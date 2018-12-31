Native artist from the Ramapough Lenape Nation exposes erased histories

Indigenous lives often go unnoticed by the mainstream United States. Ótaés, an artist from the Ramapough Lenape Nation, is determined to change that.

Using a combination of oil markers and wheat pastings, their work can be seen across the country and “centers around discussing injustices the Indigenous community faces and exposing erased or manipulated history in the Midwest and Appalachian region,” they told Rising Voices.

The Ramapough Lenape Nation spans lands in what's known today as New York and New Jersey. The artist gathers their research from a variety of sources ranging from archaeological records to oral history told by elders.

Through Instagram (@ndn.o), Ótaés has published more than 110 pieces of artwork. For example, this one calls attention to the fact that one-third of Native American children live in poverty:

Through their art, Ótaés addresses inequalities in the justice system, violence against women, mental health issues, and racism facing Native American peoples.

Some of their messages focus on the recent history of Ramapough Lenape Nation's lawsuit against the Ford Motor Company. The Rampapough Lenape Nation accused the company of dumping hazardous waste down abandoned mines in New Jersey affecting their lands, causing serious health issues for residents:

Ótaés often throws harrowing statistics about Native American life into their work to raise awareness of the injustices faced by their people.

To see the full set, please visit the @ndn.o Instagram account.