Why is Central Europe leaning towards illiberal democracy? Interview with Czech author Radka Denemarková

Radka Denemarková is something of a phenomenon in contemporary Czech literature. She is the only writer to have won the highest Czech literary award, the Magnesia Litera Prize, four times in total, in different categories (fiction, non-fiction, translation and Book of the Year) and is now gaining a wider readership through translations and international awards. Perhaps her most notorious novel is Peníze od Hitlera (meaning “money from Hitler”) which describes the story of a Jewish Holocaust survivor who returns to Czechoslovakia after WWII and is denied recognition of her most basic rights.

Denemarková grew up in communist Czechoslovakia and witnessed the fall of communism and the Berlin Wall in her youth. Those events have shaped her writing as well as her public engagement and her commitment to speak up for democracy in her region, but also in China. As the Czech Republic marks the 30th anniversary of the Velvet Revolution, Global Voices asked her about her experience as an observer of changes in Central Europe, and about her concerns and hopes for the political future in this part of the world. The interview was edited for brevity.

Filip Noubel: The Berlin Wall fell 30 years ago, and things changed drastically in Prague and Berlin. You were then living in communist Czechoslovakia, and had just started your studies at Charles University. How did you perceive the demonstrations and the fall of the regime at the time? What were your greatest concerns and hopes?

Radka Denemarková Obrovská naděje, že zažiji svobodu. Obava z brutality moci, ale obecně z lidské povahy. Pro mě jsou přelomové tři zážitky. Palachův týden v lednu 1989, kdy lidé vzpomínali na Václavském náměstí výročí upálení studentka Jana Palacha. Byla to tichá setkání, rozehnaná vodními děly. V říjnu moje východoněmecká kamarádka utíkala přes pražské západoněmecké velvyslanectví do svobodného Německa s dalšími tisíci Němci… Pád berlínské zdi byl šťastný okamžik. Třetím zážitkem bylo přespávání na Karlově univerzitě, solidarita. Bohumil Hrabal přinesl v batůžku sto tisíc korun, což byly tehdy velké peníze. Daroval je studentům. Měla jsem radost kvůli tátovi, že se svobody dožil. Založil školní knihovnu, v roce 1969 zachránil spoustu zakázaných knih, které jsme měli doma ve sklepě a půjčoval je nejbližším přátelům. Tyto knihy tehdy znamenaly vězení. Mojí obrovskou nadějí bylo, že ze Západu přijmeme demokratické hodnoty. U nás se udělala za minulostí tlustá čára. Ale bylo obrovskou chybou neoznačit hned viníky a oběti. My jsme po roce 1989 převzali ze Západu jen konzumní podobu společnosti, nikoliv demokratické způsoby života na všech úrovních.

Radka Denemarková My greatest hope was to experience freedom. My greatest concern was to experience the brutality of power, and in general, of human nature. I recall three key moments. The Palach week in January 1989, when people were honoring the anniversary of Jan Palach’s immolation on Prague’s main Wenceslas Square. It was a silent gathering dispersed by water cannons. In October, my East German friend fled to free Germany via the West German Embassy in Prague along with thousands of other East Germans… The fall of the Berlin Wall was a happy moment. The third moment was when we slept at Charles University and the solidarity we experienced. The writer Bohumil Hrabal brought 100,000 Czechoslovak crowns in a backpack, which was a lot of money back then, and offered it to the students. I was happy for my father, for the fact he lived to witness freedom. In 1969 [after the 1968 Soviet invasion], he had saved a lot of forbidden books, which we kept at home in the basement and would lend to our closest friends. Keeping those books back then could lead to prison. My biggest hope was that we would adopt the Western democratic values. Yet we drew a thick line with the past but this was a huge mistake not to immediately label culprits and victims. What we took from the West after 1989 was a model of consumerism, and not a democratic lifestyle.

FN: This year marks the 30th anniversary of key changes: Germany is united, Czechoslovakia is no longer, and the entire region is now part of the European Union. Democracy seems to have won, but recent political events seem to indicate a new path towards illiberal democracy. How did that happen?

RD Česká společnost je nemocná. A co je horší, odmítá se léčit. Zdrojem této atmosféry je neustálý pocit, že jsme jen jakýsi nárazník mezi Západem a Východem. Totalitní slovní zásoba se vrací nenápadně a je to nemírně nebezpečné. Jazyk odráží myšlení. Když mizí demokracie, tak ne ze dne na den, ale centimetr po centimetr. Musíme udržet pozice, které jsme dosáhli a bojovat za svobodu. To dnes vyžaduje hodně síly. Země východní Evropy jsou frustrované. Oběti a viníci se slili. U nás jsou u moci lidé, kteří zbohatli v divokém kapitalismu devadesátých let, bývalí spolupracovníci Státní bezpečnosti jako premiér, představitelé komunistické moci, arogantní oligarchové. V Polsku navíc velkou roli hraje konzervativní katolická církev. Všichni představitelé moci si berou jako vzor Viktora Orbána. Toho napodobují. A on napodobuje Putina. Jsme stále mentálně satelitními státy Ruska. Máme ve východní Evropě naštěstí i pozitivní odkaz. V duchu masarykovského a havlovského humanismu. Odkaz ideového prostředí masarykovského humanismu pro mě dnes znamená: sociální cit. Odkaz ideového prostředí havlovského humanismu pro mě dnes znamená: nalézt v sobě opět hlubší odpovědnost za svět, vystupovat proti všem skrytým i otevřeným tlakům a manipulacím, aby lidský život nebyl zredukován na stereotyp výroby a konzumu. Řečeno s Masarykem, závisí-li na něčem náš národní osud, pak především na tom, jak dostojíme svým úkolům lidským.

RD: Czech society is sick. What is worse, it refuses to get cured. The source of this state of mind is this eternal feeling that we are just a buffer zone between East and West. The vocabulary of totalitarianism is creeping back unnoticed, which is incredibly dangerous. Language reflects the current thinking. When democracy disappears, it doesn't happen day by day but centimeter by centimeter. We must maintain the positions we reached and fight for freedom. This requires a lot of efforts today. The countries of Eastern Europe live in frustration. Victims and culprits became one. The people who have power are those who got rich during the wild years of capitalism in the 1990s, former agents of the Czechoslovak State Security, such as our current Prime Minister, people representing the former communist power, arrogant oligarchs. In Poland, the conservative Catholic Church also plays a huge role. All political leaders take Hungarian politician Viktor Orbán as an example, and imitate him, while he imitates Putin. Mentally, we are still satellites of Russia. Hopefully we have some positive models in Eastern Europe, with the humanism of Masaryk and Havel. The reference I make to Masaryk's humanism is social empathy, as for Havel's humanism, it means to find in oneself a greater sense of responsibility for the state of the world, to reject open and hidden forms of pressure and manipulation, so that human life wouldn't be reduced to a stereotyped view of production and consumption. As Masaryk said, our national fate depends mostly on our capacity to fulfill our human mission.

FN: Your books often find their inspiration in topics that remain taboo in Czech society: the fate of Jews and Germans after WWII, violence against women, China's influence over European values. You also defend publicly the rights of migrants and ethnic and sexual minorities. For this, you are awarded prizes but also get attacked by people, discarded by leading cultural figures. Where do you find support, space and people so that you can keep speaking up publicly?

RD: Nekompromisní svobodu slova a názoru mám už jen ve svých knihách a v západoevropských médiích. Berlusconiho syndrom, tedy koupení médií jako zdroj propagandy a „národních hodnot“, bují ve východní Evropě. I politici mé země jsou Čínou okouzleni a tvrdí, že jde o stabilizovanou a harmonickou společnost a pro nás nezbytného ekonomického partnera. Já se tam ale setkávala se vším, co si lze představit pod pojmem brutální policejní stát. Věřím románu, ten dokáže říct pravdu. Mým tématem je odlidštění. Jsem součástí lidstva a neuznávám perspektivu „států“ a národnostních kotců a nadřazených pohlaví. Moje knihy překvapivě znamenají pro mnoho lidí očistnou katarzi. Mně jde o nápravu myšlení a podporu lidí, kteří jsou senzitivní a vzdělaní, ale nemají hlas, protože je překřičí arogantní moc. Tito lidé se musejí propojit a ukázat, že existuje paralelní způsob života. V románech obnažuji, co tvoří dnešní mentalitu. Po roce 1945, zmizelo řádné právo pro miliony vyhnaných Němců, aby později pro další, ještě netušené statisíce rovněž mohlo zmizet. To jsou morální následky masového vysídlení, jež se dají rozpoznat: Když je možné potrestat člověka za to, že patří k určitému národu, pak je později možné, že bude potrestán za to, že patří k určité společenské třídě nebo k určité politické straně. Budoucnost nebude hrdá na ten okamžik, kdy byl na světě zaveden pojem kolektivní viny.

RD: The only places where I can find an uncompromised freedom to speak and express my opinions are in my books and in the media of Western Europe. The Berlusconi syndrome, which allows the capture of media as a source of propaganda and “national values” is thriving in Eastern Europe. And the Czech politicians are under the spell of Beijing, they state that China represents a stable and harmonic society, and for us an indispensable economic partner. But my experience of China is that it represents what we imagine as a brutal police state. I believe in the novel, it can tell the truth. My main theme is dehumanisation. We belong to the human kind and I do not accept the views of “states”, of ethnic cages and superior gender. Surprisingly, my books act as a catharsis for many people. What matters to me is to correct the thinking and support people, who are sensitive, educated but have no voice, because of the arrogance of the powerful who shout louder. Those people must unite and demonstrate that a parallel way of life is possible. In my novels I disclose what makes today's mentality. After 1945, the rule of law disappeared for millions of expelled Germans, so that the same thing could happen later to hundreds of thousands of other people. These are the moral consequences of massive expulsion that can be identified: if it is possible to punish a person because she or he belongs to a nation, then it is later possible to punish anyone for belonging to a specific social class or political party. The future will not look positively at the moment when the world introduced the notion of collective responsibility.

FN: You experienced communism and thus have a very concrete idea of what it means to live without freedom. What about the younger Czech generations? Is this also a topic among younger Czech authors?

RD: Pro spisovatele ne, tomu nerozumím. Dokonce ani pro ty starší. Většina lidí se chová, jako by rok 1989 nebyl. Havel je vzorem ve světě, jeho Charta 77 probudila vznik Charty 08 v Číně, doma je vysmívaný. Charta 77 byla prvním významným aktem solidarity v komunistické éře. Představovala počátek občanského napřímení. „Partajní mládenci“ v Čechách se dnes pokoušejí o kapitalismus „se socialistickou tváří“: vítězství vyvolených, bez konkurence a mimo volnou soutěž. Nadějí je pro mě mladá generace. V rámci východní Evropy máme studenta Mikuláše Mináře, který organizuje Milion chvilek pro demokracii a na Slovensku prezidentku Zuzanu Čaputovou, která přichází s novým politickým myšlením a chováním. Smutné je, že nejprve musel zemřít novinář a jeho snoubenka, aby se lidé na Slovensku vzpamatovali a zamysleli.

RD: Not for writers, and I don't understand why. Not even for the older generation. The majority of people behaves as if 1989 [the year marking the fall of communism] never happened. Havel is a world reference, his Charter 77 led to the creation of Charter 08 in China, but at home people mock him. Charter 77 was the first significant act of solidarity in the communist era, it represented the first awakening of a civic conscience. Today the “young comrades from the party” are attempting to build “capitalism with a socialist face“: it is the victory of the chosen ones, who operate outside the rules of competition and open tenders. For me, the younger generations represent hope. In Eastern Europe, we have Mikuláš Minář, the student who founded the movement A Million Moments for Democracy, and in Slovakia we have the new President Zuzana Čaputová, who comes with a new political agenda and behaviour. It is sad that a young journalist and his fiancée had to die before people in Slovakia woke up, and started thinking seriously about their future.

FN: What is your biggest fear for the future of democracy in the Czech Republic and in Central Europe?

RD: Stojíme nyní před zásadní otázkou: otevřená demokracie nebo uzavřená společnost, svoboda projevu nebo cenzura, právní stát nebo nová forma autoritářského režimu. Společnost je záhadné zvíře, se spoustou skrytých tváří a schopností. Moc dobře vím, že hlavní starostí, kterou mají všichni lidé na světě společnou, je tato: Co si počít se svým životem. Byla jsem v Číně, kde se „políbilo“ to nejhorší z kapitalismu a to nejhorší z komunismu a ekonomicky vše skvěle funguje, což všichni skrytě obdivují: ovšem bez lidských práv. V tom vidím nebezpečí pro východní Evropu. Vím, že politika společného lidství stojí před nejosudovějším z osudových kroků lidstva. A tady se ukazuje, že právě na takovém humanismu, o který usiluje každý v rámci prostředí, v němž žije, záleží budoucnost lidstva. Lidstvo se musí vzpamatovat, uvědomit si, že solidarita i vzhledem ke klimatickým změnám je nezbytná. Nejtěžší bude boj proti nacionalismu, malosti, omezenosti. Ale jsem optimista. Je to moje provokativní naděje, ale naděje.