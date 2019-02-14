Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Athan: A youth group promoting freedom of expression in Myanmar

Posted 14 February 2019 2:35 GMT

Athan means ‘voice’ in Burmese language. Source: Facebook

One of the groups actively promoting freedom of expression in Myanmar is a youth-led group called Athan — which means ‘voice’ in the Burmese language.

Although recently established in 2018, Athan has already gained credibility for publishing reports about the state of media freedom in Myanmar under the government of the National League for Democracy (NLD). NLD is headed by Aung San Suu Kyi, a Nobel Laureate and former democracy icon who fought the junta which ruled the country for several decades.

Athan’s free speech advocacy has been acknowledged not only within Myanmar but also by international institutions which are monitoring the country’s transition to democracy.

Athan celebrated its first anniversary on 15 January 2019 by highlighting the reports it published about the country’s media situation. It noted that threats to freedom of expression had worsened despite the landslide victory of NLD in 2015. Maung Saungkha, founder and executive director of Athan, summarized the group’s 2018 report in an email interview with this author:

According to Athan’s collected statistics, there were 53 prosecutions and lawsuits under Telecommunications Law, 36 prosecutions against 124 activists under Peaceful Assembly and Peaceful Procession Law in 2018 only. Besides, 2018 saw 12 journalists were sued and prosecuted for allegedly breaking controversial and draconian laws of Myanmar. In fact, there were 153 cases under the Telecommunications (Law) since the time the new government was formed by NLD after the 2015 general elections.

Global Voices has previously reported some of the issues tackled in Athan’s report such as the continued use of Junta-era laws to restrict the work of media and the harassment of activists.

Asked about what reforms are needed to improve the media situation in Myanmar, Maung Saungkha reiterated the recommendations of Athan about the amendment of several repressive laws:

According to Athan’s findings, there have been 44 journalists charged under 28 prosecutions and lawsuits under various controversial laws of Myanmar under this current government. A journalist was murdered and some journalists were fired for covering news or expressing their own opinions on social media too. These statistics show existing Media Law has weaknesses which are used by government officials, military personnel and business companies to silence and arrest journalists.

So, Media Law must be amended in parliament. All lawsuits filed against journalists must be withdrawn. All journalists staying under detention including Reuters journalists must be released unconditionally. Defamation must be decriminalized in accordance with international standards.

The case of the detained Reuters journalists refers to Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo who were convicted for investigating the massacre of civilians in a Rohingya village. The Rohingya are not recognized as a minority ethnic group in Myanmar.

Athan’s work also includes lobbying with local and national agencies to push for the removal of obstacles to freedom of expression. But Maung Saungkha has expressed concern that the space for citizen engagement is shrinking:

Main challenge is difficulty to meet and discuss with parliament and committees of parliament. We have experienced parliament denying our several submissions. One of the other challenges is people’s misunderstanding and misinterpretation on human rights. This is why Athan is organizing trainings, workshops on freedom of expression for students and political activists, and to inspire them to fight for freedom of expression.

Recognizing these challenges, Athan has stepped up its media advocacy work, its partnership with international networks, and its organizing of community education programs.

Creative Commons License
Written byMong Palatino

Support our work 🙏

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent East Asia Stories

More »

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site