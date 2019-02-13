Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

#MetooUyghur campaign asks Chinese government to prove that Xinjiang detainees are still alive

Posted 13 February 2019 21:14 GMT

A collage of missing Uighurs in Xinjiang. #MetooUyghur campaign image circulate on social media.

As stories of ill treatment and torture in China's “re-education camps” in the western Xinjiang province continue to circulate, Uyghur communities outside of China are demanding that Beijing release information about their missing relatives and friends.

The #MeTooUyghur social media campaign was prompted by the release of a video, from Chinese authorities, in which prominent musician and camp detainee Abdurihim Heyit told viewers that he had not been tortured to death in a Xinjiang prison.

Rumors that Heyit had died were viral on various social media platforms on February 8 and 9. Then on February 10, Turkey's Foreign Ministry issued a strong statement criticizing China’s Xinjiang policy and calling for an end to the re-education camps.

Spokesman Hami Aksoy said:

Systematic assimilation policy of Chinese authorities towards Uighur Turks is a great embarrassment for humanity…It is no longer a secret that more than one million Uighur Turks, who are exposed to arbitrary arrests, are subjected to torture and political brainwashing in concentration centers and prisons.

Aksoy went on to assert that Hyeit had died:

In such an environment, we’ve learned with great sorrow that dignified poet Abdurehim Heyit, who was sentenced to eight years in prison for his composition, died in the second year of his imprisonment.

Heyit is a master dutar player who he was sentenced to eight years in prison for one of his songs.

The next day, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying released a video to prove that Abdurehim Heyit is still alive. In the video, the Uyghur poet said he had not been tortured and is in good health.

Hua called Turkey’s statement a “very big mistake” and said the reports about Heyit’s death were an “absurd lie.” She said that Heyit was under investigation on national security grounds.

The release of video has not quelled public tension around the treatment of detainees. Uyghur communities from all over the world have begun using the #MetooUyghur hashtag to urge the Chinese government to prove that their missing friends and relatives are still alive in Xinjiang.

@HalmuratU, a Finland-based human rights activist whose father is missing in Xinjiang, announced the campaign on Twitter:

The campaign has received a lot of attention and echoes. @TarimUyghur posted photos of their father, mother, brothers and sisters on Twitter and asked Beijing to show videos of them, to prove that they are still alive:

The Chinese government has taken notice of the campaign. Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters on February 12:

China has more than 1 billion people, do we need to release a video of everyone?

@ferkat_jawdat, whose mother is still in a Xinjiang re-education camp, repeated the call with a cheeky reference to the massive surveillance apparatus that China has deployed in Xinjiang:

Creative Commons License
Written byOiwan Lam

Support our work 🙏

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent China Stories

More »

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site