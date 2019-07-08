Close

All topics 

‘Constitutional quandary’ over restricted use of Trinidad and Tobago president's image?

Permission must be granted for promotional use of president's image
Posted 8 July 2019 6:53 GMT

The president's house in Port of Spain, Trinidad. Image by Sphilbrick, used under Wikimedia Commons GNU Free Documentation License.

In April 2019, after several instances in which photos of Trinidad and Tobago President Paula-Mae Weekes, had been used in promotional items like calendars and press ads without her consent, her office issued a set of guidelines for the use of her image, calling the behavior “unacceptable”:

The time-honoured norm is that both the office and the person of the president must be at all times beyond the pale of partisanship, sponsorship and endorsement. […] The office of the president therefore advises members of the public […] to refrain from use of the president's image […] without official written permission of the president.

The request for permission refers to promotional material, not journalistic coverage of President Weekes’ official duties.

Now, one attorney is calling the president's stance “unconstitutional and draconian”. In a letter to the editor published on Wired868, Emir Crowne wrote:

The policy has conflated the issue of commercial use of the president’s name, likeness and insignia with other non-commercial uses.

Noting that the Trademarks Act restricts “the unlawful use of the president’s name, likeness and insignia in the course of trade [and] does not otherwise seek to restrict the non-commercial uses of same”, Crowne felt that the official communique overstepped its parameters:

For the president to issue a policy that restricts livestreaming, broadcasting and publication of her name and image without permission is a direct threat to freedom of expression and freedom of the press. Unlike those constitutionally entrenched rights, there is no constitutional protection for the president’s name and image.

Crowne also took umbrage at the fact that because the country's constitution immunises the president from “any court”, the policy on the use of her image “sets up a constitutional quandary” and should be revisited:

Can the president institute a policy that, on its face, violates constitutionally enshrined rights and not be answerable to any court for the prima facie infringement?

The policy, if interrogated further, would prevent art, music, criticism, satire and other uses of the President’s name, image and likelihood. It is an inescapable conclusion that the Policy can be used as a tool of censorship. […]

It is also reasonable to conclude that permission would only be granted to activities or matters that portray the president in a positive light, without any regard to the constitutional encroachments upon freedom of expression and freedom of the press that this would entail.

Written byJanine Mendes-Franco

