Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Popular Twitter thread highlights dozens of examples of Japan's ‘Bubble-era’ PoMo architecture

Posted 18 September 2019 22:54 GMT
Kyoto Station

Interior of Kyoto Station, designed by Hiroshi Hara. Photo by Nevin Thompson.

A popular Twitter thread showcases the continuing presence of strikingly whimsical postmodern architecture in Japan.

Adam Nathaniel Furman, an artist and graphic designer based in London, UK, created a Twitter thread with dozens of examples of postmodern architecture from all over Japan, from the megacity of Tokyo to smaller communities on the northern island of Hokkaido and parts in between.

The thread has been shared thousands of times so far, and provides a good background to postmodern architecture erected in the heyday of Japan's super-affluent Bubble Era of the 1980s and early 1990s, when everyone, including property developers, had plenty of money to throw around.

Furman introduces his Twitter thread by explaining:

[…] Most people associate Japanese design with either cute kitsch or zen-like minimalism, but its much more diverse, & 1 of my particular fav periods was the architecture of its 80-90s boom era; wild, strange & incredibly diverse, & unique in world architectural history

The thread showcases work by some of Japan's most celebrated architects (some of whom may or may not identify as postmodernists), such as Hiroshi Hara and Toyokazu Watanabe.

In terms of what postmodern architecture actually is, writing for Japan Policy Forum, architecture critic and historian Igarashi Tarō notes:

In Japan, the trend for postmodern architecture coincided with the bubble economy. This was a period when strikingly bold forms and daring designs flooded Japanese cities, such as Takamatsu Shin’s Kirin Plaza Osaka and Kitagawara Atsushi’s “Rise.” Peter Eisenman, famous for a relatively small oeuvre of constructed works, was able to build several extremely bold works of deconstructivist architecture in Japan during this period, including the Nunotani Building and the Koizumi Lighting Theater.

Shin Takamatsu has also left his mark on Japan's cityscapes:

Furman demonstrates that every corner of Japan features examples of postmodern architecture, including the remote fishing community of Kushiro in Hokkaido.

Furman's Twitter thread has dozens of other examples of postmodern architecture in Japan. He has also written a book, with Terry Ferrell, about postmodern architecture.

Creative Commons License
Written byNevin Thompson

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent East Asia Stories

More »

Comments are closed

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site