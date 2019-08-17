Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

In Pakistan, uphill battle for women who report sexual harassment

Last month, three men have been arrested for indecent exposure
Posted 17 August 2019 1:30 GMT
Image by Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Alpha Stock Images

Image by Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Alpha Stock Images.

On paper, the Pakistani law that criminalizes sexual harassment is a step towards protecting women’s rights; however, the extent to which that law is enforced can be an entirely different story. If a woman decides to make a formal complaint, she can face an uphill battle in the form of drawn-out legal processes, social stigma, and indifference as some of these behaviors are normalized.

Despite these obstacles, a recent spat of indecent exposure cases has ended in arrests as uploaded social media evidence led the police to the perpetrators.

In August, Tasina Parwaiz from Lahore recorded and posted a video to Twitter of a man sitting on his motorbike and masturbating on the side of the road. The Punjab police were tagged in the post and within hours the accused was arrested under the watch of Superintendent of Police (SP) Ahsan Saifullah. He also tweeted about the arrest:

Some weeks back a similar case was reported on Twitter with photos of the culprit attached:

This person was also arrested by SP Ahsan Saifullah:

In another incident a CCTV camera in an area of Dera Ghazi Khan caught a man groping a woman walking in the street; the Police also arrested the perpetrator.

Victims face social pressure and public backlash

In Pakistan, behaviors such as these are often normalized and people are not afraid of being reported due to the lengthy legal issues involved. They are also not concerned with the disgrace attached it. Although Tasina Parwaiz got a lot of support on Twitter, she had to delete her account after receiving hate speech from online trolls for recording the video.

Some even used the phrase, “Mera Jism Meri Merzi” (My Body My Wish), a slogan seen during 2018 Aurat March (Women March), to justify the harasser’s behavior.

Despite law, harassment a silent epidemic

According to law, under Section 509 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) “Insulting the modesty of women or sexually harassing them,” is a crime. Perpetrators of this crime may be punished with imprisonment of up to three years or fine up to Rs 500,000 (US$ 3,120) or both.”

In an interview with Global Voices, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ahsan Saifullah, who arrested the perpetrator in the Parwaiz case, said:

This is the first time arrests have been made (in such a case) but that does not mean such incidents have not been happening, unfortunately, street harassment and sexual harassment is part of our society. The only difference is, (this time) it was recorded and reported.

He further said:

The ‘Me Too’ campaign has played a huge role in creating awareness in ladies. Earlier women stayed silent when they were harassed or sexually violated, but today things are changing as there is proof due to cell phone cameras.

After Parwaiz took to Twitter to publically denounce the act of public exposure, many other women shared similar stories about how sexual harassment has affected their lives:

Sana, a teacher in Lahore, spoke to Global Voices and shared her experience:

A rickshaw driver used to stand at the bus stop where she took her bus and would take out his private part as she went by. This kept happening for weeks and when I complained to my family I was asked to quit the job, as this is the norm in most families.

Jannat Fazal, program manager, and psychologist at Digital Rights Foundation spoke to Global Voices:

These incidents have a lasting effect on victims, as their personal space is violated, they feel vulnerable and helpless, and they usually find no support or redressal against these perverse acts because of how our system is rigged against the victims.

Exhibitionism is a type of mental health disorder where a person feels the urge to expose their genitals to nonconsenting adults, but we cannot attribute this behavior to this mental health condition altogether, many times people indulge in such acts because they derive pleasure from making others uncomfortable and also because of the lack of adequate reporting mechanisms to curb it. Even if anyone is suffering from this condition this act still needs to be reported and individuals need to be taught ways to better cope with their sexual urges instead.

While women in Pakistan are far from reporting or following up on all harassment incidents, these cases are the beginning of a new trend.

Creative Commons License
Written byR Umaima Ahmed

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent South Asia Stories

More »

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site