Angolans react to government's new law-and-order initiative

A new government initiative in Angola wants to tackle public disorder, crime, and illegal immigration. Officials say that “Operation Rescue”, as it's called, is meant to restore the state's authority and encourage citizens’ care about the country's public services. It will begin on November 6 and has no end date.

Speaking with Deutsche Welle, Angolan police commissioner general told Deutsche Welle that, although Angola is experiencing economic, financial and social difficulties, that should not justify disorder:

Não podemos permitir isso e temos de garantir maior estabilidade, sossego, tranquilidade e paz para os cidadãos. Queremos resgatar a autoridade do Estado que, por vezes, dilui-se na confusão. Queremos resgatar a ordem, o civismo, a dignidade.

We can not allow this, we must ensure greater stability, peace, tranquility and peace for the citizens. We want to rescue the authority of the state, which is sometimes diluted in confusion. We want to rescue order, civility, dignity.

Among other things, the campaign aims to reduce the number of street vendors in Luanda and address public insalubrity in the streets.

Operation rescue will also crack down on illegal immigration. This is a heated debate in Angola, whose border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is the longest in Africa and, Angolan authorities say, is crossed by 1,000 people every day.

In March 2018, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) criticized the Angolan government for having forced 530 refugees to return to DRC. The Congolese authorities recently said that they will also deport Angolans living in that country in retaliation.

Since September the Angolan government has been conducting another program directed specifically at border control. “Operation Transparency” happens in seven Angolan provinces that borders the DRC and combats primarily diamond smuggling.

According to Minister Pedro Sebastiao, who is also the head of presidential security, diamonds worth over one million US dollars have been seized in the course of the operation, as well as 59 firearms. Over 200 premises for illegal diamond trading were also dismantled.

Angolans have their say

Domingos das Neves, Professor at the Catholic University of Angola, says that the operation should have different objectives, namely the improvement of the lives of Angolans: