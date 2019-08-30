Hong Kong police conducts massive and unprecedented arrest of leading anti-extradition activists

Anti-extradition protests have been going on for more than two months in Hong Kong, and there are no signs they will stop in the foreseeable future given a crucial political calendar unfolding in the coming weeks.

As the People's Republic of China is getting ready to celebrate a major event, the 70th anniversary of its foundation on October 1, political pressure to restore order in Hong Kong is mounting. Against such background, Hong Kong government has shifted its protest crackdown tactics from arresting demonstrators on protest sites to arresting a wider network of pro-democracy activists and leaders. So far, more than 900 protesters have been arrested since early June when the anti-extradition campaign turned into massive demonstrations and clashes on the streets.

Police crackdown of protests and massive arrests have failed to deter protesters from taking disruptive acts. Almost everyday, there are smaller scale protests and assemblies taking place in districts. Very often, those peaceful gatherings end up in clashes with the police force. Since June 12, tear gas, rubber bullets and bean bags rounds have become a regular feature of weekend marches.

Proposal to activate Emergency Regulation Ordinance

While the majority of arrested protesters are not affiliated with any political groups, Beijing and Hong Kong government believe that the anti-government protests have been manipulated by foreign and local political forces. For example, after the peaceful human chain demonstration of “The Hong Kong Way” on August 24, Beijing party-affiliated mouthpiece denounced the symbolic action as ‘a poisonous path to Hong Kong independence’ and demanded a throughout crackdown on pro-independent forces.

Three days later, on August 27, Chief Executive Carrie Lam who previously claimed that she wanted to resolve the political crisis through dialogue, stated that she could not accept the protesters’ demands and would not rule out the possibility of activating the Emergency Regulation Ordinance. This law could empower the government and police authority to arrest suspects, extend detention, control transportation, appropriate and search private properties, impose censorship, and interrupt communication including blocking websites among other measures.

The proposal was discussed among government top officials in preparation for another upcoming massive protest on August 31 – which marks the fifth anniversary of the decision of the steering committee of the National People Congress to impose a political screening mechanism of candidates for Hong Kong universal suffrage of the Chief Executive in 2014.

A key organization for hosting massive anti-extradition rally since March, the Civic Human Right Front (CHRF) has applied for a police permit to hold a rally demanding the withdrawal of NPC's election framework, the complete withdrawal of the extradition bill, an independent inquiry into the anti-extradition saga. Those demands are shared by most protesters. Yet the police has rejected the application on August 28. This means the rally would be illegal and would very likely end up in city-wide violent clashes and chaos, as the police force has the authority to arrest anyone who shows up in the rally.

Ahead of the massive “illegal protest”, two activists were physically assaulted by members of the triads and at least seven pro-democracy activists were arrested off the protest sites.

Attacks and arrests of pro-democracy activists

On August 29, two protest organizers were attacked by people who most likely belong to Hong Kong triads. Jimmy Sham, convenor of CHRF was attacked by two masked men with a knife and a baseball bat. While Sham escaped the sudden attack, his companion was hit by the baseball bat several times and hospitalized. Prior to the attack, several dozen people had organised a protest outside the office of a member organization of the CHRF to condemn the organisation over its involvement in the recent unrest. Sham confronted them verbally on the spot.

Chung Kin Ping, applicant of Yuen Long march on July 27, was also attacked by four men with metal rods and umbrellas at around 4pm. Chung was then hospitalized.

Between August 29 and 30, at least 7 pro-democracy activists have been arrested.

Andy Chan, the leader of the banned pro-independence Hong Kong National Party, was detained at night whilst trying to board a flight to Japan. The police told the press that Chan was arrested on suspicion of rioting and assaulting a police officer.

On August 30, pro-democracy student activists Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow of Demosisto were arrested and detained for inciting, organising and participating in an unauthorised assembly outside Wan Chai police headquarters on June 21. Wong was pushed into a private vehicle on his way to a subway station at 7.30am and escorted to the Wan Chai police headquarters in downtown Hong Kong. Chow was arrested at her home in Tai Po. Both are on bail but have to observe a curfew between 11pm and 7am, and report to the police twice a week.

Demosisto Chairman Ivan Lam was also charged with inciting an unauthorised assembly. Yet Lam has been away from Hong Kong since August 28.

Althea Suen, a former president of the University of Hong Kong’s student union, was arrested on the same day on suspicion of conspiracy to destroy or damage property under the Crimes Ordinance, as well as “entering or remaining in precincts of Chamber” under the Legislative Council (Powers and Privileges) Ordinance on July 1.

The arrest list on August 30 also included Sha Tin district councilor Rick Hui Yi-yu and lawmaker Cheng Chung-tai.

On social media, people were outraged by this massive arrest. However, many underline that such fear tactic is ineffective as the protests are mobilized in a leaderless decentralized manner. @Lam Ching's Tweet has reflected the common sentiment among pro-democracy citizens:

對於大搜捕，我只係可以話：「You can’t kill us all」 無論拉邊個拉幾多個人，我都一定會企出黎，夠膽你咪拉哂200萬人。 — 林澄 Lam Cing (@LamCing44) August 30, 2019

Concerning the big arrest, all I can say is “You can't kill us all”. No matter how many you have arrested, I will continue to come out. See if you have the balls to arrest 2 million people.

In response to the police action, a number of pan-democratic lawmakers slammed the arrest as fear tactics and vowed to stand with people during the August 31 rally.