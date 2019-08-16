Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Apprehension rises over the abduction of a Nigerian government critic

Was Abubakar Idris Dadiyata kidnapped or arrested?
Posted 16 August 2019 7:12 GMT

Abubakar Idris popularly called Dadiyata. Image used with permission from The SignalNg

Nigerian government critic Abubakar Idris, popularly known as Dadiyata, was abducted from his home in the Barnawa neighbourhood of Kaduna in northwestern Nigeria on August 1.

The Abuja-based online newspaper Premium Times reported that Dadiyata was forcefully taken by abductors at about 1:00 am as he arrived at his home. “As he was about to lock the gate, two men accosted him and took him away in his car,” Dadiyata's wife told the newspaper.

Dadiyata, a lecturer at the Federal University Dutsinma, Katsina State, is a fierce critic of Kano State Governor Umar Ganduje, and a supporter of former governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. Dadiyata often spars with Ganduje's supporters on social media.

Once political allies, Ganduje and Kwankwaso became bitter rivals after Ganduje took office in 2015. Ganduje served as deputy governor under Kwankwaso from 2011 to 2015, when both men were members of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC). On assuming office in 2015, however, Ganduje fell out with his former boss. Kwankwaso defected to the opposition party Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). During the 2019 elections Kwankwaso supported Ganduje's rival, Abba Kabir of the PDP.

Since 2015, relations between Ganduje and Kwankwaso have been openly acrimonious, with their supporters pitched on either side of a battle for political supremacy.

Read more: Recent troubles rock the historical Kano Kingdom in northern Nigeria

Kidnapping, or arrest?

Confusion is still raging as to whether Dadiyata was kidnapped or arrested. The police stated on August 2 that they were “making efforts to apprehend the fleeing suspected criminals” and rescue Dadiyata.

With freedom of expression under threat in the country, some fear that Dadiyata disappearance is linked to his criticisms of the APC government in Kano State.

Read more: Nigerian activist arrested for calling for a nationwide #RevolutionNow protest movement

The opposition PDP described Dadiyata’s abduction as an “apparent desperation to intimidate, suppress and silence public opinion and free speech in Nigeria as well as to further entrench a siege mentality on our citizenry.” The opposition party further accused the Department of State Services (DSS), a unit of Nigeria’s state security service, of being responsible for the abduction, which the DSS has denied.

Where is Dadiyata?

Online, Nigerians expressed concern over Dadiyata's disappearance.

Senator and human rights defender Shehu Sani commented that the “demarcation lines between arrests and abductions is becoming blurred” in Nigeria:

Chuba Ugwu, a friend of Dadiyata, tweeted that he is holding the government responsible for the incident:

Others are praying for Dadiyata and his family:

With no news about Dadiyata two weeks after the after abduction, some citizens have staged protests, demanding that the government take action:

Opposition politician Ndi Kato aptly captured the apprehension over Dadiyata's disappearance:

Creative Commons License
Written byNwachukwu Egbunike

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Sub-Saharan Africa Stories

More »

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site