Hong Kong Polytechnic University on fire after violent clashes between protesters and police

Police warns that lethal weapon would be used against protesters.
Posted 18 November 2019 16:37 GMT

Hong Kong Polytechnic University on November 17, 2019.

Various campuses of universities located in Hong Kong have recently turned into major battlegrounds between anti-government protesters and riot police as Hong Kong enters its eighth month of protests to defend its democratic rule. On November 17th, the campus of Hong Kong Polytechnic University became the site of some of the most violent clashes witnessed so far in Hong Kong.

After more than 24 hours of cross fire of riot police officers using tear gas, projectile rounds, water cannon and long range acoustic device against protesters’ fire-bombs, bricks and arrows, hundreds were still under siege inside the campus on Monday, 18 of November.

Since the general strike that started on Monday, November 11, protesters had been attempting to block major roads in order to disrupt traffic for a citywide strike. The disruptive acts led to violent clashes in the Chinese University campus in the area called New Territories in the northeast of Hong Kong between November 11 to November 14. After that, the battlefield gradually shifted to downtown to the Polytechnic University, as its campus is located next to a busy axis of the Hung Hum cross-harbor tunnel.

The clashes took place mostly at the location of two bridges crossing over the cross harbor tunnel highway, and connecting the Hung Hom railway station to the university main entrance. Since the beginning of the general strike, protesters have been throwing objects from the bridges to the highway, and setting up defense lines near the university entrances.

Tension escalated on November 17 as the Hong Kong government wanted to restore order in the city after a week of protests and confrontations. The police issued a statement on that day, saying:

Police warn that violent activities in the Hong Kong Polytechnic University have escalated to rioting. Anyone who stays behind or assists rioters may be liable to the offence of ‘Taking Part in a Riot’.

The maximum penalty for rioting is a 10-year imprisonment sentence.

At around 8:30pm, riot police advanced forward on the Cheong Wan Road bridge with two armoured trucks. Protesters responded with fire bombs, and the police retreated after one of the truck was set on fire.

The situation intensified after the incident, and the police warned that they would use lethal weapon against violent protesters, calling on people to leave the campus before they took further action. Yet, as the medical team retreated, they were immediately arrested:

At around 2am, a number of lawmakers, church leaders and university staff attempted to enter the campus to help de-escalating the tension, but the police refused to let them in.

As the riot police attempted to enter the campus in the early morning of November 18, protesters set various university locations on fire to create barricades:

Hundreds of protesters inside the campus have kept on fighting the entire night:

At the outskirts of the campus, many took to the streets to create roadblocks in order to distract the riot police from taking action against fellow protesters inside the Polytechnic University:

Hundreds of protesters were still trapped in the university campus on Monday morning. They had made several attempted to break the siege, and while some were successful, others got arrested:

Inside the campus, some protesters have been injured, and after many rounds of urgent appeals, medical workers were finally allowed to enter the campus:

Protests in Hong Kong have been going on for more than seven months, tension has been escalating but the government seems unable to solve the situation. As one netizen remarks, the Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam is unable to put an end to the riots:

Written byOiwan Lam

