Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

India's Sabarimala Row: How women fought against religious patriarchy for the right to pray

Posted 18 January 2019 2:03 GMT

Ayyappa Temple, Sabarimala

In India's picturesque southern state of Kerala, a recent decision by the country's Supreme Court allowing women to enter and pray at an iconic temple has created controversy. The Sabarimala temple, which worships a Hindu celibate deity Lord Ayappa, is located on the hilltop in Kerala and women of menstruating age have been barred for decades from entering the religious shrine because of ‘impurity‘ — a widespread belief in the Indian subcontinent.

The Supreme Court verdict, seen as groundbreaking by activists, which allows women of menstruating age (from 10 to 50 years old) to enter the premises of Sabarimala temple has created a political storm as India's ruling right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters clashed with Kerala's state government over the ruling.

In a historic verdict, the Supreme Court of India overruled the legal ban leading to a series of controversies. Different groups supported by political groups and religious zealots protested against women entering the religious premises. Hundreds of Brahmin men and women also joined protests.

In January, Kanaka Durga and Bindu Ammini entered the temple. The two women met on Facebook soon after the court's decision was made public. They both had tried to enter the temple earlier but had been stopped several times.

After videos of Durga and Ammini entering the temple went viral, more women followed suit. And there were reports of protests and clashes as rightwing religious groups, family members and political parties denounced the move.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while bringing political ideologies to the forefront attacked Kerala's state government drawing criticism from activists.

Meanwhile, right-wing supporters, including movie celebrities, started commenting on the issue:

Historian Hindol Sengupta wrote:

Fight for the right

Amid political protests supported by the ruling political party against women's rights with the ‘sanctity of the temple’ debate, many organizations championing women's rights and activists have been attempting to enter the temple. Protests from opposition groups have resulted in violence, arson and police authorities have stepped in to send back female devotees or safeguard them while entering the venue.

Indian politician Shashi Tharoor wrote:

It is all very well to say that religions must adhere to the normal rules of liberal democracy, but the truth is they don’t. Gender equality is a vital principle in civic society and in political democracy, but it is by no means universally observed in the religious world. Muslim mosques don’t allow men and women to pray together in the same space. The Catholic Church does not permit female priests. Some Shinto monasteries are off-limits to women altogether. Eight Hindu temples in India do not allow men to enter during specified periods, and the Kumari Amman temple situated in Kanyakumari does not permit them at all. The law does not interfere in such matters. But in Sabarimala, it has chosen to.

The Sabarimala controversy has resulted in a conflicting battle of viewpoints and the ruling BJP, affiliated with Hindu volunteer organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has strongly taken an anti-state government stance against its leftist policies which the right-wing central government wants to dismantle to win a turf war in Kerala ahead of general elections.

The Prime Minister's Office India tweeted:

And the analogy with Kashmir:

The feminist issue combined with political protests stood at the center stage of India's struggle for gender justice as the argument of ‘impious’ woman has been used at mosques, temples and other religious celebrations in the South Asian sub-continent. But women have dared to fight in courts and remained triumphant.

The outrage of this saw many feminist activists publishing articles and decoding the convoluted issue: 

This entire chain of protests and events have set an example for women to now have equal rights as that of men. After Sabarimala, the recent High Court verdict provides women with legal access to the Agasthyakoodam peak, an 1868 meter high peak situated in Thiruvananthapuram district in the state of Kerala.

Creative Commons License
Written byDevika Sakhadeo
Written byVishal

Support our work 🙏

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent South Asia Stories

More »

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site