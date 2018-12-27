New edition of Macedonian Twitter Calendar combines nude art photography with humanitarian fundraising

Plavevski continued the tradition in December 2016, when he published the calendar for 2017. The involved team decided to donate the gathered funds to NGO providing basic necessities like food and clothes to homeless people and families living in extreme poverty.

In a statement for Global Voices, Plavevski explained that the process or preparation took about two months.

This year the participants were more eager than before to participate in the photo-shoots. Also the attitude of the public has changed, and they don't find the nudity so shocking. The audience seems to have gotten used to art nudity, and was anticipating the calendar and provided criticism of its artistic qualities.

Twitter community annual events

Besides the Twitter Calendar, the Macedonian Twitter community has established several other traditions and mores including two more annual events that have been observed by the end of the year.

The first tradition is raising a Christmas Tree made of crowd-gathered plastic bottles, intended to raise awareness about the importance of recycling. The tradition, inspired by an example from Kaunas, Lithuania, started in 2011.

The participants organize through the hashtag # ЕлкаМК, combining the word word “elka” meaning fir and the country code MK. The Macedonian translation of the idiom “Christmas tree” is “New Years Tree” (новогодишна елка) and is associated with the New Years Eve celebration, rather than the local Orthodox Christian traditions of Christmas, which is celebrated according to Old Calendar on January 7.

The initiative includes a gathering where participants each bring used plastic bottles in different colors, eventually combining them together in the shape of a tree. The event is also kind of celebration of community spirit, with shared food and drinks.

The third traditional initiative is called #TwitterAwards ( # ТвитерНагради) and involves communal voting in categories such as “best hashtag” and “best” male and female Twitter users, as well as “best designer” and other honors. Its nature makes it somewhat controversial, as the public trust in Macedonian society has been very low due to abuse of electoral mechanisms by political parties, so many view any kind of voting with suspicion.

Браво на организаторот/е на #ТвитерНагради и истрајноста, покрај толку многу хејтање, да опстане овој настан… — Kalin Babusku (@kalinbabusku) December 23, 2018

Kudos to the organizers of #TwitterAwards for their persistence that enabled this event to survive in spite of so many hateful comments…

After the online voting, the awards are presented at public event which includes some showmanship and socializing among the Twitter users who might not have met each other in person before. The Twitter Awards also pay homage to community members who had passed away during the previous period.

Вчера појдов на #ТвитерНагради, @vikohyeah се потрудил да ни угоди на сите и да резимирам …

-бев најстариот таму

-многу млади и убави момци и девојки

-фалеа “твитербожества” ама како и се во државава клапата покажа надменост и не се појавија…

-@kamijon007 е прекрасна ! — Професор Цветковиќ (@tome_corner) December 23, 2018

Yesterday I went to the #TwitterAwards, @vikoheyeah made an effort to please us all, so I would summarize…

– I was the oldest person in the room

– Loads of young and good looking young man and woman

– The “gods of Twitter” were not there, like other [elites] in this country they showed arrogance and didn't show up…

– @kamijon007 was gorgeous!

Although the calendar, the Christmas tree, and the awards ceremony do not make the Macedonian Twitter sphere unique, it does show the potential that this social network has to create community and positive social change.