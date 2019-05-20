Mozambican contestant won world bodybuilding competition in Hong Kong

On 17 April, the Mozambican athlete Bruno Saraiva won an international bodybuilding competition in Hong Kong.

After beating five competitors, the athlete won first place in the category of classic bodybuilding (classic physique), the most popular and important category in the event, which seeks to find the athlete who best displays their musculature in various positions.

Bruno also won in the ‘overall’ category for the best athlete across all the sub-categories.

He participated in three categories in the Hong Kong Bodybuilding contest: men’s athletic physique, men’s fitness physique, men’s sports model. The contest is scheduled to be held next on 23 June.

In response to our request sent by Facebook chat about how the competition went, Saraiva highlighted that it was his first time at the contest, as well as the limited time he had for preparation:

Eu fui preparado pelo Castro Cazé em apenas poucos dias e lá fomos fazer as inscrições, e ele disse Bruno tu vais fazer a categoria que eu sempre quis que fizesses: a mais conhecida por Classic Physique e logo na minha primeira aparição ganhei na minha categoria e fui ganhar ainda o overall, como se fosse chamar todos os primeiros lugares da tua categoria.



I was trained by Castro Cazé in only a few days and then we went to do the registration, and he said Bruno you’re going to do the category that I always wanted you to do: the one best known as Classic Physique and soon in my first appearance I won in my category and I then also won the overall, as it is called for all the first places of your category

Followed by over 24 thousand people on his Instagram account, Bruno, who resides in the capital Maputo, is a figure of reference for bodybuilders in Mozambique.

According to the Wikipedia entry for bodybuilding:

Bodybuilding is the use of progressive resistance exercise to control and develop one's musculature for aesthetic purposes. An individual who engages in this activity is referred to as a bodybuilder. In competitive bodybuilding, bodybuilders appear in lineups and perform specified poses (and later individual posing routines) for a panel of judges who rank the competitors based on criteria such as symmetry, muscularity, and conditioning.

Saraiva expressed his happiness with winning the award in Hong Kong in an Instagram post:

Obrigado pela vitória senhor. É com muita alegria que tenho o prazer de anunciar e compartilhar com todos vocês a minha vitória na categoria Classic Physique e tendo vencido o overall na competição global clássica em Hong Kong.

Thank you for the victory, Lord. It is with much joy that I have the pleasure of announcing and sharing with you all my victory in the category Classic Physique and having won the overall in the global classic competition in Hong Kong

In another post, though, Bruno recounted the difficulties he went through before going to Hong Kong:

Por favor meu amigo/a leia esta mensagem com muito carinho, porque essa é a mais pura realidade, não tenho vergonha de dizer e sei que muitos vão se emocionar: quando estava pra vir a Hong Kong pra competir andei em vários sítios batendo as portas pedindo apoio, falei com varios amigos que alguns eu tinha a certeza que pudessem ajudar, e as respostas de alguns eram: 1. Bruno tu não vas conseguir ou seja não tens chances de ganhar e nem de ficar entre os melhores;

2. Outros diziam que não me podiam ajudar porque seria deitar fora o dinheiro;

3. Outros ate disseram Bruno você deve fumar muita maconha.