For the first time, an Angolan president meets with the government's staunchest critics

President João Lourenço encouraged me today to continue my investigations on corruption and to refer the cases to the Attorney General's Office.

The fight against corruption, including the repatriation of capital, is one of the priorities of his government. To this end, it counts with the contribution of citizens for the moralization of society.

The president expressed his view on the relationship between the state and citizens, lamenting that the latter often vandalize the public heritage and reflecting on what must be done to change such attitudes.