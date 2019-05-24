Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Can’t wait to be married: hundreds of same-sex couples celebrate their wedding in Taiwan

Posted 24 May 2019 9:48 GMT

Same-sex couple waiting to go on stage to receive gifts and congratulations by government officials. Photo by Filip Noubel, used with permission

May 24 is a day to remember for the LGBTQIA+ community in Taiwan:  it marks the date from which same-sex couples can get married legally. Following a historical vote at the national Legislature on May 17, Taiwan has indeed become the first country in Asia to recognize and implement marriage equality. Across the island, several hundred couples have wed their significant other, and posted pictures on social media with the hashtag #524 (In Chinese, months are named after numbers, thus 5 refers to May, and 24 to the day). In Taipei, a crowd of newlyweds and supporters gathered at the Xinyi district Household Registration Office, located at the foot of the iconic Taipei 101 tower, to celebrate this legal victory. Twenty couples representing different gender and age categories were congratulated by key figures of the LGBTQIA+ movement, government officials, and representatives of foreign countries. Chi Chia-wei, a veteran activist of the LGBTQIA+ movement, recalled on stage that thirty years ago, when he started advocating for same-sex marriage, people told him he was suffering from a ‘mental disorder’. He concluded emotionally that ‘it has been a very long wait’.

Bellow is a photo gallery showing the highlights of the day.

This couple just finished their paperwork and are now officially married. Photo by Filip Noubel, used with permission

 

The couple can now pose for the mandatory wedding picture. Photo by Filip Noubel, used with permission

 

Government officials  (on the left) congratulate on older gay couple. Photo by Filip Noubel, used with permission

 

Veteran activist Chi Chia-wei in his colorful outfit. Photo by Filip Noubel, used with permission

 

Government officials (on the left) congratulating a younger gay couple. Photo by Filip Noubel, used with permission

One of the many signs and stickers distributed at the event. Photo by Filip Noubel, used with permission

 

 

 

 

 

 

Creative Commons License
Written byFilip Noubel

Support our work

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Taiwan (ROC) Stories

More »

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site