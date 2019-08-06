Indian government abolishes Kashmir's special status, announces bifurcation

During the lead-up to the decision, internet shutdowns were reported. The government has flown tens of thousands of armed force personnel into Kashmir, fearing a repeat of the February 2019 suicide attack in Pulwama, which killed more than 40 Indian soldiers, ahead of India and Pakistan's Independence day celebrations in August.

Meanwhile, local Kashmiris, who have borne the brunt of incarcerations, mass rapes of Kunan Poshpora and injuries through pellet guns for seeking a referendum as mandated by United Nations, are being subjected to curfews and internet shutdowns since August 5. According to tracker internetshutdowns.in this is the 51st internet shutdown in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019.

Before the decision, India placed prominent politicians under house arrest and deployed thousands of armed force officials which some locals called the start of a long night for Kashmir.

Seven decades of dispute:

The valley of Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since independence in 1947. For the last thirty years, Indian-administered Kashmir has faced an insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives. Modi's BJP had in its election manifesto promised to repeal Article 370, but only after consultations with all stakeholders. But experts have pointed out that Article 370 had been continuously violated during Modi's second term.

India and Pakistan have fought five wars over Kashmir. India's neighbour Pakistan, also a stakeholder in the Kashmir issue, has asked New Delhi to reverse its August 5 decision.

Wajahat Habibullah, a former senior bureaucrat in Jammu and Kashmir, has told Indian news agencies:

“This is a completely regressive step. You are reducing the power of the people…if you are making it (J-K) a UT, then it comes under the direct rule of the Union government. I think particularly at this time when the state is in the grip of unrest, it is an unwise decision. How? How does it change the border? How does it change anything? Does it change the borders at all or increase the deployment of forces? How will it change anything, it makes it worse.”

Meanwhile, India's opposition led by the Indian National Congress staged a walkout of the parliament on Monday. Leaders from local political outfit Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, along with Congress leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, protested against the government's move terming it a “catastrophic step.”

The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti tweeted:

The overwhelming mandate that Modi ji got had given us hope that like a statesman he too would tread the path taken by Vajpayee ji & reach out to people of J&K. What an utter betrayal of trust. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) 5 August 2019

Thankful to CPI(M) for speaking up. By spinning stories about a possible attack on Amarnath Yatra, GOI pulled wool over the eyes of Kashmiris. Flagrant violation in the most cowardly manner possible. Shameful https://t.co/Q30fHpMbuj — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) 5 August 2019

Lawyer Prashant Bhushan said:

Bifurcation of J&K requires consent of the elected assembly of the State. Also any amendment thru 370 to the subjects the Union can deal with in J&K, also requires consent of the J&K assembly. Can't be done by just President or Governor's consent. Unconstitutional — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) 5 August 2019

Journalist Aditya Menon questioned the move:

Accession of Kashmir to India was conditional to Article 370 and Section 35a. Now that govt wants to do away with it, does it mean accession is now null and void? — Aditya Menon (@AdityaMenon22) 5 August 2019

Journalist Priya Ramani wrote: