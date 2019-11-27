In Uzbekistan, where homosexuality is illegal, LGBTQ+ people must hide to survive

Uzbekistan is one of the few remaining countries in post-Soviet Central Asia where homosexual acts between consenting adults are still punishable by law. Those found guilty can be sentenced to up to three years in prison. Uzbek society, deeply shaped by pre-modern Persian culture, has a rich history of same-sex love and its poetic representations. However, under Russian and later Soviet domination of the country in the 20th century, same-sex relations were made a criminal offence. When Uzbekistan gained independence in 1991, its government did not amend those laws.

Today, aggressive homophobia is part of the country's mainstream discourse. It has been openly endorsed by government officials, religious leaders (Muslim and Russian Orthodox alike), as well as numerous internet users, who call not only for the arrest, but also the murder of LGBTQ+ people. This climate of fear has severe consequences for the community, for whom no public space is safe. Sometimes, LGBTQ+ Uzbeks are forced to become sex workers or coerced into helping the police to denounce their peers. When they are murdered, the perpetrators face light penalties or no penalties at all. And that's if they're even identified.

Global Voices interviewed one of the very few LGBTQ+ activists in Uzbekistan, who provide legal and psychological support to a deeply underground community.

For security reasons, the activist's name has been omitted. This interview has been edited for brevity.

Global Voices (GV): What are the main factors behind the widespread and mainstream homophobia in Uzbekistan today?

Боходир: Самой главной причиной гомофобии в узбекском обществе – это религия ислам, в которой говорится что бесакалбазов (людей нетрадиционной ориентации) надо убивать. Узбекистан является светской страной, но многие необразованные Узбеки не понимают этого, для них это обычное дело открыто призывать к убийствам ЛГБТ людей -это чаще происходит в социальных сетях. Все остаются безнаказанными и не боятся, потому что гомосексуальность ещё и наказывается уголовной статьёй 120. В последнее время гомофобия возросла, появились ряд гомофобных каналов – которые публикуют личные данные ЛГБТ людей – начиная просто с фотографии и заканчиваю иногда паспортными данными. Вторая причина так это статья – то есть власть тоже гомофобная. Все твердят что 120 статья хоть и существует, но не практикуется, однако 3 месяца тому назад, двое парней были задержаны по 120 статье. Таким образом 120 статья создаёт среду, в которой нарушаются права человека и совершаются преступления без наказаний. Сотрудники правоохранительных органов благодаря дискриминационной статье шантажируют ЛГБТ людей, но вначале их подвергают пыткам и моральным унижениям, угрожают разоблачением.

Bohodir: The main reason for homophobia in Uzbek society is the Islamic faith, which that claims that “besoqolboz” (people of non-traditional sexual orientations) should be killed. Many uneducated Uzbeks do not understand that Uzbekistan is a secular state, and see nothing wrong in openly calling for the killing of LGBT people, mostly on social media. They remain unpunished and unafraid, given that homosexuality is still a crime under the criminal code as per Article 120. Lately, homophobia has been on the rise. Several homophobic channels [on social media] have appeared and publish private information about LGBT people, including photos and also passport data in some cases. The second reason for homophobia is the law, which makes the government homophobic. Some people state that although Article 120 exists, it is not actually applied. But four months ago, two men were arrested under that very law. The existence of Article 120 creates an environment in which human rights are violated and crimes go unpunished. Members of law enforcement agencies also blackmail people under this law, torture them, submit them to moral degradation and threaten to out them to their relatives and employers.

GV: What strategies do members of the LGBTQ+ community use to survive in such an environment?

Б: Многим ЛГБТ людям трудно социализироваться в таком гомофобном обществе, к тому же их внутренняя гомофобия не даёт им покоя, некоторые из них ищут выход в исламе, других превращает в гей-гомофобов, которые потом становятся большой угрозой для остальных ЛГБТ людей. Некоторые из них заканчивают свою жизнь самоубийством. Существует очень много стереотипов об ЛГБТ сообществе, типо они вербуют несовершеннолетних детей или ЛГБТ может привести к вырождению узбекской нации. Под страхом разоблачение многие лесбиянки и геи выходят замуж/женятся против своей воли, под давлением родственников и родителей, а пройдя некоторое время либо об их ориентации кто-то узнаёт и происходит развод, или же ведут двойную жизнь.

B: It is very difficult to develop a spirit of solidarity in such a homophobic society. An internalised homophobia is constantly at play. Some try to find refuge in Islam, other turn into homophobic gays and become a serious threat to other LGBT people. Others just end their lives by committing suicide. There are many stereotypes of the LGBT community, including accusations of abusing underage children, or causing the extinction of the Uzbek nation. Fearing that they will be found out, many lesbians and gays enter [heterosexual] marriages against their will, due to pressure from their families. After some time, when their sexual orientation is eventually discovered, they get divorced or maintain a double life.

GV: Given what you describe, can anything be done to support the community?



Б: Необходимо открыть фонд для осуществление некоторых проектов и расширение возможностей. Открытие сайта – платформы для распространения всей необходимым информационных материалов для улучшение качества жизни ЛГБТ людей, для создание безопасной и дружелюбной атмосферы, для работы с ЛГБТ людьми. Сейчас преступники и гей-гомофобы, контролируют все группы для знакомств и каналы про ЛГБТ в Узбекистане и они имеют доверия ЛГБТ людей к ним. Страдает очень огромное количество людей. ЛГБТ люди говорят что у них всё хорошо – потому что боятся, потому что не знают куда обратиться.

(B) It is absolutely necessary to establish a foundation for projects and new initiatives. To create a website in order to disseminate information to improve the quality of life of LGBT people. At the moment, criminals and homophobic gays have won the community's trust and control all the dating platforms and channels about LGBT issues in Uzbekistan. A huge number of people are at risk because of that. As they are afraid, LGBT people often say that everything is alright, because they don’t know where to go for support.

GV: Are there any signs that Uzbek society might become more tolerant and inclusive in the long term?

Б: В первую очередь это осуществление поучительных мероприятий для работ с ЛГБТ людьми. Создание групп для добровольных волонтеров, которые могут предлагать помощь для развитие любого направление активизма. Постоянный мониторинг преступлений совершённых на почве ненависти к ЛГБТ людям. Обращения к международным правозащитным организациям на основе мониторинга преступлений совершённых на почве ненависти к ЛГБТ людям. Укрепление доверия между представителями сообщества и ЛГБТ людьми. Они должны поверить в нас, нас немного и мы не можем осуществлять работы абсолютно по всем направлениям активизма. Например у нас ещё нет возможностей для поднятие проблемы на законодательном уровне – потому что на законодательном уровне нас самих считают преступниками. Есть активисты-психологи которые могут оказывать помощь ЛГБТ жертвам пострадавшим от насилие и дискриминации. Есть несколько активистов, которые работают по направлении здравоохранение – просвещают ЛГБТ людей о ВИЧ-заболевании, помогают им обращаться в СПИД-центры, но об этом тоже знает небольшое количество ЛГБТ людей. Если мы будем молчать – тем самым будем давать добро на все эти преступления, насилия и дискриминацию.