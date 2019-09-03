Global Voices is seeking a part-time editor for Spanish-speaking Latin America

Global Voices (GV) is seeking a part-time bilingual Spanish/English editor for its coverage of Spanish-speaking Latin American countries.

Are you a writer and editor with a deep understanding of and curiosity about all facets of Spanish-speaking Latin American societies? Are you excited about shaping ideas into stories, social media posts, and other editorial outputs in collaboration with a diverse community?

If you answered Yes to the questions above, you might consider applying for the position of editor for Spanish-speaking Latin America.

The editor will be responsible both for editing stories written by Global Voices’ volunteer contributors, and for writing stories. GV stories focus on topics such as internet culture, freedom of speech online, technology and digital rights, human rights, diversity and representation, and language diversity.

The editor will also work with a diverse community of contributors who write stories, or share ideas for stories, and who set the editorial agenda for the region—proposing ideas, sharing knowledge, and providing leads.

The editor will:

• Closely follow alternative sources of information in the region, including citizen media, citizen-created content, content from leading opinion-makers at the crossroads of technology and information, and other news and stories in Spanish-speaking Latin America

• Write articles about the region in collaboration with the regional team

• Facilitate weekly virtual editorial meetings to collect and develop ideas and leads about happenings in the region

• Provide input during the pitching process to determine courses of action for ideas and leads (stories, social media posts, etc.)

• Edit and publish final versions of articles in both Spanish and English

• Work closely with media partners to select and repackage stories adapting for a global audience, and promote and republish Global Voices stories on partner sites

• Stay engaged with the Global Voices newsroom and larger community to participate in cross-regional projects

• Work in accordance with Global Voices community and editorial guidelines, mission and culture

Successful candidates for the position will:

Be a native Spanish speaker with strong editing skills in Spanish

Have strong fluency and good communication and editing skills in English

Have proven news-sourcing and news-writing ability

Be able to write sensitively and knowledgeably about local issues for a global audience

Have a sound grasp of issues relating to countries in Latin America, and sound editorial judgment on regional issues

Have a thorough understanding of citizen media, mainstream media, local press and social media dynamics in the region, including a knowledge of the credible social media and citizen voices in the region

Understand digital rights, freedom of speech, and activism-related issues and dynamics in the region

Have skill and experience with team leadership, community management and teamwork

Be comfortable to work with others in a loosely structured, wholly virtual work environment

Have high computer literacy

Have reliable access to a broadband internet connection

Be available for GV work 15-20 hours a week

Be able to demonstrate a strong commitment to Global Voices's mission and values.

Global Voices is a global, virtual organization supported by the paid and volunteer efforts of people on every continent. The engine of the Global Voices newsroom is a team of part-time editors who work with volunteer authors around the world to highlight stories and perspectives that are underrepresented in international mainstream media.

There is no geographic requirement associated with this position; Global Voices has no office or physical headquarters. Candidates must be comfortable setting their own schedules and working in a wholly virtual environment, and be prepared to do some international travel. The person selected for this position will report to the Global Voices Managing Director.

We strongly welcome candidates from outside North America and Western Europe and encourage people currently contributing to the Global Voices project to apply.

The position is half-time, and is treated as a freelance contract.

To apply:

Submit a résumé and a cover letter in English that highlights your work and explains why you would be a great fit for Global Voices to jobs@globalvoices.org. Please include your name and “Latin American Editor” in the subject line. The application deadline is 11:59pm EST (GMT -4) on September 21, 2019.