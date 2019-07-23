Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Life in Panghsang, a Chinese enclave in Myanmar's Wa region

Posted 23 July 2019 6:57 GMT

An aerial view of Panghsang. Photo and caption by Myo Min Soe / The Irrawaddy

This article by Myo Min Soe is from The Irrawaddy, an independent news website in Myanmar, and is republished on Global Voices as part of a content-sharing agreement.

Nestled in the hills of eastern Shan State near the China-Myanmar border, Panghsang is the capital of the Wa Region, a self-administered area approved by Myanmar’s Constitution. It is home to Myanmar’s largest and most well-equipped ethnic armed group, the United Wa State Army (UWSA), with an estimated 30,000 troops and 10,000 auxiliary members, according to Myanmar Peace Monitor.

In April, the army celebrated the 30th anniversary of its foundation in Panghsang, with columns of troops parading in the city square. Founded in 1989, the UWSA signed a ceasefire with Myanmar’s then-military government—the State Law and Order Restoration Council—in the same year after splitting from the Communist Party of Burma. It also founded the United Wa State Party and the Wa State People’s Government while pressing the Union government to recognize their region as a state of Myanmar.

Despite its location on the Myanmar side of the border, on a stroll around town, you may believe you’re in China. On the streets of Panghsang, most people communicate in Mandarin. Chinese characters, along with Myanmar and Wa translations are emblazoned on shopfronts. Yuan is the currency of choice here. For good cell phone signal, you’d better connect with a Chinese network. Street signs are written in Myanmar and Chinese. Stores are stocked with goods imported from China.

The most palpable thing about Panghsang, however, is its development. Contrary to its surrounding rugged mountainous areas, SUVs whoosh past on wide and well-paved roads. The electricity supply is uninterrupted and high-rise constructions are mushrooming. Police vans do occasional patrols. For all their reliance on the opium crop in the past, Wa leadership is trying to shed the bitter, bygone days, claiming that drug elimination is now their priority and they are working with opium-substitute crops like rubber and tea. All outsiders need approval from both Myanmar and Wa authorities to visit the region.

Here are some photos from Panghsang:

A tea plantation in Mai Mao. Photo and caption by Myo Min Soe / The Irrawaddy

A supermarket in downtown Panghsang. Photo and caption by Myo Min Soe / The Irrawaddy

Trading in Yuan, the currency of choice in Panghsang. Photo and caption by Myo Min Soe / The Irrawaddy

A street scene in downtown Panghsang. Photo and caption by Myo Min Soe / The Irrawaddy

A UWSA soldier on guard. Photo and caption by Myo Min Soe / The Irrawaddy

A border gate to Wa region seen from Yunnan side. Photo and caption by Myo Min Soe / The Irrawaddy

A border gate to China’s Yunnan province. Photo and caption by Myo Min Soe / The Irrawaddy

The Panghsang skyline. Photo and caption by Myo Min Soe / The Irrawaddy

Creative Commons License
Written byThe Irrawaddy

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent East Asia Stories

More »

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site