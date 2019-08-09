The breathtaking beauty of the Caribbean showcased on Instagram

The Caribbean is one of the most beautiful travel destinations in the world — and although the region is often viewed as a monolith (sun, sea, sand) by outsiders, each territory, right across the archipelago, boasts unique landscapes, flora and fauna, festivals and culture.
With the effects of the climate crisis posing threats to the whole world (and quite specifically, island nations), it becomes even more important for the Caribbean to link tourism, which is important to many regional economies, with environmental awareness.
The Instagram account of MEP Caribbean Publishers, the publishing house that produces Caribbean Beat — as well as other travel-focused publications like Discover Trinidad and Tobago — have been doing a good job of highlighting the beauty of the region in an effort to promote responsible, sustainable tourism.
Their IG feed often features amazing (and little known) spots that will take your breath away…
Aerials
Commissioned by the Stollmeyer family and designed in a style said to be based on a wing of Balmoral Castle. It was original named Killarney, and remained the property of the Stollmeyer family until the 1970s. It eventually found its way to government ownership in 1979. Photo by Caristock, as published in Discover Trinidad & Tobago (discovertnt.com) #trinidad #trinidadandtobago #travel #guide #mobilemag #Caribbean #travelguide #builtheritage #heritage #castles #stollmeyerscastle #stollmeyer #killarney #queensparksavannah #magnificentseven #nationalheritage #ttunseen #ilivewhereyouvacation #discovertnt
A mosaic of greens and blues seen from high above, Barbuda’s Codrington Lagoon is a natural gem, home to mangrove forests and seabird colonies. Photo: André Phillip in our #25thanniversary issue of #caribbeanbeat #mangrove #barbuda #codringtonlagoon #seabird #antiguabarbuda #aerialphotography #travelguide #destinationguide #ilivewhereyouvacation #travelphotography #magazine #inflightmagazine #caribbeanbeat #caribbeanbeatmagazine
The unexpected
Rough dirt roads cross the sparsely populated landscape of the #Pakaraimas. The spectacular Pakaraima Mountains, near Guyana’s border with Brazil and Venezuela, are a landscape of dramatic table-top mountains, rolling valleys, and remote villages. It’s not an easy part of the world for outsiders to visit. But the annual Pakaraima Mountain Safari attracts visitors hungry for adventure. Photo by Nikhil Ramkarran, as published in Caribbean Beat. #magazine #inflight #airlines #travel #publishing #caribbean #caribbeanbeat #guyana #25thanniversary @iflycaribbean #PakaraimaMountains #PakaraimaMountainSafari #Adventure #safari #caribbeanbeatmagazine
In 1954, when Iris Bannochie began planting a six-acre garden on family property near Bathsheba, no one could have guessed it would become one of the Caribbean’s horticultural treasures. Named for the heroine of Ancient Greek myth, and now owned by the National Trust of Barbados, Andromeda Gardens is a lush retreat perched on a hillside above the island’s dramatic east coast, with a collection of over six hundred tropical plants. Photo © Andre Donawa Photography #caribbeanbeatmagazine #caribbeanbeat #barbados #islandlife #caribbeanlife #aroundtheworldpix #instatravel #wishyouwerehere #botanicalgardens
In what was once a Capuchin pilgrimage church of the same name in Siparia — a town settled by the first Spanish colonists — stands a dark-skinned statue of the Virgin Mary as La Divina Pastora (the Divine Shepherdess). But this is not her only name, and Catholics are not the only ones who celebrate her. She is the Black Madonna. Siparee or Supari Mai (mother of Siparia). Kali. Durga. Lakshmi. The Patron Saint of Siparia. The Miracle Mother. Many miracles have been attributed to her by ardent devotees. For her feast day (the third Sunday after Easter), the “Miracle Mother” is decorated by Catholics with flowers, dressed in white, and processed through the streets, followed by celebrations open to all. On the Thursday night (Holy or Maundy Thursday) and Good Friday before Easter, Hindu pilgrims visit the church with acts of devotion — offerings of oil, rice, jewellery, rice, flowers, and the giving of alms to the needy — and recognising her most of all as “mother”. Dr Noor Kumar Mahabir has observed that in recent times, a Kali-Mai Hindu poojari has occupied the church grounds, who collects donations from worshippers to perform jharying, or protecting the celebrant from illness or calamity. As such, Holy Thursday and Good Friday mark the start of weeks of veneration by both Hindus and Catholics, celebrating the festivals of Siparee Mai and La Divina Pastora. Globally, this unique cross-cultural celebration makes Trinidad one of the only countries in the world with active veneration of Black Madonna/Virgin statues. Have a blessed and beautiful day and weekend! Photo: Ariann Thompson/MEP Publishers #discovertnt #festivals #siparia #capuchin #sipareemai #suparimai #ladivinapastora #thedivineshepherdess #hindu #romancatholic #catholic #goodfriday #maundythursday #holythursday #blackmadonna #blackvirgin #veneration #madonnamurti #multicultural #ttunseen #trinidad #trinidadandtobago
Each Easter in Tobago, the village of Buccoo hosts the Family Day and Goat & Crab Races. The animals hurtle down a special 110m (160ft) track to the finish line, hustled on by barefoot “jockeys” who sprint behind their charges, holding the colourfully attired goats on long ropes, and the crabs on short strings. The showdown happens each Easter Monday and Tuesday at Mt Pleasant, as well as Buccoo (the main location). There’s a repeat later in the year at the Heritage Festival. Alpines, Toggenburgs and Saanens are the types of goats raced each year. To prepare for the events, they are given special diets (oats, vitamins, pigeon peas for iron) and months of training; stamina is built by taking the goats swimming. Photo: Edison Boodoosingh, as published in Discover Trinidad & Tobago. @visittobago @gotrinbago #discovertnt #trinidadandtobago #tobago #travel #guide #Caribbean #travelguide #animalonearth #animal_beauty #nature_brilliance #ilivewhereyouvacation #easter #traditions #eastermonday #eastertuesday #goatracing #crabracing #goats #crabs #islandlife #festivals #familyday #buccoo #mtpleasant #Alpines #Toggenburgs #Saanens
Fauna
Green parrots in flight. Photo by Chris Anderson, as published in Discover Trinidad & Tobago (discovertnt.com) #trinidad #trinidadandtobago #travel #guide #mobilemag #Caribbean #travelphotography #travelguide #wildlifetrinidad #naturelovers #wildlife #wildlifephotography #wild_animalsgram #animalonearth #wildlifeaddicts #birds #birdwatching #animal_beauty #nature_brilliance #trinidadbiodiversity #ttunseen #ilivewhereyouvacation @gotrinbago #discovertnt
If you've never been turtle-watching, the season is now in full swing. It is a truly humbling and inspiring experience. Here, a giant leatherback turtle makes its way to the sea from Grande Riviere beach at dawn. Photo: Stephen Jay Photography, as published in Discover Trinidad & Tobago magazine #trinidad #trinidadandtobago #travel #guide #mobilemag #Caribbean #travelphotography #travelguide #wildlifetrinidad #naturelovers #wildlife #wildlifephotography #wild_animalsgram #animalonearth #wildlifeaddicts #animal_beauty #nature_brilliance #trinidadbiodiversity #leatherbacks #leatherbackturtles #turtles #endangeredspecies #beaches #ttunseen #ilivewhereyouvacation @gotrinbago #discovertnt
Water
A leisurely drift down the picturesque White River is a standard in the itineraries of most visitors to Ocho Rios on Jamaica’s north coast — and you’ll understand exactly why, after you’ve floated through bamboo groves and perhaps taken a bracing dip, encouraged by your chatty guide. Photo © LBSIMMS Photography/Shutterstock.com #wishyouwerehere #caribbeanbeatmagazine #caribbeanbeat #islandlife #Caribbean #ilivewhereyouvacation #caribbeanlife #instatravel #naturegram #igtravel #landscape_captures #ig_landscape #global_hotshotz #photooftheday #jamaica #ochorios #instago #exploremore #beautifulplaces #travelgram
Ireng River, Guyana: the smooth, dark waters of the Ireng flow from the Pakaraima Mountains down through the great savannahs of Guyana and Brazil, forming the boundary between the two countries. Eventually it joins Brazil’s Rio Branco, which in turn flows into the Rio Negro, one of the main tributaries of the Amazon. Photo © Pete Oxford #caribbeanbeat #caribbeanbeatmagazine #wishyouwerehere #caribbean #caribbeanlife #islandlife #nature_brilliance #naturelovers #ecoadventure #adventure #guyana #amazonriver #irengriver #riobanco #brazil #pakaraima #pakaraimamountains
On Trinidad’s east coast, Tabateau Point protects Balandra Bay from the swells of the Atlantic, creating an anchorage for small fishing boats and a sheltered beach popular on weekends but often nearly deserted on weekdays. Photo © Caristock.com #discovertnt #caribbeanbeat #caribbeanbeatmagazine #wishyouwerehere #dronesdaily #balandra #saltlife #islandlife #dronefly #dronelife #beach #beachday #trinidad #trinidadandtobago #Caribbean #travelphotography #ilivewhereyouvacation #beaches #eastcoast #beachvibe #visitTrinidad #seascape #dronephoto #dronephotography #dronestagram #aerialphotography #caribbeanlife #aroundtheworldpix #instatravel #dronefly #ttunseen