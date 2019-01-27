Guinea's president seeks a third term, and the Russian ambassador offers glowing endorsement

On January 9, 2019, Alexander Bregadze, the Russian Federation's ambassador to the Republic of Guinea, sent his New Year's compliments to Alpha Condé, president of the West African country.

He filmed the video greeting in Conakry, the capital, where his diplomatic office is located — and in his speech, broached a particularly sensitive subject — the possibility of Guineans changing the constitution to allow President Condé to seek a third term after his current tenure expires in 2020:

Depuis que la Guinée est devenue la Guinée d’Alpha Condé, elle est vraiment en marche. Monsieur le Président vous êtes un exemple phare pour la jeunesse guinéenne. Malheureusement, le principe d’alternance qui domine beaucoup de Constitutions dans le monde, mais pas toutes heureusement, impose la mentalité de revanche: ‘C’est notre tour, maintenant c’est nous qui devons diriger le pays…’ Mais les Constitutions ne sont pas ni dogme, ni Bible, ni Coran.

Since Guinea has become the Guinea of Alpha Condé, it is truly on the march. Mr. President, you are a beacon to the youth of your country. Unfortunately, the principle of political succession, which dominates many constitutions in the world, not all happily, entrenches an attitude of payback: ‘It's our turn now, we must run the country…’ But constitutions are neither dogma, Bible, nor Quran.

“Constitutions adapt themselves to reality”, he continued in Condé's presence, making it clear that reality did not adapt itself to constitutions: “Even for Christians, there's the New Testament and the Old.”

According to the ambassador, all is well in Guinea.

And yet, the facts reflect another reality: Teachers went on a general strike this year that lasted three months, unemployment is growing nationwide, and Guinea was found to be the chief country of origin for illegal migrants entering Europe in 2018, with a staggering statistic of 13,068 people.

Yet, the ambassador went on:

Sous nos yeux la Guinée devient le pays le plus électrifié de l’Afrique. D’une année à l’autre, on circule mieux sur les routes entre Conakry et les régions guinéennes.

Before our eyes, Guinea is becoming the most electrified country in Africa. Year after year, the roads between Conakry and the regions are getting easier to drive.

In an article for the newspaper Vision Guinée, journalist Pathé Bah writes that Ousmane Kaba, a former strategic adviser of President Condé, acknowledged in a public intervention:

La Guinée est dans l’obscurité, Il n’y a pas d’électricité dans notre pays. C’est pourquoi, je me suis battu pour avoir l’argent pour construire Kaleta sur le Konkouré. On se bat pour avoir beaucoup de barrages sur le Konkouré, parce que cela fait avancer le pays.

Guinea is in darkness. There is no electricity in our country. That is why I have fought for the money to build Kaleta [a hydroelectric power station] on the Konkouré [river]. We are fighting to get many reservoirs on the Konkouré, because it takes the country forward.

As for the country's economy, the finance minister estimates the level of growth at 5.8 percent for 2018, with an inflation rate of 8 percent. The African Development Bank reckons that Guinea marked growth in the gross domestic product (GDP) of 6.6 percent in 2016 and 6.4 percent in 2017 — but that didn't stop the ambassador from declaring exaggerated numbers to indicate growth:

Ces dernières années on a constaté la croissance entre 10,5% en 2016 et de 6 au 7% en 2018 avec le pronostic de 7% en 2019…Connaissez-vous beaucoup de pays en Afrique qui font mieux ?

… Over the last few years, we have seen an increase of between 10.5 percent in 2016, and from 6 to 7 per cent in 2018, with a forecast of 7 percent in 2019 … Do you know many countries in Africa which are doing better?