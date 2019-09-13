Locked down in Kashmir: A traveler's view

Fatima Jahan is a Bangladeshi living in Bangalore, India. Travel is one of Fatima’s passions, and one of her favourite places to visit is Kashmir, which she describes as “a paradise on earth”—she’s visited the region seven times.

This year, after she had made travel arrangements for Kashmir, the political situation there changed dramatically when, on August 5, the government of India revoked Article 370, the section of the Indian constitution that has provided special autonomy to the state of Jammu and Kashmir since 1950. The Indian authorities placed hundreds of political leaders and their aides under house arrest, and suspended access to mobile, landline, and internet networks.

Fatima’s flight was scheduled for the third week of August. By that time, the authorities had begun to ease some the restrictions and slowly lift the curfews, though there were still some controls in place. Fatima decided, nevertheless, to undertake the journey to the region, where staying for a few days before returning to Bangalore. She shared some of her experiences in a series of posts on Facebook that we have excerpted below.

Here are some selected parts of her first two days of experience.

সপ্তম বারের মত কাশ্মীরে এসেছি। … প্লেন থেকে নেমে দেখি বাইরে সব থমথমে। এয়ারপোর্টের কোন দোকান খোলা নেই। আমি কোন অফিসারের দিকে ভয়ে তাকাচ্ছিলাম না। তাকানোর অপরাধে যদি ফেরত পাঠায়, এসেছি বেশ কৌশল করে। লাগেজ বেল্টে লাগেজ পাওয়ার সাথে সাথে বেরিয়ে পড়লাম। পুরো ফ্লাইটের যাত্রীর মধ্যে আমি একমাত্র ট্যুরিস্ট বা বাইরের লোক।

This is my seventh visit to Kashmir. . . . I get off the plane and notice an ominous silence outside. None of the airport stores is open. I do not look the officers in the eye, for fear they might take it as an offence and send me back! As soon as I retrieve my luggage from the conveyor belt I leave the airport. Turns out that I was the only tourist on the entire flight.

শ্রীনগর এয়ারপোর্ট থেকে বের হয়ে প্রিপেইড ট্যাক্সি স্ট্যান্ড থেকে ট্যক্সি নিলাম। বের হয়ে দেখি শহর থমথমে। এখন বাজে সকাল সাড়ে সাতটা, বাইরের তাপমাত্রা ১৩° সেলসিয়াস। পরশু কারফিউ তুলে দেয়া হয়েছে। কোন দোকানপাট খোলা নেই। স্থানীয় মানুষজন দু’ একজন বেরিয়েছে বাজার করার জন্য। কেউ গাড়ি বের করেনি। হেঁটেই চলাফেরা করছেন, ২/১ জন মহিলাকে দেখলাম হেঁটে বাজারে যাচ্ছেন। ট্যাক্সিচালক এজাজ ভাই বললেন আমাকে পৌঁছে দিয়ে তিনি বাড়ি চলে যাবেন। দিন চালানোর জন্য একজন প্যাসেঞ্জারই যথেস্ট এখন।

Exiting Srinagar airport, I take a taxi from the prepaid taxi stand. As we drive slowly into the city I witness the same ominous silence. It is 7:30am and the outside temperature is 13° C. The authorities lifted the curfew day before yesterday, but no shops are open. Some locals have come out to shop. They are walking; few people have come in their cars. There are even two or three women going to the market. The taxi driver, Ejaz Bhai, tells me he will go straight home after dropping me. One passenger is enough for the day in this situation.

এজাজ ভাই বললেন কোন অপরাধে আর্মি ধরে নিয়ে জিজ্ঞাসাবাদ করে সে ভয়ে কেউ ঘরের বাইরে থাকেনা। দোকানপাট বন্ধ তাই খুব হিসেব করে আগের করা বাজার খরচ করতে হচ্ছে, পরে অবস্থা কি হয়, কিভাবে সংসার চলবে কে জানে! এজাজ ভাই আরো জানালেন এখানকার সব হোটেলে পুলিশ সিল করে দিয়েছে। গেস্ট রেজিস্ট্রার বইয়ে আগস্ট ৫ এ লিখে দেয়া হয়েছে এরপর আর কোন গেস্ট রেজিস্ট্রার হবেনা। রাস্তা ভরে গেছে আর্মিতে। এত আর্মি আগে একসাথে দেখিনি। প্রতি তিন মিটার দূরত্বে একজন আর্মি পারসন দাঁড়িয়ে আছেন পাহারায়। আমি যাব হোসেন আঙ্কেলের হাউসবোটে। আমাকে ডাল গেট নং ৭ এ এজাজ ভাই নামিয়ে চলে গেল। শিকারা নিয়ে পৌঁছালাম হাউসবোট, হোসেন আঙ্কেলের হাউসবোট আর বাড়ি।

According to Ejaj Bhai, no one leaves the house unless it is absolutely necessary, fearing the army might arrest them on any pretext. Most shops are still closed, so people are using up their stocks of food. Who knows what will happen tomorrow?! Ejaz Bhai also told me that police have closed all the hotels here. On the 5th of August, they marked in hotel guest registers that no further guests will be allowed in. There are a lot of armed security personnel on the roads. Approximately every three meters an army officer is standing guard. I am going to Hussain Uncle’s houseboat. (I have known him for a few years). Ejaz Bhai drops me at Dal Lake Gate No. 7 and I take a shikara to the houseboat, which is also Hussain Uncle's home.

AFSA ১৯৯০ সাল থেকে চালু আছে। আর্মির হাতে সমস্ত ক্ষমতা অর্পন করা হয়েছে। আর্মি যে কাউকে তুলে নিয়ে যেতে পারে, সিভিলিয়ান বা মিলিট্যান্ট যে কাউকে গুম বা হত্যার জন্য আর্মিকে কোন জবাবদিহি করতে হয়না এই ধারার কারনে । …হাজার হাজার মানুষের গনকবর আছে এখানে বারামোল্লা, উডি এসব জায়গায়। যুবকদের তুলে নিয়ে মেরে ফেলা হয়েছে মিলিট্যান্ট সন্দেহে। গ্রামের পর গ্রাম উজাড় করে দেয়া হয়েছে এভাবে। ৫ আগস্ট, ২০১৯ থেকে নাকি অনেক যুবককে গ্রেফতার করা হয়েছে, যার কোন খবর জানা যাচ্ছেনা। পরশু কারফিউ তুলে নেবার পর এখানকার মানুষ নিজেরাই কারফিউ দিয়েছে, যাকে বলে সিভিল কারফিউ । কেউ দোকান খোলেনি, কেউ কোথাও কাজ করছেনা। ৩৭০ ধারা তুলে নেবার যে সিদ্ধান্ত নেয়া হয়েছে তার বিরোধিতা করে।

The Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) has been in effect since 1990. The army has all the power. The law allows the army to pick up anyone, civilian or militant, and they don’t have to be accountable if people turn up dead or disappear. . . . There are mass graves of thousands in the districts of Uri and Baramulla. It's alleged that suspected militants were picked up and they ended up in those graves. This is the story in a lot of villages in the Kashmir Valley. After the 5th of August many youths have reportedly been arrested, and no one knows where they are. Even though [the government] have lifted the curfew, the people here imposed their own, civil curfew. No one is opening their shops; no one anywhere is working. This is all in protest at the decision taken to revoke Article 370.

PSA ধারা ১৯৭৮ সাল থেকে কার্যকর করা হয়েছে। এর কারনে কোন ধরনের মিটিং, মিছিল নিষিদ্ধ কাশ্মীরে। তবে মিছিল বের হয় এবং ধরপাকড়ও হয়। এবারের অবস্থা সবচেয়ে খারাপ, টেলিফোন, ইন্টারনেট লাইন বন্ধ। বাইরের জগতের সাথে কোন যোগাযোগ নেই। এবার কারফিউ এর আগে পুলিশের কাছ থেকে পাওয়ার নিয়ে নেয়া হয়েছে, পুলিশের অস্ত্র জমা নিয়ে রেখে দেয়া হয়েছে। এয়ারপোর্ট থেকে আসার পথে কোন পুলিশ তো দেখলামও না।

The PSA [Public Safety Act] has been in force since 1978. This banned any kind of gathering or procession in Kashmir. However, people do come out for protests, and mass arrests take place. This time, it’s worse. Telephone, internet lines are down and there is no contact with the outside world. Before the curfew, the army had seized power from the police and took away their weapons. I did not see any police on my way into the city from the airport.

বেশিরভাগ রাজনৈতিক নেতাদের গ্রেফতার করে দিল্লী, আগ্রার জেলে পাঠানো হয়েছে। শোনা গেছে কাশ্মীর আর জম্মুর সব জেল নাকি ভরে গিয়েছে। অবশ্য তা শোনা কথা। কারফিউ শিথিল করার পর থেকে কেউ গাড়ি বের করছেননা কারন পেট্রোল পাওয়া যাচ্ছেনা তাই। বাস চলছেনা। বিকেলে হোসেন আঙ্কেলকে বললাম লেকপাড়ে যাব শহরের পরিস্থিতি দেখতে। আঙ্কেল মানা করলেন। বললেন, ‘কাল যেও। আজ শহর মোটেই ঠান্ডা নয়।’

[The authorities] have arrested many political leaders and sent them to jail in Delhi and Agra. Rumour has it that the jails in Kashmir and Jammu are already full. Even without the curfew in effect, no one is taking their car out. Because gasoline is not available. The buses are not running either. In the afternoon, I ask Hussain Uncle to take me to the lakeside to see the situation in the city. He suggests that I go tomorrow instead: “Today there is trouble in the city.”

কাশ্মীরে কারফিউ চলাকালীন সময়ে আমার দ্বিতীয় দিন। ব্যক্তিগত জীবনে কোন কাজের তাড়া নেই। আর কারফিউ এর কারণে কোথাও যাবারও প্ল্যান নেই। হুসেন আঙ্কেলের দু'টো হাউসবোটের একটিতে নিজেরা থাকেন আর আরেকটি রেখেছেন ট্যুরিস্টদের জন্য। আমি এখন আছি ট্যুরিস্টদের বিশাল হাউসবোটে একা। সব ধরনের ট্যুরিসম বন্ধ এখন কাশ্মীরে। […] নাস্তা করতে করতে হুসেন আঙ্কেলের ছেলে শেহজাদের সাথে কথা হচ্ছিল। গতকাল নাকি শালিমার গার্ডেনের দিকে মিছিল বের হয়েছিল। পরের খবর কেউ জানেনা। কতজন গ্রেফতার, আহত, নিহতের সংখ্যা জানার উপায় নেই। টেলিফোন, ইন্টারনেট বন্ধ।

My second day in Kashmir. I, personally, am in no hurry. Because of the situation, I have no plans to go anywhere. Hussain Uncle lives in one of his two houseboats and keeps the other for tourists, so I am now alone on a huge houseboat. All tours are now closed in Kashmir. . . I talk with his son, Shehzad, during breakfast. Yesterday, a protest rally took place at Shalimar Gardens. Nobody knows what happened after that. There is no way to know how many were arrested, injured, or killed. There is still no telephone, internet.

আগে একবার সরকার অনুমতি দিয়েছিল মিছিল করার ২০০৮ সালে, তখন নাকি সারা শহরের মানুষ পথে নেমে এসেছিল, কন্ট্রোল করা মুশকিল হয়ে গিয়েছিল। তারপর থেকে সরকার আর মিছিলের অনুমতি দেয়না। কাশ্মীরের সাধারণ মানুষ চায় আজাদী। সেটা রাজা হরি সিং এর আমল থেকেই চাইছিল। এখনকার লিবারাল আর কনসারভেটিভ মানসিকতার ভারতীয় জনগণ কি চায় সে বিতর্কে নাই বা গেলাম। কাশ্মীর তো কাশ্মীরীদের তারা কি চায় সেটাই মূল বিষয়।

Once, in 2008, the government allowed people to protest. People from all over the city came out into the streets of Kashmir, which was very hard to control. The government became smarter, and protests rallies are no longer allowed. The common people of Kashmir want azadi (freedom). They have wanted it since the reign of King Hari Singh, before India became independent. I am not going to debate what the mass of Indian citizens want. . . . What Kashmiris want should be the main concern, because they are from this place.

আজকে নাকি রেশন দিচ্ছে। আঙ্কেলের ছোট ছেলে জুনেয়েদ সদরে গিয়ে খবর এনেছে যে আগামীকাল থেকে রেশন দেয়া শুরু হবে। এখন রেশনে শুধু চাল দেয়। আগে আটা, চিনিও দিত। আমি খাবারের সময় বাদ দিয়ে বাকি সময় হাউসবোটের বারান্দায় বসে থাকি। লেক থেকে জীবনযাত্রা স্বাভাবিক বলেই মনে হয়। যে যার কাজ করতে নৌকা বেয়ে যাওয়া আসা করছে। কারফিউ এর সময় এখানকার নারীদের করার কিছুই থাকেনা। এবার তো ইন্টারনেটও বন্ধ করে দেয়া হয়েছে। টেলিভিশন দেখা ছাড়া মনোরঞ্জনের কোন মাধ্যম এখন নেই।

They have started to ration food distribution again. Uncle’s youngest son, Junaid, went to the centre of the town and learnt that from tomorrow they will start the distribution of rations. They are providing only rice now. Earlier they used to distribute flour and sugar as well. I spend the rest of the day sitting on the porch of the houseboat. Life on the Dal lake seems to be normal. People are going to their usual work or other places on small boats. During the curfew, the women here have nothing to do, especially as mobile phone and internet service have also been shut down. Except for TV, there is no option for entertainment.

বিকালে আমি বের হলাম, আঙ্কেল জুনেয়েদকে আমার সাথে পাঠিয়ে দিল। তীরে নেমে হাঁটলাম শহর অবধি। বোলভার্ড রোড মানে ডাল লেক ঘেসা রাস্তাটায় শুধু অল্প কয়েকজন আর্মি দেখলাম। এরপর প্রতি ১০ মিটার পর পর একজন সেনা সদস্য দাঁড়িয়ে আছে। প্রায় সব সরকারী অফিসের সামনে কাঁটাতারের বেড়া দেয়া। আজ দেখি পথে বেশ কিছু গাড়ি, মোটর বাইক চলছে। বোলভার্ড রোডে স্থানীয় মানুষজন এসেছে ঘুরেফিরে বেড়াতে। সাধারণত বিকেলে শ্রীনগর শহর উপচে পড়ে এখানে। পাবলিক ট্রান্সপোর্ট সব বন্ধ। শুধু জম্মু যাবার জন্য বাস স্ট্যান্ডে কয়েকটা শেয়ার ট্যাক্সি দাঁড়িয়ে রয়েছে। এখন জম্মু বাদে অন্য সব রুটের রাস্তা বন্ধ।

In the afternoon I go out, and Uncle sends his son Junaid with me. From the boat, I step on to land and walk along the lakeside. I see some army men patrolling the Boulevard Road. After that, every 10 meters there is an army officer standing. Barbed-wire fences have been placed in front of almost all public buildings. Today I saw several cars and motorbikes on the street. I saw some local people strolling on Boulevard Road. Usually, many people from Srinagar flock here in the afternoon. . . . Public transport is still shut down. A few shared taxis are waiting at the bus stand to take people to Jammu. All roads except those towards Jammu are closed.

রাস্তাঘাটে ছবি তোলা নিষেধ, সেনা সদস্যদের তো একেবারেই না। শুধু অল্প কয়েকজন সাংবাদিক ছবি তোলার অনুমতি পেয়েছেন। আমি একজন ভ্রামণিক। কারফিউ চলাকালীন সময়ে ভ্রমণ করতে এসেছি শুনলে সাথে সাথে পাঠিয়ে দেবে বা উগ্রবাদী সন্দেহে গ্রেফতার করবে। গ্রেফতারের পর সাধারণত সে মানুষের আর কোন খবর পাওয়া যায়না। অনেকটা সময় বাইরে থেকে ফের নৌকা চেপে হাউসবোটে ফিরলাম। ফেরার পর হউসেন আঙ্কেল জানালেন ডাউনটাউনে নাকি টিয়ারগ্যাস ছেড়েছে। আওয়াজ শোনা গেছে। মাগরেবের নামাজের পর মসজিদে মসজিদে সমানে দরুদ পড়া শুরু হয়েছে। দোয়া পড়া ছাড়া আর কিছু করারও নেই। ভালো বা মন্দ যে কোন শব্দ মসজিদ থেকে বের হলে মসজিদে উপস্থিত সবাইকে গ্রেফতার করে নিয়ে যায়। আর মসজিদের ভেতর কি হচ্ছে তা জানার জন্যও সেনাবাহিনীর গুপ্তচর আছে। সব বড় মসজিদ বন্ধ করে দেয়া হয়েছে কারফিউ ঘোষণা দেবার সাথে সাথে।

Photography is prohibited on the street and there is an even stricter ban against photographing army personnel. Only a few journalists have permission to take pictures. I am a visitor and if they find out that I came here despite knowing about the curfew, I suspect they will send me back immediately. They could even book me on suspicion of extremism—and we know that after an arrest, there is usually no further news of the detainee. After spending a substantial time in the city, I return to the houseboat. Hussain Uncle tells me that there was trouble in downtown. He heard the sound of teargas shells. After the Maghreb prayers came the loud sound of prayers from the mosque. There is nothing else to do besides pray. On hearing that any words, positive or negative, are uttered in the mosque besides prayers, the army comes to arrest people. Ther are army spies inside the mosque listening to hear what’s going on. All the big mosques were closed after the announcement of curfew.

Editor's note: The Indian government continues to maintain that the situation in Kashmir is normal. Restrictions have been re-imposed in parts of Kashmir.