Donate to Global Voices—help us keep connecting the world

Today is #GivingTuesday, a day dedicated to global generosity of all kinds, and we're hoping that Global Voices is one of the organizations whose work you'll support this year by making a donation.

Our organisation stands out as one of the earliest and strongest examples of how media committed to building community and defending human rights can positively influence the way people experience events happening beyond their own communities and national borders.

At Global Voices, we've built a strong and empathetic community by reporting stories and forging deep linkages across cultures, languages and differences of opinion. Our work over the past 13 years is proof that that human connections across lines of difference can change how people understand the world.

As people seek to understand how to live harmoniously in a difficult global environment, sharing and scaling our experience and expertise becomes an even more urgent part of our mission.

So please make a donation to help us continue the work of building bridges, to combat the forces of hatred and intolerance that threaten to make our world a less connected and hospitable place.

Donate now »