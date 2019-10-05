Video: Two months of lockdown in Kashmir

This post was written by Grace Jolliffe and originally appeared on Video Volunteers, an award-winning international community media organisation based in India. A slightly edited version is published below as part of a content-sharing agreement.

Barren roads, no public transportation, mobile services snapped, schools and colleges shut — Kashmir is still as silent as a grave.

Daily life remains severely affected across the valley as the Indian-administered region of Jammy and Kashmir enters its 60th day of lockdown, with no conclusion of the dilemma in sight.

Read Global Voices special coverage: Inside Kashmir's crisis

Basharat Amin, a community correspondent for Video Volunteers, reported that markets, shops and other small businesses are closed, and public transportation is still off the road. While fruit sellers can be seen on street corners, costumers are afraid to come out. Schools and colleges are also shut, and so are government offices, Basharat added.

Normal banking activities are on hold, as all the banks are closed across the valley. The cash supply in ATMs is limited, forcing people to queue for hours for cash withdrawals. Trucks loaded with essential supplies standing on the side of the roads can be seen unattended. The ongoing blockade is affecting businesses, education, emergency medical assistance, and the overall economy.

Basharat tried to interview people willing to voice the difficulties they are facing. However, most are scared to say anything on camera at this moment of political instability.

As people in Kashmir wait for normal life to resume, the silence lingers.

Basharat had to send the video to Delhi, through a person, who then sent the video to Video Volunteers. Watch it here: