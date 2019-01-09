Close

Support Global Voices

To stay independent, free, and sustainable, our community needs the help of friends and readers like you.

Donate now »

See all those languages up there? We translate Global Voices stories to make the world's citizen media available to everyone.

Learn more about Lingua Translation  »
All topics 

Belgrade protests against Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić escalate to nationwide demos

Posted 9 January 2019 10:07 GMT
One in five million protest in Belgrade, Serbia, view from above.

Protesters in the streets of Belgrade, Serbia, on December 29, 2018. Unknown author, widely shared on social networks.

Mass protests against human rights violations by the government of Aleksandar Vučić entered its fifth consecutive week with thousands joining in from five Serbian cities besides the capital Belgrade.

Demonstrations began after Borko Stefanović, president of the political party Serbian Left and a founder of opposition coalition Alliance for Serbia, survived an assassination attempt on November 23, and intensified following another botched assassination attempt of journalist Milan Jovanović on December 11.

Every Saturday since late November, thousands of people have braved sub-zero temperatures and taken to the streets of Belgrade under the slogan “stop bloodying shirts” (#STOPkrvavimkošuljama). January 5 was the first time large demonstrations were held in Novi Sad, Niš, and Kragujevac, three major cities in Serbia, as well as in smaller Kuršumlija and Požega.

The slogan came about following a press conference in which Sefanović's displayed his bloodied shirt following the November 23 attack, when thugs wielding metal bars have heavily beaten him and two other Serbian Left party activists in the city of Kruševac in Central Serbia.

Another protest slogan says “1 in a 5 million” (), a reference to Vučić's recent declaration that he won't fulfill any demands even if 5 million people show up on the streets. Serbia has a population of around 6 million.

Well, my dears, it has started in Niš also. #1in5million

The 1990s feelings

For the first time since the 1990s, protests have united both left-leaning and right-leaning opponents of the ruling government under shared fears that it is descending into dictatorship and fascism.

The events’ resemblance to those that ousted the government of Slobodan Milošević (whose cabinet included Vučić, then a right-wing radical, as minister of information) in 2000 wasn't lost on many people, among them journalist Biljana Stepanović, who tweeted this set of photos:

Is this a laughing matter or something to cry about? 22 years ago I took my daughter to a protest against Milošević. Now, she came to Belgrade and took me to a protest against Vučić.

Another slogan spotted both in the streets and on social media says “it has started” (), a cry of hope that the protests would grow into a country-wide movement similar to that of the late 1990s.

In the past decade, Aleksandar Vučić has re-branded himself as a moderate centrist by paying lip service to Serbian integration into the European Union, something his opponents claim is mere camouflage of both his growing authoritarian tendencies at home and his servility to the Kremlin.

So far, he has shrugged off the protests. While government-controlled media has attempted to minimize their size and importance, Vučić himself has dared his opponents with talks of a snap election which near-total party control over state institutions and media would likely hand him victory. Opposition leaders have said they would boycott such a move.

Speaking with Balkan Insight, protests’ organizers say their biggest gain is to have “awakened the Serbian youth from apathy” while not directly campaigning for the opposition as a replacement for the current government. The opposition has been markedly low-key in the protests for fear of alienating party-neutral citizens or civil society activists.

Meanwhile, the public has ridiculed official attempts at disinformation. With internet access, people can see what is happening for themselves through live videos and photos taken on site.

Tweet: Yesterday the column was lead by health workers who don't want to take intensive German language course and spend the next Christmas far away from here. They want to remain here because Serbia is their and our country.
Video: See you at the Plato on January 12.

And in an open letter addressed to Vučić, protesters say his smear campaigns won't intimidate them.

Dobili ste mandat da budete predsednik svih građana, a ne da se obračunavate sa svima koji se usude da misle. Vi želite podanike, a ne građane. Zato danas imate kolone onih koji ne žele da žive u društvu koje stvarate.

You received a mandate to be a president of all citizens, not [to use that position] for showdown will all who dare to think with their own heads. You want subjects, not citizens. Therefore you now have columns of people who don't want to live in such a society of your creation.

 

Creative Commons License
Written byFilip Stojanovski

Support our work 🙏

Global Voices stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence how people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

Please consider making a donation to help us continue this work.

Donate now

Recent Eastern & Central Europe Stories

More »

Start the conversation

Authors, please log in »

Guidelines

  • All comments are reviewed by a moderator. Do not submit your comment more than once or it may be identified as spam.
  • Please treat others with respect. Comments containing hate speech, obscenity, and personal attacks will not be approved.

This site is licensed as Creative Commons Attribution 3.0. Please read our attribution policy to learn about freely redistributing our work Creative Commons License Some Rights Reserved

Receive great stories from around the world directly in your inbox.

Sign up to receive the best of Global Voices!

Submitted addresses will be confirmed by email, and used only to keep you up to date about Global Voices and our mission. See our Privacy Policy for details.

Newsletter powered by Mailchimp (Privacy Policy and Terms).

* = required field
Email Frequency



No thanks, show me the site