebook page from various ongoing conflicts. In an email interview with Rodrigo Segovia, a member of the group, AFI Santiago states that its aim is to “create independent, consistent, and truthful media with the national and international community, planting a seed in new generations of greater awareness and respect for the fundamental rights of humans.”

AFI Santiago recently published an album titled “Mesada” in commemoration of the one-month anniversary of the current uprising, which focuses on economic inequality. Police crackdown has left 23 people dead and thousands injured across Chile so far.

The following photos have been shared by AFI Santiago for republication and spans the time period from their launch to the present day.

Joven mapuche se enfrenta con un carro policial de las Fuerzas Especiales en el Ex Fundo La Romana. El pueblo mapuche lleva más de quinientos años resistiendo. Progresivamente desde la llamada “Pacificación de la Araucanía” del siglo XIX, se los fue despojando de sus tierras. Latifundistas extranjeros, grandes empresas forestales y termoeléctricas han usurpado su territorio y destruido su ecosistema. Hoy, las comunidades en resistencia mantienen una gran lucha reivindicativa que los lleva a enfrentarse a sangre y fuego contra el estado chileno y los capitales extranjeros para defender su cosmogonía, su cultura y sus tierras ancestrales.

A Mapuche youth faces off with a police car of the Special Forces in the Former Fundo (hacienda) La Romana. The Mapuche people have been resisting for more than five hundred years. Since the so-called “Pacification of the Araucanía” of the nineteenth century, they were progressively stripped of their lands. Foreign landowners, large forest and thermoelectric companies have usurped their territory and destroyed their ecosystem. Today, the communities in resistance maintain a great struggle that leads them to face off with blood and fire to defend their cosmogony, their culture and their ancestral lands against the Chilean state and foreign capitals.

El compromiso de verdad, justicia y reparación parecen esconderse tras los muros de una administración que no avanza en poner fin a la impunidad y a las garantías que hoy tienen los violadores a los Derechos Humanos en Chile.

The commitment of truth, justice, and reparation seems to hide behind the walls of an administration that is not advancing in ending impunity and in ending the security that violators of Human Rights have in Chile today.

Al cumplirse un poco más 30 días del levantamiento social en Chile, son miles las imágenes que han dado la vuelta al mundo mostrando como un pueblo fue capaz de despertar al sonido de los estudiantes que nos enseñaron que “Evadir” es una forma válida de lucha y que al compás de las cacerolas, más de 1 millón de personas pueden marchar libremente a la sombra de nuevas banderas. La frase: “Porque nos robaron todo, incluso el miedo”, se establece como única estrategia de enfrentamiento civil hacia las balas de un sistema represivo que se niega a oír los sonidos de la calle. Elegir nuestro propio destino es la base de cambio estructural que la primera línea no esta dispuesta a tranzar. Chile cambió en un mes y lo hizo para siempre. Este es un homenaje a quienes murieron, fueron torturados, abusados, desaparecidos y perdieron su vista en esta lucha de transformación social. A todos ellos, sus familias y un país entero, nuestro respeto y compromiso a través de estas imágenes.