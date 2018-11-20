Yet another story of Syrians crossing the Turkish borders

After the Assad regime forcibly moved the residents of Eastern Ghouta to the cities of the north, in one of the many Syrian tragedies of the past few years, some chose to stay within the geographical boundaries of Syria. However, others decided to cross the border into Turkey and start a life there away from war, bombs and death. Of those, some planned to move further towards the far cities of the EU.

Omar (pseudonym) was one of those who chose to seek refuge in Turkey. The 22 year old arrived in Idlib among the forcibly displaced masses of Eastern Ghouta. Instability, lack of security and the continuous fighting between the opposition factions there, coupled with the lack of work opportunities or higher education possibilities, pushed him to make such a decision.

After about two months of arriving in Idlib, Omar and his friend decided to look for a route into Turkey. He communicated with a trafficker who has helped one of Omar's friends into Turkey a few days earlier. The trafficker asked him to head to an area in Syrian called Zarzour to agree on the details, and the fees.

As agreed, Omar and his friend arrived at the indicated location and the three agreed to cross the Turkish border that night. The trafficker asked them to wait in a specific house, however he never showed up. A few hours later, five people arrived at the house and said that the Gendarmerie (the Turkish law enforcement forces) caught them and ordered them to return to Syria. They added that they were part of a bigger group that was split into two. The other, bigger, group of 8 proceeded them and got lucky in crossing the border unnoticed, succeeding from the first time. For the smaller group this was their 10th failed attempt.

They continued telling their story. Their journey started with a mini-van that transported them to Adduriyah, an area adjacent to the borderline wall, accompanied by a guide. The guide is a person who knows the road very well and communicates, through a mobile phone, with the monitor. The monitor, in turn, is the person who monitors the movement of the Turkish forces. The group was told that the road is rugged and that they have to jump over a wall and walk in sewers. The journey was interrupted by the Turkish forces. Three people of that group decided not to take chances again and stay in Syria.

The trafficker showed up the following day. He asked Omar and his friend to each pay 450 dollars. Omar was aware of the required amount beforehand. The trafficker asked them to leave everything behind and not carry any luggage because of the rough journey. Omar initially refused, but eventually caved in after others who have been through this journey told him that carry on bags become a big burden while crossing the border.

They were four young men and two women. They climbed a hill by the borderline wall. After jumping over, the guide asked them to run non-stop. They had to pull the women who shortly became unable to continue. The road was very rough, the soil was wet which made running more difficult as their feet got stuck in the mud. It was also covered with thorns and dirty sewage water. The two women could not take it anymore so they started yelling and crying, just as they were very close to succeeding in crossing the border.

The yelling drew the attention of the Turkish forces which arrived at the scene and fired shots in the air. The guide translated what the Turkish officers said. They took them to a military area with a watchtower, very bright search lights and a helicopter pad. The sat them down on the pad, along with another group that was caught earlier.

A soldier took pictures of each of them with his mobile phone. Their names were registered and they were kept there until 3 am. Every now and then they were joined by groups of Syrians trying to escape into Turkey, caught by the Turkish forces; men, women, old and young.

At 3 in the morning, in that freezing cold, they boarded the buses that were brought to transport them back to the official Turkish-Syrian cross point. A bitter reminder of a time not so long ago when they boarded the buses that forced them out of their home in Eastern Ghouta and to Idlib.

At the cross point they used mini-vans to take them back to the trafficker's house which was packed with Syrians wanting to escape the Syrian hell. There was barely space to sleep. Loud cries of children coupled with the yelling of men and women prevented them for getting the rest they needed.

In the following day, at noon, the trafficker told them they were to cross during daytime. As they reached the border area they saw the Turkish forces spread all over the borderline. They opposed the trafficker's decision who couldn't but agree. The journey was, hence, pushed to the evening.

At 8 pm the trafficker took them to the same place at the borders. They waited in a field of olive trees, 200 meters away from the borderline. Many groups of people sat there waiting to cross. The guide tried to scout the route and reported back that they have to wait. They waited there until 5 am. Trouble emerged and many started yelling at the baffled guide, asking him to go back. The guide called the trafficker and told him that the road was not clear, that Turkish forces were heavily present, and that they were firing shots in the air. They waited there for one more hour and then returned to the trafficker's house.

The morale of Omar and his companions was very low. They were tired, as they barely got any sleep for the past, very long, three nights. However, they were determined to cross the border, this time with another trafficker. They got their money back and headed to Silkin, 30 km away from Zarzour. There they waited for the new trafficker they contacted.

After a while, a young man of only 18 arrived, and told them he was the trafficker. He took them to his house and explained the escape plan. He said that the crossing will only take an hour, and that the dangerous area is no more that 200 meters. If they succeed in crossing it, they succeed in getting into Turkey. The trafficker's family was very hospitable to them, his mom even prayed for them. The trafficker charged them 400 dollars each, and didn't allow them to take any belongings, just like the previous trafficker.

That was on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan. They washed up, got some rest and then set off on their journey just before sunset. The guide arrived and explained the route. They were five people, split into two groups. At the beginning they had to cross the Orontes river using a small float made up of plastic bottles tied up together and stuffed into a cloth bag. They waited for the calls for Maghreb prayer as Turkish soldiers would be busy breaking their fast and eating Iftar meal. Those were the instructions the monitor gave the guide.

On the other bank spread fields of wheat. The guide headed the group crawling; they followed. They crawled over mud and thorns for half an hour until they reached asphalt. Then they sprinted through the 50 meters the stood between the asphalt road and the mountain. They kept sprinting even as the road went up the mountain. Half an hour later the guide stopped and told them that they have just crossed the danger zone. They caught their breath and marched their way to a Turkish village. They took shelter in one of its houses as they waited for a car to come for them.

They cleaned up and slept there till the following day. A Turkish man arrived and asked about their destination; they said Istanbul. He charged them 200 dollars each. The five men got into his car, and changed their ride once en route to Istanbul. 26 hours later they arrived at their final destination.

Omar is now thinking of a plan to get to Europe. Will he risk his life, yet again, in search for a better alternative to the Syrian life?