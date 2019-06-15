JBF2019: Japan's Lego Brick Festival 2019 takes to Twitter

Billed as the country's largest international fan-led Lego event, Japan Brickfest 2019 was held in Kobe on June 8 and June 9. More than 270 Lego fans displayed their creations, and the thousands of people who attended Brickfest over the weekend shared photos on Twitter using the hashtag #JBF2019.
行ってきたまとめです。 pic.twitter.com/14rF10h2zW
— kattho (@katthogunner) June 10, 2019
I went and took some photos.
名前分からなかったけどとても良かったもの。新幹線の奴発想が凄すぎる、、、 pic.twitter.com/h7XQV12UIg
— kattho (@katthogunner) June 10, 2019
I'm not sure who made this, but it's really cool. Using the bullet train Lego in this way is totally awesome.
JBF2019で展示したマイクロスケールの街です。
パリの衛星写真を参考にヨーロッパをイメージして、16×16ポッチを1区画として構成しました。
路面電車や架線、樹木がいいアクセントになったので、小さなスケールながら街の伊吹を感じてもらえたら嬉しいです。#jbf2019 pic.twitter.com/5bWkZ4tY73
— とにー@ (@tm96008) June 9, 2019
A micro-scale town on display at JBF 2019. Using satellite photos, everything has been recreated on a 16X16 Lego building sheet.
アタッシュケースは何かなぁと思ったら、開くとこうなる。持ち運び便利〜w #JBF2019 pic.twitter.com/gsPUHJeqra
— くぼっち (@tttkbk) June 9, 2019
I was wondering what was in the attache case. I opened it up, and this is what I saw. Very convenient for transporting Lego!
These lego figures are getting bigger and more realistic every year! #lego #kobe #JBF2019 #kansai #Japan pic.twitter.com/cXCX2MahKQ
— Being Kansai (@BeingKansai) June 9, 2019
Put on each year since 2016 by Canadian Academy, a private school in Kobe, and KLUG, (the Kansai Lego User Group), Japan Brickfest is a charity event, whereby a portion of the entry fee is donated to various worthy causes.
