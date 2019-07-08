‘Constitutional quandary’ over restricted use of Trinidad and Tobago president's image?

In April 2019, after several instances in which photos of Trinidad and Tobago President Paula-Mae Weekes, had been used in promotional items like calendars and press ads without her consent, her office issued a set of guidelines for the use of her image, calling the behavior “unacceptable”:

The time-honoured norm is that both the office and the person of the president must be at all times beyond the pale of partisanship, sponsorship and endorsement. […] The office of the president therefore advises members of the public […] to refrain from use of the president's image […] without official written permission of the president.

The request for permission refers to promotional material, not journalistic coverage of President Weekes’ official duties.

Now, one attorney is calling the president's stance “unconstitutional and draconian”. In a letter to the editor published on Wired868, Emir Crowne wrote:

The policy has conflated the issue of commercial use of the president’s name, likeness and insignia with other non-commercial uses.

Noting that the Trademarks Act restricts “the unlawful use of the president’s name, likeness and insignia in the course of trade [and] does not otherwise seek to restrict the non-commercial uses of same”, Crowne felt that the official communique overstepped its parameters:

For the president to issue a policy that restricts livestreaming, broadcasting and publication of her name and image without permission is a direct threat to freedom of expression and freedom of the press. Unlike those constitutionally entrenched rights, there is no constitutional protection for the president’s name and image.

Crowne also took umbrage at the fact that because the country's constitution immunises the president from “any court”, the policy on the use of her image “sets up a constitutional quandary” and should be revisited: