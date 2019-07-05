Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

In India, opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi steps down after losing elections to Narendra Modi

India's oldest political party is now in leadership crisis
Posted 5 July 2019 10:09 GMT

Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi in 2017. Image via Wikipedia by BlakeShramster. CC BY-SA 4.0

On 3 July 2019, India's opposition leader Rahul Gandhi announced his resignation as the president of the country's oldest party, Indian National Congress (INC), after losing the general elections earlier in May. Despite presenting a united front, as seen by the formation of the Mahagathbandhan (or Grand Alliance), the opposition saw right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Narendra Modi reclaim his seat as Prime Minister in a landslide victory.

Gandhi's resignation has put the 134-year-old party Indian National Congress in a leadership crisis, and people from all across the political spectrum are weighing in on what this move could mean for the future of the party.

49-year-old Gandhi, also known as a ‘shy politician’ said his resignation was crucial for Congress’ future growth and took responsibility for losing elections.

In a four-page statement released on Twitter, Gandhi said:

“I was born a Congressman, this party has always been with me and is my lifeblood and forever that way it shall remain. Rebuilding the party requires hard decisions and numerous people will have to be made accountable for the failure of 2019. It would be unjust to hold others accountable but ignore my own responsibility as President of the party.”

Experts claim that Gandhi, who is the great-grandson of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, painted a grim picture of India's future in his letter, accusing Modi of ‘crushing the voice of Indian people’ by undermining democratic institutions and pulling apart India's secular fabric by spreading a violent form of Hindu Nationalism’.

Gandhi, often mocked by social media trolls and leaders of the ruling party, said he would continue to fight for the ideals of the INC and would be available for input or advice. He further said the left-liberal party needs to radically transform itself to fight the Modi-led BJP.

“Where they see differences, I see similarity. Where they see hatred, I see love. What they fear, I embrace,” Mr. Gandhi wrote. “The attack on our country and our cherished Constitution that is taking place is designed to destroy the fabric of our nation.”

Indian Elections:

India's general elections in 2019, known as the largest democratic process in the world, saw Modi use nationalism and security as a plank to fight against Gandhi's economic promises for socially marginalized communities. The terror attack in Indian-administered Kashmir followed by Modi's much-televised attack on Balakot in Pakistan helped BJP decimate the INC party at the ballot box.

Read This: All you need to know about India's 2019 general elections

In the past years, instances of crimes against Muslims and Dalits have increased. Many Muslim men have been lynched for either beef consumption or over rumors. While Modi has condemned a few incidents, other instances have been ignored or the accused have been supported by party members from Modi's BJP.

Gandhi initially offered to resign on May 25, 2019, after losing his seat in Amethi and after the INC failed to muster 10 percent of the minimum seats required to lead the opposition. In contrast, Modi's BJP won 303 seats cementing its position as a political behemoth in the Indian political sphere.

As a protest to Gandhi's resignation, 130 Congress leaders resigned in solidarity a few days ago. Many on social media were divided over Gandhi's decision and India Today launched a live blog to curate all the reactions to his resignation.

Political commentator and a GV contributor Sanjukta Basu expressed dismay on Twitter:

Another writer Anand Ranganathan mocked Gandhi's letter:

Journalist Angushukanta said:

Prominent journalist Barkha Dutt tweeted:

Congress leader Anand Sharma said:

Chandigarh-based Sam Bhonsle wrote:

The party now stands at a cross-road. Only time will tell who will steer this once influential Indian political party towards the future.

Creative Commons License
Written byvishalmanve

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent South Asia Stories

More »

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site