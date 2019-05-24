Can’t wait to be married: hundreds of same-sex couples celebrate their wedding in Taiwan

May 24 is a day to remember for the LGBTQIA+ community in Taiwan: it marks the date from which same-sex couples can get married legally. Following a historical vote at the national Legislature on May 17, Taiwan has indeed become the first country in Asia to recognize and implement marriage equality. Across the island, several hundred couples have wed their significant other, and posted pictures on social media with the hashtag #524 (In Chinese, months are named after numbers, thus 5 refers to May, and 24 to the day). In Taipei, a crowd of newlyweds and supporters gathered at the Xinyi district Household Registration Office, located at the foot of the iconic Taipei 101 tower, to celebrate this legal victory. Twenty couples representing different gender and age categories were congratulated by key figures of the LGBTQIA+ movement, government officials, and representatives of foreign countries. Chi Chia-wei, a veteran activist of the LGBTQIA+ movement, recalled on stage that thirty years ago, when he started advocating for same-sex marriage, people told him he was suffering from a ‘mental disorder’. He concluded emotionally that ‘it has been a very long wait’.

Bellow is a photo gallery showing the highlights of the day.