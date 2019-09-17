Rediscovering the riches of St Petersburg's Muslim heritage

Called the “window to Europe” by its founder Peter the Great, the city of St Petersburg is indeed considered to this day to be the most “European” city in Russia. But as the capital of Tsarist Russia, it was also home to countless ethnic and religious groups from more far-flung areas of the empire.

One such group was the Tatars, a predominantly Muslim Turkic people who today form one of Russia's largest ethnic groups. Tatars — alongside other Muslims such as the Afghans, Azeris, Chechens, Daghestanis, Persians, and Uzbeks — lived, studied, and worked in the city and played important roles in its development.

In 2016, the historian Renat Bekkin wrote the first guide to the Muslim and Tatar heritage of St Petersburg. It is a subject particularly close to his heart; Bekkin is himself a Tatar from Russia's “northern capital.” I interviewed Bekkin to learn more about this fascinating but overlooked aspect of St Petersburg history. What follows is an abridged transcript of our conversation.

Filip Noubel: How did you come up the idea of writing a guide to the — predominantly Tatar — Muslim history of St Petersburg?

Ренат Беккин: В детстве я рассматривал семейные фотографии, сделанные в 1910–1920-х гг., и спрашивал маму, кто на них изображен. К сожалению, она не всегда могла обшить мне какие-либо сведения об этих людях. Я гордился тем, что мы – коренные ленинградцы. Моя прабабушка умерла в блокаду, бабушка была блокадницей, затем участником войны. Когда у меня вызревала идея книги в конце 2000-х гг., я часто встречал в СМИ и в Интернете высказывания о мусульманах в Петербурге в стиле «понаехали тут черные всякие». Как это часто бывает, такие высказывания исходили от людей, приехавших в Петербург в поисках более сытной жизни из российской глубинки, и не имевших никакого представления о том, что такое многонациональный мегаполис. Я понял, что нужна книга, которая бы показала, что мусульмане не только не гости в Петербурге, но самые настоящие хозяева, одни из первых его жителей, участвовавшие в его строительстве. Мусульманский Петербург – это не чужеродное явление для города, это органическая часть того, что мы понимаем под петербургской культурой.

Renat Bekkin: As a kid I used to look at the family photo album, with pictures taken in the 1910s and 20s, and ask my mother about the people in them. Unfortunately, my mother couldn’t always tell me much. I took pride in the fact that we were native inhabitants of Leningrad [the official name of Saint-Petersburg from 1924 to 1991]. My great grandmother died during the siege, my grandmother defended the city during the siege and fought in the Second World War. When the idea of writing a book matured in my mind at the end of the 2000s, I often came across media and online comments which referred to Muslims in St Petersburg as “black faces which have invaded the city”. As usual, such comments were made by people who came to the city from provincial parts of Russia in search of a better life, who had no notion of a multiethnic megalopolis. I understood that a book was needed to show that Muslims are not just guests in this city, but were once its masters and some of its earliest inhabitants; they took part in its construction. Muslims are not an alien element for St Petersburg; they are an organic part of its culture.

FN: How did you collect such rich archival material, including the many historical photos in the book?

РБ: Изначально я думал, что мы напишем эту книгу вместе с краеведом Альмирой Тагирджановой. Она к тому времени уже несколько лет вела экскурсии по основным объектам мусульманского Петербурга. Прийти к общему знаменателю мы так и не смогли, и я стал писать книгу самостоятельно. Однако в знак благодарности за консультации Альмиры Наимовны я посчитал необходимым указать ее имя на обложке книги. Тот, кто возьмет в руки путеводитель, может подумать, что перед ним компилятивный труд. На самом деле за каждой страницей в книге стоит работа в архивах, как государственных, так и частных. И конечно работа в поле: интервью, поиск надмогильных камней, установление местоположения самих кладбищ и др. Работа над путеводителем сопровождалась целым рядом находок и открытий. Установлено местоположение ряда ныне утраченных мусульманских кладбищ в Ленинградской области.

RB: Initially, I thought I would write this book with Almira Tagirjanova, an expert on local history. She worked for years as a guide, giving tours of the city's main Muslim monuments. We didn’t come to a common agreement in the end, and I ended up writing the book on my own. Yet I feel grateful for all the knowledge she shared, and consider it necessary to mention her name on the cover of the book. You might think that this guide is merely a compilation. In fact, tremendous work has gone into every page: in state and private archives and of course in the field, with interviews, searches for tombs and cemeteries. Several discoveries were made in the process of writing this guide: the location of now vanished Muslim cemeteries around St Petersburg.

FN: Your book describes not just monuments, but also the lives of famous Muslims who lived in St Petersburg from the 18th century to the 1930s. They were hugely diverse, from members of parliament, waiters, poets, and elephant caretakers to religious leaders. Who did you find the most striking?

РБ: Например, зодчий Степан Кричинский, который был одним из трех архитекторов, строивших Соборную мечеть. Исследователь Северного Полюса Исхак Ислямов, присоединивший к России Землю Франца-Иосифа. В ресторане «Самарканд», владельцем которого был купец Рахматулла Халитов, бывал Л.Н. Толстой. В Луна-парке, созданным на деньги другого татарского купца Хабибуллы Ялышева, любил бывать поэт Александр Блок. Но более всего мне запомнились встречи с живыми людьми, свидетелями эпохи. Так, например, мне посчастливилось общаться с дочерью Якуба Халекова – имам-хатиба Соборной мечети в 1921–1931 гг. Самия апа родилась в 1922 г. и конечно помнила многое из того, что происходило в 1920–1930-е гг. в мечети и вокруг нее. Однако как я ни пытался разговорить ее, она упорно молчала. Дело в том, что отец ее был репрессирован. Чувствовалась, что она до сих пор не верит, что на дворе другое время, и можно беспрепятственно говорить о тех, кто был незаслуженно отправлен в ГУЛАГ.

RB: For example, there's Stepan Krichinsky, one of the three architects of the city’s Cathedral Mosque. Iskhak Islyamov, who explored the North Pole and claimed the Franz Joseph Land for Russia. Leo Tolstoy used to pay regular visits to the Samarkand, a restaurant owned by Rakhmatulla Khalitov. The Luna-Park, opened with funds from another Tatar tradesman, Khabibulla Yalyshev, was a favourite of the poet Alexander Blok. But the people I remember most are eyewitnesses of those days who are still alive. I was fortunate enough to meet the daughter of Yabub Khalekov, the imam khatib of the Cathedral Mosque from 1921 to 1931. Samiya was born in 1922, and of course remembers a lot about events in and around the Mosque in the 1920s and 30s. Yet no matter how hard I tried to make her talk, she remained stubbornly silent. The thing is, her father was deported under Stalin’s purges; I sensed that she still couldn’t believe that times had changed, and that one could talk freely about those sent to the Gulag.

FN: St Petersburg is a place where the Russian Empire's Muslims tried to gain recognition from the colonial authorities, pushing for representation for their languages, religion, and politics but also an architectural presence. Did they succeed?

РБ: Я бы не сказал, что мусульмане все время пытались чего-то добиться. Первые последователи ислама попали в Петербург не по своей воле – это были пленные турки, привлеченные к строительству города. Есть поговорка, что Петербург построен на костях. Так вот в основание города было положено немало костей мусульман. Что касается признания, то как раз в столице империи добиться его было сложнее, чем в регионах с преимущественно мусульманским населением. С конца XVIII века мусульмане добивались разрешения на строительство мечети в Петербурге, но смогли сделать это только в начале XX столетия. Почти сто двадцать пять лет понадобилось, чтобы мусульмане смогли хоронить своих единоверцев не где придется, а в месте, специально выделенном под мусульманское кладбище.

RB: I wouldn’t say that Muslims were always trying to secure advantages for themselves. The first followers of Islam did not arrive in St Petersburg by choice: they were Turkish prisoners of war brought in to build the city. There is a saying that St Petersburg is built on bones, and the number of Muslim bones beneath the city's foundations is not small. And recognition was harder to achieve in the imperial capital compared to regions with a significant Muslim population. For example, Muslims had been trying to obtain permission to build a mosque in St Petersburg since the late 18th century, but managed only at the beginning of the 20th. It took 125 years before the city's Muslims were able to bury their dead in a designated Muslim cemetery.

FN: Who looks after the city's Muslim heritage today?

РБ: Этим занимаются отдельные энтузиасты. Официальные структуры, в том числе татарские, этими вопросами, к сожалению, не очень интересуются. Например, в 2019 г. в Левашовской пустоши под Петербургом был открыт памятник татарам – жертвам репрессий 1930-х гг. Инициатива установить памятник принадлежала мне, но она бы так и осталась мечтой, если бы ее финансово не поддержал татарский меценат, коренной ленинградец Шамиль Измаилович Акбулатов. Что касается новых мигрантов – из Средней Азии, Закавказья и Северного Кавказа, – то для них тот мусульманский Петербург, который ассоциировался на протяжении трех веков истории города по преимуществу с татарами, – совершенно чуждое явление. Для них Соборная мечеть – это всего лишь место для совершения намаза, а не культурный объект, не символ национальной гордости как для татар.

RB: A few dedicated individuals. Official organisations, including Tatar ones, are not particularly interested. For example, in 2019 a monument commemorating the Tatar victims of Stalin’s repressions of the 1930s was erected in the suburbs of the city at the Levashovo Memorial Cemetery. The initiative for this project was my own doing, but without the financial support of Shamil Akbulatov, another St Petersburg native of Tatar heritage, it would have never been realised. As for the new migrants from Central Asia or the Caucasus, they have no connection with the city's 300 years of Muslim and Tatar history. For them, the Cathedral Mosque is simply a place to pray, not a symbol of cultural belonging or ethnic pride as it is for Tatars.

FN: How much do St Petersburg's non-Muslim inhabitants know about the history of Muslims in their city?

РБ: Можно сказать, что большая часть немусульманского населения города почти ничего не знает о мусульманском Петербурге. О самих же мусульманах господствует представление, что это были либо дворники, либо официанты. Об ученых, просветителях, врачах, меценатах, военных и других слышали совсем немногие. Не случайно в своей работе я уделял внимание не столько зданиям, сколько людям, которые в них жили и работали.