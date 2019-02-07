Close

Foreign Policy's Venezuela “Global Scorecard” map lumps Caribbean nations with Russia and China

Posted 7 February 2019 20:28 GMT

Foreign Policy has published an infographic that purports to depict global allegiances in the Venezuela crisis. The infographic, curiously, singles out three CARICOM nations—St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica and Suriname— and mentions them in a table in the accompanying story, placing them in the “Backs Nicolás Maduro” camp alongside powers such as Russia, China, Iran and Turkey.

This might be flattering geopolitically, but it doesn't reflect the reality. 12 out of the 15 CARICOM states have jointly expressed their position on Venezuela, so Foreign Policy is missing nine CARICOM nations from their list, plus the two others—Haiti and the Bahamas—who have expressed support of Guaidó.

CARICOM's position is also one of non-intervention and non-interference. This may amount, as some have pointed out, to tacit support for Maduro, but the spirit of the CARICOM statement is essentially the same as Mexico's and Uruguay's, both of whom Foreign Policy have placed in the “On the fence” or “taking neutral position, offered to mediate” camp.

CARICOM did also offer to mediate, and is in fact meeting today (February 7) with Uruguay, Mexico and other “neutral” states in Montevideo, Uruguay.

More Global Voices coverage on Venezuela:

Caribbean nations determined to have a say on Venezuela

Netizen Report: How Venezuela’s political crisis is playing out online

Divided they stand: Caribbean nations take sides on Venezuela

Reports of internet blocks and media censorship as power struggle tensions escalate in Venezuela

Caribbean nations hesitate to recognise Venezuela's Guaidó

“Nobody knows what will come next”: Venezuelans rally in strongest challenge to Maduro yet

Written byGeorgia Popplewell

