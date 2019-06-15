Close

#JBF2019: Japan's Lego Brick Festival 2019 takes to Twitter

Posted 15 June 2019 18:11 GMT
Lego Figurines

Lego Figurines. Image by Nevin Thompson.

Billed as the country's largest international fan-led Lego event, Japan Brickfest 2019 was held in Kobe on June 8 and June 9. More than 270 Lego fans displayed their creations, and the thousands of people who attended Brickfest over the weekend shared photos on Twitter using the hashtag #JBF2019.

I went and took some photos.

I'm not sure who made this, but it's really cool. Using the bullet train Lego in this way is totally awesome.

A micro-scale town on display at JBF 2019. Using satellite photos, everything has been recreated on a 16X16 Lego building sheet.

I was wondering what was in the attache case. I opened it up, and this is what I saw. Very convenient for transporting Lego!

Put on each year since 2016 by Canadian Academy, a private school in Kobe, and KLUG, (the Kansai Lego User Group), Japan Brickfest is a charity event, whereby a portion of the entry fee is donated to various worthy causes.

See many more amazing Lego creations in Kobe at the Twitter hashtag #JBF2019.

Written byNevin Thompson

