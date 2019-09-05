Global Voices is seeking a Finance & Administrative manager

Global Voices (GV) is seeking a Finance & Administrative manager.

We are a global, virtual, nonprofit organization (read about our Mission here) with no office or physical headquarters, so there is no geographic requirement associated with this position. Candidates must be comfortable setting their own schedules and working in a wholly virtual environment.

The Finance & Admin manager is responsible for the overall direction of Global Voices’ financial, administrative and human resources work. Responsibilities include strategic analysis and oversight of financial and administrative systems, legal standards, contracts and forms, other relevant processes, and participation in strategic planning for the health of the organization. The Finance & Admin manager is responsible for finance and administration for both Stichting Global Voices (SGV), a Dutch nonprofit, and Friends of Global Voices (FGV), a US 501(c)3.

The job involves the following:

Financial Management

Managing external accounting firm to ensure timelines and accuracy of financial entries.

Reviewing and ensuring application of appropriate internal controls and financial procedures.

Overseeing financial and accounting systems, processes, tools, and control systems.

Overseeing the month-end close process and financial statements for SGV, and quarterly close process and financial statements for FGV.

Ensuring timeliness and accuracy of financial reporting data for funders, management, and board of directors.

Ensuring provision of quarterly financial projections to management and board of directors.

Overseeing preparation of annual FGV 990.

Overseeing annual SGV audit.

Providing oversight and maintenance of organizational chart of accounts, class list, and customer list.

Managing banking relationships.

Ensuring compliance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and requirements of a US 501(c)3 organization.

Accounts Receivable

Coding all receivables to ensure accurate entry into accounting software.

Preparing and sending customer invoices.

Ensuring timely receipt of receivables; maintaining and reviewing A/R aging report.

Accounts Payable

Coding invoices, expense reports, and other payables to ensure accurate entry into accounting software.

Handling vendor correspondence.

Ensuring accuracy and maintenance of supporting documentation.

Preparing wire transfers and payments through organizational payment platforms.

Reconciling various accounts by identifying errors in posting or omissions.

Receiving, researching and resolving internal and external inquiries concerning account status, including communication of resolution discrepancies to appropriate persons.

Grant and Budget Management

Developing annual SGV organizational budget.

Working with department heads to set up and maintain department budgets.

Working with core staff and management to draft proposal budgets.

Overseeing grant and project budgets, including monthly budget to actual and forecasting over the life of the grant.

Ensuring compliance with funder terms and maintenance of supporting documentation.

Overseeing financial reporting to funders, ensuring timely and accurate submissions.

Maintaining grantor reporting calendar.

Overseeing contract and financial management with fiscal sponsor organizations.

Contract Management

Drafting contracts for all GV contractors and process through GV signature platform.

Drafting contracts for SGV and FGV fiscal sponsorship organizations and process through GV signature platform.

Ensuring contract templates, including appendices, are reviewed and updated annually.

Administration

Maintaining and update legal and regulatory files.

Overseeing insurance coverage and annual renewals.

Designing and update document and budget templates and forms.

Drafting quarterly board books.

Other duties as assigned.

To apply:

Submit a résumé and a cover letter in English that highlights your work and explains why you would be a good fit for Global Voices to jobs@globalvoices.org. Please include your name and “Finance & Admin Manager” in the subject line. The application deadline is 11:59pm EST (GMT -4) on September 19, 2019.

We strongly welcome candidates from outside North America and Western Europe and encourage people currently contributing to the Global Voices project to apply.