Pope Francis visit highlights Nagasaki's long Catholic history

The first papal visit to Japan in nearly four decades highlighted the country's historical Christian heritage, identified major challenges faced by the rest of the world, and provided an opportunity for both the Pope and the people of Japan to buy some great Pontiff-themed kitsch.

Pope Francis began his four-day tour of Japan on Saturday, November 23, the first papal visit to Japan since St. John Paul II in 1981. The first major stop of the trip was the western city of Nagasaki, where the Pontiff held an outdoor mass in a baseball stadium that attracted at least 30,000 people.

Koga Masao, a resident of Nagasaki, attended the mass and shared his thoughts about the experience on Facebook (extract published with permission):

POPE IN JAPAN 2019 長崎県営野球場を取材？雷雲が過ぎるのを待って出かけた。野球の試合観戦はスタンドだけだがフィールドがメインのミサ。人ひとひとで、ディズニーワールド！久しぶりに行列に並ぶ。 勝手が分からず、スタンディングのタイミングがやや遅れた。進むに連れ、あの日も見ていただろう岩屋山が雲間に現れ、晴れ間が広がった。1981年2年26日を思いやった。 演出の凄さ、聖体拝領に感動しながら、バックネット上部を見た。長崎新聞の号外を頂いて帰路に着いた。勿論3万人を超す人の波に心撃たれながら。

POPE IN JAPAN 2019

Should I go to Nagasaki Baseball Stadium to take some photos? I waited for the thunderclouds to pass before setting out. It was standing room only, with the main mass out on the playing field. We entered the stadium one by one, just like Disney World! It was the first time in a long time that I had lined up for anything. As though we were all unsure about what to do, we all rose to our feet a little late. As things progressed, and as I caught a glimpse of Mount Iwaya through the clouds and the blue sky appeared above us, it was just like that day on February 26, 1981 [when Pope John Paul II visited Nagasaki]. Watching from the outfield, I was impressed by the grandeur of the production and by the communion. I got an extra commemorative edition of the Nagasaki Shimbun newspaper and made my way home. I was struck by a wave of over 30,000 people who had also come to see Pope Francis.

During his address, Pope Francis made explicit reference to the bombing of Nagasaki on August 9, 1945, just days after the bombing of Hiroshima. At least 35,000 people were instantly killed when a U.S. airplane dropped an atomic bomb on Nagasaki, directly above a Roman Catholic cathedral in a southern suburb of the city.

In his address, Pope Francis warned that the world is at greater risk than ever before from the threat of nuclear weapons:

There is a need to break down the climate of distrust that risks leading to a dismantling of the international arms control framework. We are witnessing an erosion of multilateralism which is all the more serious in light of the growth of new forms of military technology.

The Pope's visit to Nagasaki highlighted the human experience of nuclear war, and included an effort to find a boy who was famously photographed carrying his dead brother to be cremated in the days following the bombing of the city:

Nagasaki searches for boy from Pope Francis’ photo https://t.co/959yM6jBbo pic.twitter.com/dVp5fpg0PF — Aleteia (@AleteiaEN) November 26, 2019

However, Nagasaki has a deeper connection with Pope Francis and the Catholic church. The city and its surrounding region was the first point of contact between Japan and European traders, with Portuguese merchants arriving in the area in 1543. Jesuit missionaries — Pope Francis is also a member of the Society of Jesus, or Jesuits — arrived just a few years later to proselytize and convert Japanese people to Christianity.

This period in Japanese history is receiving new attention thanks to new books and an upcoming movie starring Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman as Yasuke, the first African samurai in Japan.

The Jesuits and other Catholic missionaries were successful in converting hundreds of thousands of local peasants, townspeople, warriors and aristocrats. As a result, Nagasaki is home to Japan's largest remaining Christian community, and many churches and cathedrals still dot the landscape around the region.

For Pope Francis and other Roman Catholics, however, Nagasaki is more than a Christian outpost in the largely non-Christian country of Japan. Nagasaki is also a symbol of martyrdom and the triumph of Christian faith.

As mostly recently explored in Martin Scorsese's film adaptation of Endo Shusaku's novel Silence, following the end of Japan's Warring States period in the early 1600s, Japan's military government ruthlessly persecuted Christians in a successful attempt to limit foreign influence.

Nagasaki became the center of a sustained campaign of terror against Japanese Christians, who were tortured and crucified in nearby hot spring “hells” such as Mount Unzen.

The “hidden Christians” of Kyushu still managed to preserve and pass on their faith, which lives on in Nagasaki and the rest of Kyushu today.

For hundreds of years, the Hidden Christians passed on their faith in secret in the remote islands and mountains of Kyushu. “Oratios” (オラショ, from the original Latin, for prayers, etc.) passed on in secret in the region have, along with Portuguese, Dutch and Spanish words first introduced from so long ago, become integral parts of Kyushu dialect.

Nagasaki is still identified as Japan's most Christian city, making for a brisk trade in Catholic-themed souvenirs.

Following his visit to Nagasaki, Pope Francis traveled on to Hiroshima, also bombed with nuclear weapons during the Second World War, and then to Tokyo, where he held a mass for 50,000 people.

The Tokyo Dome is filled with 50,000 people. When the Pope appeared he was greeted with a loud cheer!

The papal visit concluded with great opportunities to purchase kitsch.

Pope in Japan 2019 merchandise at Tokyo Dome. I don't see any “Frozen 2″ collaborations, which seems a missed opportunity. pic.twitter.com/HEktvTDViz — Mulboyne (@Mulboyne) November 25, 2019

Pope Francis was presented with a papal-themed traditional happi-coat before his visit ended with a meeting with Japan's new Emperor Naruhito.